European Gas Prices Edge Higher as Winter Risks Shift Into Focus

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas advanced as traders weighed risks from potential supply disruptions on the region’s heating needs.

Benchmark futures rose as much as 2.9% on Wednesday, following a warning by the International Energy Forum that the region mustn’t become complacent now that its gas storage tanks are full. Since mid-October, contracts have traded within a narrow range around €48 per megawatt-hour, reflecting both strong inventories and Europe’s persistent vulnerability to supply interruptions.

While the continent managed to replace most of its pipeline flows from Russia since last year’s energy crises, uncertainty over the little gas it still receives from the nation is one factor currently weighing on traders.

Bulgaria, which transits some volumes from Russia to parts of southern and central Europe, is starting to collect a new tax on the flows. The measure has already caused a regional furor, and its potential impact on supplies — stable for the time being — remains unclear.

At the same time, unseasonably mild weather is expected across much of western Europe well into late November. Together with strong supplies from Norway and liquefied natural gas sellers, that’s helping to keep prices in check.

“Europe is really well prepared to tackle the winter,” said Cristian Signoretto, director for global gas and LNG at Eni SpA, on the sidelines of the Wood Mackenzie industry conference on Tuesday.

There have been some first withdrawals from gas storage facilities recently, but fuel reserves are still over 99% full and could be replenished on weekends, when demand is normally low, he said. “Volatility is there and will be there, but we think we will pass very well this winter.”

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, traded 2.8% higher at €48.94 a megawatt-hour by 9:32 a.m. in Amsterdam. The equivalent UK contract added 3.6%.

--With assistance from Anna Shiryaevskaya.

