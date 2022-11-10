U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

European (ex-UK) Used Car Market Analysis Report 2022-2026 - Escalating Demand for Affordable Used Cars & Accelerating Shift Towards Online Buying

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

European Used Car Market

European Used Car Market
European Used Car Market

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Used Car Market (by Type, Sales Channel & Country) in Europe (ex-UK): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe used car market is predicted to reach US$1,025.2 billion in 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.27%, over the period 2022-2026

Factors such as growing population, increasing car ownership, expanding urbanization, mounting penetration of internet and high depreciation rate of new cars would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by fluctuating prices of used cars, high maintenance & servicing costs and lack of standardization & unorganized regulations. A few notable trends include escalating demand for affordable used cars, accelerating shift towards online buying, technological advancements and reduced rates for car insurance premiums.

Europe used car market has been segmented on the basis of type and sales channel. In terms of type, Europe used car market can be bifurcated into B2C (business-to-consumer) transactions, B2B (business-to-business) transactions and financing. Whereas, the market can be split into franchised dealers, independent dealers and others such as peer-to-peer, on the basis of sales channel.

The fastest growing market in the region is Germany due to escalating demand for affordable used cars owing to their low price and excellent condition, increasing number of online used car companies in the country, rapid expansion of used car dealerships, availability of used car financing and insurance options and mounting penetration of internet enabling the availability of information of the used car resulting in growing customer inclination towards used car.

Scope of the report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Europe (excluding UK) used car market segmented on the basis of type, sales channel and country.

  • The major country markets (Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Netherlands, Spain and other Europe) have been analyzed.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

  • The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Penske Automotive Group, Inc., Lookers PLC, Pendragon PLC, AUTO1 Group SE, Emil Frey AG and Autorola Group) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Decision Parameters of Used Cars
1.3 Pricing of Used Cars
1.4 The Used Car Market Ecosystem
1.5 Benefits of Buying Used Car Instead of a New Car
1.6 Used Car Supply Chain
1.7 Disadvantages of Buying a Used Car

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Contraction in the GDP
2.2 Slowdown in Automotive Sales
2.3 Decline in Industrial Production

3. Europe Market Analysis
3.1 Europe Used Car Market by Value
3.2 Europe Used Car Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Europe Used Car Market by Type
3.3.1 Europe B2C Transactions Used Car Market by Value
3.3.2 Europe B2C Transactions Used Car Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 Europe B2C Transactions Used Car Market by Sales Channel
3.3.4 Europe B2C Franchised Dealers Used Car Market Forecast by Value
3.3.5 Europe B2C Non-Franchised Dealers Used Car Market Forecast by Value
3.3.6 Europe B2C Online & New Retailers Used Car Market Forecast by Value
3.3.7 Europe B2B Transactions Used Car Market by Value
3.3.8 Europe B2B Transactions Used Car Market Forecast by Value
3.3.9 Europe Financing Used Car Market by Value
3.3.10 Europe Financing Used Car Market Forecast by Value
3.4 Europe Used Car Market by Sales Channel
3.4.1 Europe Franchised Dealers Used Car Market by Value
3.4.2 Europe Franchised Dealers Used Car Market Forecast by Value
3.4.3 Europe Independent Dealers Used Car Market by Value
3.4.4 Europe Independent Dealers Used Car Market Forecast by Value
3.5 Europe Used Car Market Value by Country
3.6 Europe Used Car Financing Market by Country
3.7 Europe Used Car Market by Volume
3.8 Europe Used Car Market Forecast by Volume
3.9 Europe Used Car Market Volume by Type
3.9.1 Europe C2C Used Car Market Forecast by Volume
3.9.2 Europe B2C Used Car Market Forecast by Volume
3.10 Europe Used Car Market Volume by Country

4. Country Market Analysis
4.1 Germany Used Car Market Forecast by Value
4.2 France Used Car Market Forecast by Value
4.3 Italy Used Car Market Forecast by Value
4.4 Poland Used Car Market Forecast by Value
4.5 Netherlands Used Car Market Forecast by Value
4.6 Spain Used Car Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Population
5.1.2 Increasing Car Ownership
5.1.3 Expanding Urbanization
5.1.4 Mounting Penetration of Internet
5.1.5 High Depreciation Rate of New Cars
5.2 Key Trends & Developments
5.2.1 Escalating Demand for Affordable Used Cars
5.2.2 Accelerating Shift towards Online Buying
5.2.3 Technological Advancements
5.2.4 Reduced Rates for Car Insurance Premiums
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Fluctuating Prices of Used Cars
5.3.2 High Maintenance & Servicing Costs
5.3.3 Lack of Standardization & Unorganized Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Europe Market
6.1.1 Europe Used Car Market Share by Key Players

7. Company Profiles

  • Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

  • Lookers PLC

  • Pendragon PLC

  • AUTO1 Group SE

  • Emil Frey AG

  • Autorola Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b8mial

Attachment

