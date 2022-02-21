U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.06
    +0.99 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.20
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3614
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8100
    -0.1650 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,763.55
    +442.06 (+1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.30
    -47.49 (-5.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

European Future TV Market Forecasts to 2030: Technological, Economic, Strategic and Consumption Trends that are likely to Shape the Sector

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Future TV - Where do European Players Fit into the Future TV landscape?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The nature of the doubts surrounding the future of the TV sector is changing. It is now accepted that linear television channels will not disappear overnight, but they will be watched less and less as OTT becomes more popular. This transition is a core industry trend.

As for business models, it's clear that SVOD will continue to develop, although targeted advertising - including on TV - will be used increasingly and will contribute significantly to the sector's revenue.

The only real unknown for the future TV landscape is the place that Europe's leading media companies will be able to carve out for themselves when competing with US media and tech giants.

This new study explores the latest technological, economic, strategic and consumption trends that are likely to shape the sector in the coming years.

  • It delivers a snapshot of Europe's current position in the global landscape and of threats to the European industry.

  • It examines the options available to public policymakers and European corporations that could help forge a brighter future for Europe's audiovisual media industry.

  • And, finally, it provides forecasts for European market growth, and estimates for European and American players' market share up to 2030.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary
1.1. The European TV market's structural decline
1.2. American heavyweights will be the prime beneficiaries
1.3. What options are available to European players?

2. The changes at work
2.1. Usage
2.2. The role of data
2.3. Artificial Intelligence
2.4. Extended reality
2.5. The arrival of 5G
2.6. TV content

3. TV & video market trends
3.1. TV revenue trends
3.2. SVOD, the new pay TV
3.3. Player strategies accelerating changes in the pay TV landscape
3.4. Advertising going programmatic
3.5. Development of AVOD services

4. Growing competition
4.1. The US majors
4.2. The Internet giants
4.3. Repercussions in Europe

5. Responses available to European players
5.1. Is the European market in danger
5.2. What options are available to European media companies?
5.3. What options are available to European public policymakers?

6. Market forecasts up to 2030
6.1. Europe 2030 - Market segments
6.2. Europe 2030 - Market forecasts
6.3. Europe 2030 - Players' sphere of influence
6.4. Europe 2030 - Evolution of European players' weight in the equation

Companies Mentioned

  • Alibaba

  • Amazon

  • Apple

  • AT&T

  • Baidu

  • BBC

  • Canal +

  • Comcast

  • DishTV

  • Disney

  • Facebook

  • Google/YouTube

  • HBO

  • Hulu

  • ITV

  • M6

  • Mediaset

  • Modern Times Group

  • NBC Universal

  • NENT (Viaplay)

  • Netflix

  • Nordic Entertainment group

  • ProSiebenSat.1

  • RTL Group

  • TikTok

  • TF1

  • Tencent

  • ViacomCBS

  • Vodafone

  • WarnerMedia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tc2d34

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-future-tv-market-forecasts-to-2030-technological-economic-strategic-and-consumption-trends-that-are-likely-to-shape-the-sector-301486400.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Just one Dolphin finished in the top 50 for jersey sales in 2021

    Who should fans across the league give more recognition to?

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

    Icahn has previously said that it is "obscene" how the animals used for McDonald's products are treated. Icahn has insisted on new McDonald's commitments, including requiring all of the company's U.S. pork suppliers to move to "crate free" pork, and set specific timeframes, the company said.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • What “Energy Independence” Really Means For The U.S.

    The realization that the U.S. is currently producing more energy than it consumes suggests that America has finally achieved the seemingly elusive goal of energy independence

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • 15 Most Valuable German Companies

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable German companies. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable German Companies. Officially known as the Federal Republic of Germany, Germany is a country located in Central Europe, with Berlin as the capital city, and Frankfurt as […]

  • China Plans State-Backed Platform to Buy Iron Ore, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest bid to wrest control of soaring iron ore prices is a plan to make global suppliers negotiate sales to the world’s biggest market through a centralized platform.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat on Ukraine Tension, Ruble Weakens: Markets WrapTrump Holds Onto Mountains of Cash, Give

  • China warns consumers not to use Abbott baby formula affected by recall

    China Customs has warned consumers against buying and eating certain infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories that were affected in a recent recall linked to a U.S. factory. The General Administration of Customs, in a post published on Sunday on its website, referred to a Feb. 18 notice issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that cautioned consumers against buying or eating certain batches of baby formula products made by Abbott. The day before, Abbott said it was recalling powdered baby formulas, including Similac, made at a Michigan facility after four consumers complained about bacterial infections in infants who consumed them.

  • Billionaire investor launches battle against McDonald's treatment of pigs

    One of Wall Street's most hard-nosed corporate raiders appears to be going soft in his old age.

  • Oil prices swing on hopes of easing Ukraine tension

    Oil prices tumbled and then recovered in volatile trading on Monday after French president Emmanuel Macron said the US and Russian presidents had agreed in principle to a meeting over Ukraine.

  • A billionaire activist investor is reminding McDonald’s of its promise to protect pigs

    Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn’s calls for McDonald’s pig suppliers in the US to move to “crate-free pork” are nothing new. Icahn—who bought a small stake in the company and is pushing two nominees to the board—is only asking McDonald’s to do what it promised to do 10 years ago. Back in 2012, the fast food chain said it would only work with pork suppliers who would phase out the practice, described as “obscene” by Icahn, of putting pregnant pigs in gestation crates.

  • McDonald’s in fight with billionaire investor over ‘cruel’ pig cages

    Carl Icahn bids to end use of ‘gestational cages’, which hold sows before and after they give birth, but fast-food giant says the commitment would be ‘impossible’

  • Could a Robot Make Your Next Burger King or McDonald's Meal?

    Burger franchise White Castle is installing an autonomous kitchen assistant named Flippy 2 in 100 locations.

  • Saudi Aramco Sees Good Signs Oil Demand’s Rising as Shares Hit Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco shares rose to a record as its chief executive officer said oil demand continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, including in the company’s main market of Asia.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat on Ukraine Tension, Ruble Weakens: Markets WrapTrump Holds Onto Mountains of Ca

  • Analyst Report: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

    Ritchie Bros. operates the world’s leading marketplace for heavy equipment. The company started as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment, since then it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment. Ritchie Bros. operates over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet. Its agricultural auctions are frequently much smaller venues and can include liquidations of single farms. The company holds over 300 auctions yearly and sells over $5 billion worth of equipment.

  • Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) shareholders have earned a 114% return over the last year

    Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right business to buy shares...

  • Shares Drop After Zhenro’s Default Warning: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese property stocks slid after Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. said it may not have enough cash to meet debt-payment obligations next month, in a move that may undermine efforts by the government to stem financial contagion in the sector.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat on Ukraine Tension, Rub