European Gas Rally Takes Breather Amid Milder Weather Forecasts

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas eased after rallying more than 40% last week, with traders weighing milder weather forecasts and international efforts to contain the Middle East conflict.

Benchmark futures dropped as much as 6.5% on Monday. Temperatures in France, Germany and some other parts of the region are expected to return to normal or above-average levels in the next few days following the current cold spell, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies.

Together with recovering gas supplies from Norway, Europe’s top fuel provider, that’s helping to ease supply risks that have rattled the gas markets recently. In addition, efforts by the US and its allies to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from engulfing the wider region have reined in concerns about the impact on gas flows.

Still, traders are closely monitoring the supply situation across the globe as the market remains fragile and extremely sensitive to any changes in availability of the fuel.

Liquefied natural gas workers in Australia renewed a call to begin strikes Thursday at Chevron Corp.’s facilities, threatening a disruption of supplies while negotiations by both sides continue.

Dutch front-month gas, Europe’s benchmark, traded 4.9% lower at €51.33 a megawatt-hour by 8:38 a.m. in Amsterdam. The UK equivalent contract fell 4.8%.

