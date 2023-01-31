European Furniture Markets Report 2022 with Profiles of Almost 2,000 Players

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Furniture Industry in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The furniture industry in Europe report contains all the main statistics and indicators useful to analyze the furniture sector in Europe and in 30 European countries.

EUROPEAN FURNITURE MARKET OUTLOOK

The first part of this study goes in-depth into the role of Europe in the global furniture context with historical series of basic data (furniture production, consumption, and trade), the European furniture production performance and future perspectives, the main factors affecting the competitiveness of manufacturers (labor cost, availability of raw materials and components, investments in technology and machinery, innovations, recycling, sustainability, and circularity), imports penetration, exports orientation, description of the main furniture manufacturing countries.

The European furniture market potential and development insights: future perspectives of the furniture sector in Europe, furniture market forecasts up to 2023.

The Furniture manufacturing system and trends in the development of furniture production by segment (upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, other furniture) with trends in furniture sub-segments.

The competitive system in Europe, with the recent European furniture manufacturers' strategies, mergers, and acquisitions.

The Top furniture manufacturers in Europe: the competitive system analysis includes figures for the leading 100 European furniture companies (company name, country, website, activity, furniture specialization, total turnover, and the number of employees, share of furniture on total sales) ranked by their turnover.

This part also comments on the most recent challenges affecting the furniture industry, like the impact of the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, the strategies implemented by the leading furniture manufacturers and suppliers, the supply chain disruptions, and the price increase.

COUNTRY ANALYSIS: 30 COUNTRY REPORTS

Market outline and macroeconomic trends

Production, consumption, imports, and exports of furniture for the time series 2016-2021

Comparison with the European furniture sector: country rankings on production, consumption, imports, and exports

Furniture market forecasts for 2022 and 2023

Consumption by region (when available)

Trading partners: the origin of furniture imports and furniture exports destination

Value of furniture consumption and production by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, and other furniture)

Manufacturing system: number of furniture firms, and size

Short profiles of leading furniture manufacturers

Around 1950 short profiles of furniture manufacturers are also provided, with information on their activity, product portfolio, turnover range, employees range, general email address-when available- and website.

Types of furniture covered: Office furniture, Upholstered furniture, Non-upholstered seats, Kitchen furniture, Bedroom furniture, Dining and living room furniture, and Other Furniture.

Key Topics Covered:

1. THE EUROPEAN FURNITURE SECTOR

Recent challenges affecting the furniture industry

The impact on the European furniture industry of the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis

The supply chain disruptions and price increases

The role of Europe in the global furniture context

Europe and the rest of the world. Furniture production, consumption, exports, imports

The integration process within Europe

International furniture trade, furniture exports by destination and origin of furniture imports

The future perspectives for the EU furniture sector

The European furniture production performance

Description of the main furniture manufacturing countries (Italy, Germany, Poland, The United Kingdom, France)

Factors affecting the competitiveness of EU furniture producers

Lack of skilled employees

Availability of raw materials and components

Recycling, sustainability, and circularity

Investment in technology machinery

Innovation in materials and technologies

The competitive system in Europe

Recent European furniture manufacturers' strategies, M&A

The TOP 100 major European manufacturers. Ranking by total turnover

European furniture market performance 2016-2021

Market sources: national production, EU market integration and import flows

Trade balance

The growing degree of market openness

The export orientation

European furniture production by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture)

Trends in furniture sub-segments: hybrid solutions and flat-pack furniture

2. COUNTRY ANALYSIS

Market outline and macroeconomic trends

Production, consumption, imports, and exports of furniture

Country rankings

Furniture market forecasts

Consumption by region (when available)

Trading partners

Furniture consumption and production by segment

Manufacturing system and Short profiles of leading furniture manufacturers

3. SHORT PROFILES

Activity

Product portfolio

Turnover range

Employees range

Email address and website

4. METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aquinos

Ballingslov

BRW Black Red White

Cotta Collection

Design Holding

Ekornes

Friul Intagli

Hacker

Howden Joinery

IKEA

Lifestyle Design

Mandemakers Groep

Natuzzi

Nobia

Nobilia

Nolte

Polipol

Schmidt Groupe

Schuller

Segmuller

Societe Fournier

Steelcase

Welle Holding

Wren Kitchens

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d4tc6u-furniture?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-furniture-markets-report-2022-with-profiles-of-almost-2-000-players-301734568.html

SOURCE Research and Markets