European Health and Fitness Market Analysis By Value, Membership, Club and Region 2022-2026: Growing Fitness Club Membership Penetration Rate and Evolution of Hybrid Gym Memberships

·5 min read

DUBLIN, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Health and Fitness Market: Analysis By Value, By Membership, By Club, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The European health and fitness market in 2021 was valued at US$22.94 billion. The market is expected to reach US$32.55 billion by 2026. The European health and fitness market growth is to be driven by key structural trends such as urbanization, public health promotion, fitness technology and employee well-being programs. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period of 2022-2026.

European Health and Fitness Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: One of the most important factors impacting the health and fitness market is the growing fitness club membership penetration rate. People are getting more aware that exercise improves energy levels, decreases medical expenses, and likely increases longevity. In addition to this, people can also expect mental health improvements and more energy on a daily basis. Because of this, fitness has become a trend for millions of people, leading to a rapid increase in the fitness penetration rate. Despite the fact that the vast majority of people now live more sedentary lives, an increasing number of individuals are opting for a more proactive lifestyle. Furthermore, the market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as favorable demographic changes, the rise of lifestyle-related illnesses, an increasing number of social media users, growing personal disposable income, increasing obesity, and an increasingly-health conscious audience, etc.

Challenges: However, the market has been confronted with some challenges specifically, lack of skilled and professional trainers, the high cost of setting up a club, etc.

Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as the increasing adoption of virtual reality in training, growing use of fitness wearables, the evolution of hybrid gym memberships, technological advancements, etc. There is an increase in gyms offering hybrid memberships. Many traditional gyms are noticing that members want to have the option to work out either online or in-person. A hybrid gym offers the best of both worlds and includes a combination of in-person and online workout options. For example, a gym may offer in-person exercise classes that are also live-streamed or available on-demand for members who want to continue with home workouts. On the other hand, hybrid gyms help to reach more people. Therefore, the growing trend of market hybrid gym memberships is expected to propel market growth in the coming years.

The report includes:

  • An in-depth analysis of the European health and fitness market by value, by membership, by number of clubs, by region, etc.

  • Provides an analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the European health and fitness market.

  • Assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall health and fitness market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

  • Evaluation of the potential role of health and fitness services to improve the market status.

  • Identification of new technological developments, R&D activities, and product launches occurring in the health and fitness market.

  • In-depth profiling of the key players, including the assessment of the business overview, market strategies, regional and business segments of the leading players in the market.

  • The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

  • The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Health and Fitness: An Overview
2.1.1 Introduction to Health and Fitness
2.1.2 Benefits of Exercise on Health and Fitness

3. European Market Analysis
3.1 An Analysis
3.2 Membership Analysis
3.3 Club Analysis

4. European Regional Market Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19
5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Health and Fitness Market
5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Fitness Clubs
5.3 Post COVID-19 Impact on Health and Fitness Market

6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Driver
6.1.1 Favorable Demographic Changes
6.1.2 Rise of Lifestyle-Related Illness
6.1.3 Growing Fitness Club Membership Penetration Rate
6.1.4 Increasing Number of Social Media Users
6.1.5 Growing Personal Disposable Income
6.1.6 Increasing Obesity
6.1.7 Increasingly-Health Conscious Audience
6.1.8 Increased Importance of Employee Well-being Programs
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 Lack of Skilled and Professional Trainers
6.2.2 High Cost of Setting up a Club
6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Virtual Reality in Trainings
6.3.2 Growing Use of Fitness Wearables
6.3.3 Increasing Market Consolidation
6.3.4 Evolution of Hybrid Gym Memberships
6.3.5 Rapid Digitization
6.3.6 Technological Advancements

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 European Health and Fitness Market Players by Clubs
7.2 European Health and Fitness Market Players by Membership

8. Company Profiles

  • Basic-Fit

  • PureGym

  • SATS Group

  • Virgin Group

  • RSG Group

  • The Gym Group

  • David Lloyd Leisure

  • FitX

  • Fitness First

  • Clever Fit

  • Alex Fitness

  • Keep Cool

  • VivaGym Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bf72q3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-health-and-fitness-market-analysis-by-value-membership-club-and-region-2022-2026-growing-fitness-club-membership-penetration-rate-and-evolution-of-hybrid-gym-memberships-301588985.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

