European Facility Management (FM) Market Report 2022: Focus on UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Nordics, Benelux, CEE
DUBLIN, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Projections for European Facility Management Market, Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European facility management (FM) market suffered a significant shock due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the market is bouncing back, with future growth focused on technology and sustainability.
The industry is undergoing a major transformation, driven by technology innovation, new business models, emerging value propositions, competitive disruption, and creative service offerings. FM services are commoditizing in many parts of Europe, and suppliers need innovation and new value propositions to avoid the cost trap.
The future of FM is technology-enabled, and the pandemic accelerated digital technology use. The Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and advanced connectivity will drive efficiency for service suppliers and clients. Meanwhile, the European FM market fights to get back on a growth curve. The market returned to growth in 2021 but will not return to the 2019 levels until 2022.
This study identifies the 15 most significant opportunities for growth across the short-, mid-, and long-term future as the market recovers and redefines itself after the pandemic. It also presents the growth outlook for the market until 2026.
It analyzes the competition and workplace future, customer segments, service trends, service integration strategies, competitive trends, technology impact, and the market outlook by country, namely the United Kingdom (UK), France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Nordics, Benelux, Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), and the Rest of Europe (RoE).
Organic growth is hard to find in such a big and mature industry. Therefore, companies need to innovate to keep growing and remain profitable.
The market will continue to move quickly toward service integration, sophisticated advisory services focused on business productivity, and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. This shift from cost focus to complete client advisory services, outcome selling, and value creation will underpin critical transformations in the FM market during the next 6 years.
Post-COVID-19 innovation must focus on building digitalization, workplace optimization, providing healthy and safe buildings, new customer-centric business models, user experience, and holistic productivity solutions. The need to focus on organizational resilience, sustainability, and augmented operations will increase.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Facility Management (FM)
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Environment
Chief Executive Officers' (CEOs') 360-Degree Perspective
European FM Market in Numbers
European FM Market Segmentation
European FM Market Growth by Segment
Top Growth Opportunities
Top Predictions for the European FM Market
Conclusions
3 Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background
Market Definitions
Value Spectrum of FM Services
Questions this Study will Answer
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Summary of FM Market Growth Outlook
Top 5 FM Developments
Future FM Trends
European FM Market Evolution
Top Transformational Trends in FM
Short-term FM Growth Opportunities
Medium-term FM Growth Opportunities
Long-term FM Growth Opportunities
European FM Universe
Key Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Revenue Forecast by Service Delivery Model
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Delivery Model
Revenue Forecast by Customer Sector
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector
Revenue Forecast by Service Type
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type
4 Competition Analysis
Competitive Outlook for FM in Europe
Key Companies in the FM Environment by Company Background
Key Competitors in the European FM Market by Country
Competitive Environment
Revenue Market Share
Leading FM Suppliers by Country
FM Delivery Models by Leading Company
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis by Country
European FM Market Revenue by Country
European FM Market Growth by Country
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - UK
FM Market Dynamics in the UK
FM Market Segmentations in the UK
FM Market Forecast in the UK
FM Competitive Environment in the UK
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - France
FM Market Dynamics in France
FM Market Segmentations in France
FM Market Forecast in France
FM Competitive Environment in France
8 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Germany
FM Market Dynamics in Germany
FM Market Segmentations in Germany
FM Market Forecast in Germany
FM Competitive Environment in Germany
9 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Italy
FM Market Dynamics in Italy
FM Market Segmentations in Italy
FM Market Forecast in Italy
FM Competitive Environment in Italy
10 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Spain
FM Market Dynamics in Spain
FM Market Segmentations in Spain
FM Market Forecast in Spain
FM Competitive Environment in Spain
11 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Nordics
FM Market Dynamics in the Nordics
FM Market Segmentations in the Nordics
FM Market Forecast in the Nordics
FM Competitive Environment in the Nordics
12 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Benelux
FM Market Dynamics in Benelux
FM Market Segmentations in Benelux
FM Market Forecast in Benelux
FM Competitive Environment in Benelux
13 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)
FM Market Dynamics in CEE
FM Market Segmentations in CEE
FM Market Forecast in CEE
FM Competitive Environment in CEE
14 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Rest of Europe (RoE)
FM Market Dynamics in RoE
FM Market Segmentations in RoE
FM Market Forecast in RoE
FM Competitive Environment in RoE
15 Growth Opportunity Universe - Short-term Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1: Productive Remote Workforce
Growth Opportunity 2: Healthy Buildings
Growth Opportunity 3: New Work Environments
Growth Opportunity 4: Critical Customer Sectors
Growth Opportunity 5: Asset Efficiency
16 Growth Opportunity Universe - Medium-term Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1: Organizational Resilience
Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability
Growth Opportunity 3: Healthy and Safe Buildings
Growth Opportunity 4: Augmented Operations
Growth Opportunity 5: Contactless Services
17 Growth Opportunity Universe - Long-term Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1: Workplace Optimization and WCM
Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Management
Growth Opportunity 3: Data Analytics
Growth Opportunity 4: Hard Services
Growth Opportunity 5: Service Integration
18 Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/21pqqz
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-facility-management-fm-market-report-2022-focus-on-uk-france-germany-italy-spain-nordics-benelux-cee-301595240.html
SOURCE Research and Markets