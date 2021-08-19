European Healthcare Lighting Market Report 2021: Market Activity Trends 2009-2014-2020 and Forecast to 2025

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The European market for Healthcare Lighting - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Report takes into consideration lighting mainly for two healthcare macro segments and its main products: Hospitals (public and private) and Dental studies (usually private).

In the coming years, many resources will be dedicated to the requalification of lighting systems in all places of public and private health services: from hospitals to clinics, from patient rooms to analysis laboratories.

Even if the number of hospital beds in Europe has been reduced in recent years, expenses for Healthcare show overall an increasing path, and a mid-term forecast of yearly 6% is given.

The European market of healthcare lighting is made by around 100 manufacturers, including approximately two clusters: 40 manufacturers of overall lighting fixtures, 70 specialists in healthcare/hospital equipment for which lighting is usually just a small share of their turnover.

Major 50 lighting players hold over 90% of the Healthcare lighting market in Europe. Main market is Germany (almost 30%), followed by France and the United Kingdom (together around 25%), Italy (8%), Spain and Switzerland (5% each).

Today (2020-2021) LED weights around 75% on the new installation in Healthcare premises and around 40% in terms of installed stock of luminaires (around 50% in Germany, 30% in East Europe.

Specific segments analyzed include:

Operating rooms, surgery

Intensive care and examination rooms (including dental surgery lighting)

Normal stay bedrooms

Long-term care bedrooms. (Long-term care beds are hospital beds accommodating patients requiring long-term care due to chronic impairments and a reduced degree of independence in activities of daily living. They include beds in longterm care departments of general hospitals, beds for long-term care in specialty hospitals, and beds for palliative care).

Common areas: Entrances and receptions, corridors, stairwells, lift lobbies

Laboratories and pharmacies

Emergency lighting (to provide light in the event of a main or local power supply failure)

Outdoor lighting

Lighting Controls (intelligent network-based lighting control solutions that incorporate communication between various system inputs and outputs related to lighting control with the use of one or more central computing devices. Lighting control systems serve to provide the right amount of light where and when it is needed).

The information provided in this report is based on desk analysis and field analysis. The desk analysis includes: statistical data collection from official sources (eg. Eurostat databases) and other sources (eg. associations, trade press); the review of other existing documentation (eg. press releases, web sources, studies relating to the lighting industry); the analysis of companies databases (eg. balance sheets).

The field analysis was carried on through 20 interviews with manufacturers and experts operating in the healthcare lighting industry.

Among the main drivers of the healthcare lighting market there are:

Demographic changes (an Ageing population) together with growing demand for good health

Healthcare facilities (from small clinics and doctor's offices to urgent care centers and large hospitals)

Dentists, dental practices.

An analysis of the competitive system by country or groups of countries is also provided for the main players of the sector, with sales data, market share and short company profiles (50 among the major players analised in the Report hold over 90% of the Healthcare lighting market in Europe).

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

Research tools

Research fields

Overview: the lighting requalification in hospital environments

BASIC DATA, ACTIVITY TREND AND FORECAST

Healthcare lighting in Europe. Estimated market breakdown by country. 2020 Data

Healthcare lighting in Europe. Estimated market activity trend 2009-2014-2020 and forecast 2025

MARKET DRIVERS

Demographic changes: Population, 2000-2020 and Projections 2025-2100

Healthcare expenditure: Health expenditure as % of GDP by country

Hospitals: Number of hospitals and number of hospitals beds by country, Hospital beds by country by function of healthcare

Nursing and residential care facilities: Nursing and elderly home beds by country

Dental practices: Practising dentists by country.

MARKET VALUE BY SPECIFIC APPLICATION

Healthcare lighting in Europe. Estimated market breakdown by destination; Product range in a wide sample of manufacturers of healthcare lighting; Basic parameters and quality characteristics of lighting; Requirements for lighting; Reference prices of healthcare lighting products and stock of existing lighting.

Operating rooms, surgery.

Examination rooms, intensive care units

Beds (normal stay and long standing)

Common areas; entrances and receptions, corridors and circulation areas, stairwells and lift lobbies

Laboratories and pharmacies

Emergency lighting

Outdoor lighting

Lighting controls

COMPETITION

Major players in the healthcare lighting sector in Europe as a whole and by groups of countries. Sales data, market shares and short company profiles

PUBLIC AND PRIVATE DEMAND (DISTRIBUTION), SECTOR FAIRS ANDONLINE DIRECTORIES

ANNEX: SOME AMONG THE MENTIONED COMPANIES

Companies Mentioned

3F Filippi

Acem

Admeco

Alvo

Apollo Lighting

ASD Lighting

Astra Lighting

Benq Medical Technology

Berchtold

Biolume (Biodis)

Brandon Medical

Buck

CSN Industrie

Cymo

DegreK

Derungs

Disano

Dr Mach

D-Tec

Drager

Ema-Led

Euronda

Exled

Fagerhult

Famed Zywiec

Faromed Medizin-Technik

Glamox

Guido Ammirata

IBV Hungaria Lighting

Ilo Electronic

Kavo

Kenex Electro-Medical

KLS Martin

Lena Lighting

Lucibel

LUG Light

Luxiona

Maquet

Mareli

Mavig

Merivaara

Midmark Europe

Modul Technik

NGC Medical

Normagroup (Normalux)

OMS Lighting

Ordisi

Oricare

Osram Digital Lighting

Provita

Regent

Riester

Rimsa

Schmitz

Simeon Medical

Steris

Strycher

Surgiris

Signify

Thorpe FW

Trato TLV

Trilux

Trumpf Medical

Ultra Viol

Vosla

Waldmann

Zenium

Zumtobel

