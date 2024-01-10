European Gas Rises as Red Sea Attack Highlights Shipping Risk

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices rebounded after a two-day slide as more attacks on vessels in the Red Sea raised the risk of prolonged disruptions to a key shipping route.

Benchmark futures increased as much as 3.1% on Wednesday. Houthi rebels carried out one of their largest missile and drone attacks to date on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea, igniting a response from the US and the UK.

Gas markets in Europe typically react to alarming signals even though fuel supplies haven’t been directly impacted by Red Sea tensions so far. Liquefied natural gas carriers from Qatar have continued to traverse the Suez Canal, the shortest way to Europe, while most shippers have opted to make longer voyages around Africa. That could eventually result in more expensive journeys and delays. Oil also gained.

Meanwhile, below-average temperatures are set to remain in Europe for at least another week, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc, potentially boosting heating demand.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, were up 2.2% at €31.33 a megawatt-hour at 8:59 a.m. in Amsterdam.

