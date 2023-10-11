European Gas Rally Pauses as Traders Await Clarity on LNG Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s rally in natural gas futures took a breather, with traders awaiting clarity on Wednesday’s talks between Chevron Corp. and its workers at a liquefied natural gas plant in Australia.

Benchmark futures eased after surging almost 40% in the previous three sessions. The Dutch contract briefly hit €50 per megawatt-hour earlier for the first time since April.

Prices jumped this week amid heightened anxiety over supplies, with the region on the cusp of the heating season as temperatures are expected to start dropping in the next few days. While European storage sites are nearly full and will provide a cushion for potential supply pinches, the region needs continuous deliveries to satisfy demand after losing most of its pipeline gas shipments from Russia last year.

Gas markets were already on edge after workers at LNG plants in Australia said last week they plan to resume strikes unless a deal on pay and conditions is reached with operator Chevron.

Dutch front-month gas, Europe’s benchmark, fell 3.5% to €47.72 a megawatt-hour by 8:37 a.m. in Amsterdam. The contract closed Tuesday above its upper Bollinger band, a technical indicator which signals that it may be overbought. The UK month-ahead futures were down 4.2%.

Still, the supply outlook remains dimmed after Israel ordered the shutdown of a major gas field, citing safety concerns as fighting between its military and Hamas escalates. That puts exports of liquefied natural gas from Egypt at risk as the North African nation deals with a drop in shipments from Israel.

Separately, the market is on alert after a leak was found in an undersea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia, and investigators are proceeding on the assumption it resulted from a deliberate act of destruction.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to be 5C and 6C below normal in Paris and London, respectively, by the weekend and into early next week, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies.

--With assistance from Stephen Stapczynski.

