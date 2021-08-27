European Energy A/S quadruples its construction of green energy capacity in the first half of 2021

Company announcement 12/2021 (27.08.2021)

European Energy is installing more than four times as much green energy capacity in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period last year. At the same time, the Group’s quarterly report for the second quarter shows an increase in the number of employees and significant investment growth.

European Energy has invested heavily in new projects in the first six months of 2021. At the end of the first half-year, European Energy has 1,129 MW of new green energy capacity under construction across 26 different projects in seven countries – and most of these projects are expected to be grid connected by the end of the year. This is more than four times as much as the corresponding period in 2020. In addition, the company’s development pipeline has grown by more than four GW of energy capacity during the first half of 2021.

Less than a year after European Energy invested in the Power-to-X company REIntegrate, the Group has secured several contracts – among others for the production of e-methanol for the heavy transport sector. It shows a clear demand for renewable energy in a world that is increasingly being powered by CO2-free electricity.

The new green projects in European Energy have attracted a lot of attention from investors. This has resulted in several successful financing rounds, including the issuance of a new hybrid bond on NASDAQ for EUR 75 million. As a result, the equity in the company currently stands at EUR 315.9 million. Revenue during the first half of 2021 was EUR 38.1 million, while EBITDA was EUR 12.6 million.

The quarterly report also shows an increase in earnings from the sale of electricity, which is a consequence of the addition of power producing assets constructed by the Group. Simultaneously, electricity prices has increased following the increasing electrification around the globe.





For further information, please contact Jonny Thorsted Jonasson, CFO: jtj@europeanenergy.dk or +45 5180 0000

This announcement has been made in accordance with the market abuse regulation (regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse).



