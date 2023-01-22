European Fleet Management Systems for Commercial vehicles Market Report 2022-2026 with Summary of OEM Propositions from Truck, Trailer and Construction Equipment Brands

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fleet Management in Europe - 17th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

How will the market for fleet management systems for commercial vehicles in Europe evolve in 2023 and beyond? Now in its seventeenth edition, this strategy report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic commercial vehicle telematics industry.

The report forecasts that the number of fleet management systems in active use in the region is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 13.2 million units at the end of 2021 to 25 million by 2026. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

Commercial vehicle fleets play an essential role in the European economy. According to official statistics there were 41.1 million commercial vehicles in use in EU22+3 in 2020. The 6.7 million medium and heavy trucks accounted for more than 75% of all inland transports, forming a €250 billion industry.

Approximately 0.8 million buses and coaches stood for 9.3% of all passenger kilometres. The greater part of the 33.7 million light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Europe was used by mobile workers and for activities such as distribution of goods and parcels. Last but not least, there are an estimated 22.7 million passenger cars owned by companies and governments in EU27+3.

The analyst is of the opinion that the European fleet management market has entered a growth period that will last for several years to come. Individual markets may however suffer temporary setbacks, depending on the development of the general economy in the region and Ukraine crisis.

A group of international aftermarket solution providers have emerged as the leaders on the European fleet management market. The analyst ranks Webfleet as the largest vendor in Europe at the end of 2021 with 700,000 subscribers in the region, followed by Targa Telematics and Verizon Connect with 645,000 and 478,000 subscribers respectively. Transics is ranked as the largest player in the aftermarket heavy trucks segment with an estimated 190,000 active units installed.

All major truck manufacturers on the European market offer OEM telematics solutions as part of their product portfolio. A major trend in the past years has been the announcements of standard line fitment of fleet management solutions. Since the end of 2011, Scania is rolling out the Scania Communicator as standard on all European markets and includes a ten-year basic service subscription.

All medium and heavy duty trucks from Daimler Truck contains the Fleetboard vehicle computer as standard and the buses are equipped with OMNIplus ON. Volvo offers Dynafleet as standard in Europe. New MAN trucks are now equipped with RIO as standard replacing MAN TeleMatics. DAF launched its new optional DAF Connect that has been developed in-house in 2016. The leading OEMs in Europe are Scania, Daimler and Volvo with 363,000, 156,000 and 145,000 active FM subscribers respectively at the end of 2021.

The consolidation trend continues and seven M&A activities have taken place in 2022 so far. Infobric Group acquired Total Car's logbook and driver journal business. Zucchetti Group divested its share in Macnil back to the founders that now own 100%. The W.A.G. Payment Solutions (Eurowag) Group completed an acquisition of substantially all of the assets of WebEye. MiX Telematics acquired Trimble's Field Service Management's (FSM) business.

ABAX acquired the fleet business of Connected Cars in Denmark. Main Capital Partners acquired a majority share in FleetGO and at the same time also Wanko. Finally, Eurowag announced the acquisition of INELO Group from Innova Capital. The transaction will expand Eurowag's geographic footprint across 16 European markets and roughly double its base of telematics devices.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 50 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in Europe.

Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated and new profiles of 116 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from truck, trailer and construction equipment brands.

Revised market forecasts lasting until 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Commercial Vehicle Fleets in Europe

1.1 Light commercial vehicles

1.2 Medium and heavy trucks and buses

1.3 Trailers and semi-trailers

1.4 Off-road construction and agriculture equipment

1.5 Company owned passenger cars

1.6 Ownership structure

1.6.1 Statistical estimates by industry and company size

1.6.2 Light commercial vehicle fleets

1.6.3 Medium and heavy commercial vehicle fleets

2 Fleet Management Solutions

2.1 Market analysis

2.2 Vehicle management

2.3 Driver management

2.4 Operations management

2.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting

2.6 Business models

3 Market Forecasts and Trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.2 Market drivers and barriers

3.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

3.2.2 Regulatory environment

3.2.3 Competitive environment

3.2.4 Technology environment

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Telematics industry players

3.3.2 Automotive industry players

3.3.3 Telecom industry players

3.3.4 IT industry players

3.4 Future industry trends

3.4.1 OEM fleet telematics market developments

3.4.2 The impact of COVID-19 on the fleet management solution market

3.4.3 New features are continuously added to fleet management solutions

3.4.4 LCV manufacturers collaborating with aftermarket players

3.4.5 Go-to-market strategy and pricing model evolution

3.4.6 The emergence of alliances among FM solution vendors

3.4.7 Insurance telematics for commercial fleets

3.4.8 Major tyre manufacturers invest in the commercial vehicle telematics market

3.4.9 Fleet management services based on mobile app platforms

3.4.10 Big Data in the fleet management sector

3.4.11 More Pan-European players to enter the scene

3.4.12 FMS providers open up their platforms to third-party app developers

3.4.13 The Internet of Transportation Things expands the addressable market

3.4.14 Autonomous and electric vehicle fleets to influence the FMS market

3.4.15 Mergers and acquisitions to continue in 2023

3.4.16 The long-term evolution of the fleet management ecosystem

4 OEM Products and Strategies

4.1 Truck manufacturers

4.1.1 Daimler Truck Group and Mercedes-Benz Group

4.1.2 Volvo Group (including Renault Trucks)

4.1.3 Scania

4.1.4 MAN Truck & Bus

4.1.5 DAF Trucks

4.1.6 Iveco

4.2 Construction equipment manufacturers

4.2.1 Bobcat

4.2.2 Caterpillar

4.2.3 Deere & Company

4.2.4 Hyundai Construction Equipment

4.2.5 JCB

4.2.6 Komatsu

4.2.7 Volvo CE

4.3 Trailer manufacturers

4.3.1 Schmitz Cargobull

4.3.2 Krone

4.3.3 Kogel

4.4 OE suppliers

4.4.1 Actia

4.4.2 Continental

4.4.3 Knorr-Bremse

4.4.4 Stoneridge Electronics

4.4.5 ZF (WABCO)

4.5 Hardware and software providers

4.5.1 Advantech

4.5.2 Aplicom

4.5.3 ERM Advanced Telematics

4.5.4 IAV

4.5.5 John Deere Electronic Solutions

4.5.6 Lantronix

4.5.7 Micronet

4.5.8 Munic

4.5.9 PowerFleet (Cellocator)

4.5.10 Quake Global

4.5.11 Squarell Technology

4.6 Video-based driver monitoring solution vendors

4.6.1 CameraMatics

4.6.2 Exeros Technologies

4.6.3 Lytx

4.6.4 SmartDrive Systems (Solera Fleet Solutions)

4.6.5 SmartWitness (Sensata Technologies)

4.6.6 Streamax

4.6.7 SureCam

4.6.8 Vision Techniques

4.6.9 VisionTrack

4.6.10 VUE

5 International Aftermarket Solution Providers

5.1 ABAX

5.2 AddSecure Smart Transport

5.3 Astrata Europe

5.4 CalAmp

5.5 Cartrack (Karooooo)

5.6 Fleet Complete

5.7 Geotab

5.8 Gurtam

5.9 Inseego

5.10 Michelin Connected Fleet (Masternaut)

5.11 MiX Telematics

5.12 ORBCOMM

5.13 Samsara

5.14 Targa Telematics

5.15 Teletrac Navman

5.16 Trackunit

5.17 Transics - a ZF company

5.18 Trimble

5.19 Verizon Connect

5.20 Viasat Group

5.21 Webfleet

6 Regional Aftermarket Solution Providers

6.1 Benelux and France

6.1.1 Actia Telematics Services

6.1.2 Coyote

6.1.3 Eliot

6.1.4 FleetGO

6.1.5 GeoDynamics

6.1.6 GPS-Buddy

6.1.7 Inter-Data

6.1.8 Linqo

6.1.9 Micpoint

6.1.10 CLS Group

6.1.11 Ocean (Orange Business Services)

6.1.12 Optimum Automotive Group (Mapping Control)

6.1.13 Prometheus Informatics

6.1.14 Route42

6.1.15 RouteVision

6.1.16 Simpliciti

6.1.17 SoFleet (Synox)

6.1.18 Strada

6.1.19 SuiviDeFlotte.net

6.1.20 Suivo

6.1.21 TEKSAT

6.1.22 Truckonline

6.1.23 Ubiwan

6.1.24 Vehizen

6.2 Germany and Central Europe

6.2.1 ArealControl

6.2.2 AROBS Transilvania Software

6.2.3 Bornemann

6.2.4 CCS (Fleetcor)

6.2.5 Commander

6.2.6 CVS Mobile

6.2.7 ENAiKOON

6.2.8 ETA Automatizari Industriale

6.2.9 Eurowag Telematics

6.2.10 Fleet Services (GPS Bulgaria)

6.2.11 i-Cell

6.2.12 iData

6.2.13 Idem Telematics

6.2.14 Logifleet

6.2.15 Mapon

6.2.16 Mireo

6.2.17 mobileObjects

6.2.18 Sherlog Technology

6.2.19 Spedion

6.2.20 Vimcar

6.2.21 VISPIRON

6.2.22 WebEye Telematics Group

6.2.23 YellowFox

6.2.24 ZF Openmatics

6.3 The Mediterranean

6.3.1 Frotcom International

6.3.2 G4S Telematix

6.3.3 GMV

6.3.4 Infogestweb (Golia)

6.3.5 Locatel

6.3.6 Loqus

6.3.7 Macnil

6.3.8 Satdata

6.3.9 Sateliun

6.3.10 Tecmic

6.3.11 Trackysat

6.3.12 Vodafone Automotive

6.4 Nordic countries

6.4.1 ECIT Autogear

6.4.2 GpsGate

6.4.3 GSGroup

6.4.4 GSMvalve

6.4.5 Infobric Fleet

6.4.6 Locus Solutions

6.4.7 Total Car

6.4.8 Tramigo

6.4.9 Triona

6.4.10 Vialumina

6.4.11 Zeekit

6.5 UK and Ireland

6.5.1 3Dtracking

6.5.2 BigChange

6.5.3 CMS SupaTrak

6.5.4 Crystal Ball

6.5.5 GreenRoad

6.5.6 Lightfoot

6.5.7 Matrix iQ

6.5.8 Microlise

6.5.9 Quartix

6.5.10 Radius Telematics (Kinesis)

6.5.11 RAM Tracking

6.5.12 Satmo

6.5.13 Trakm8

6.5.14 Transpoco

