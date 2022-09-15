U.S. markets open in 9 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,951.25
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,166.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,149.00
    +7.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.70
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.56
    +0.08 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,701.70
    -7.40 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    -0.07 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9980
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • Vix

    26.16
    -1.11 (-4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1531
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3010
    +0.2080 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,025.87
    -326.34 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.65
    -5.69 (-1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,880.21
    +61.59 (+0.22%)
     

EUROPEAN HERITAGE DAYS 2022: NEW EXHIBITIONS AT 40, RUE DE SÈVRES

·4 min read

PARIS, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 17 and 18, Kering will take part in the European Heritage Days for the seventh consecutive year, opening the doors of its headquarters, the former Laennec Hospital, at 40, rue de Sèvres in Paris, including an evening event on Saturday.

Photography by Sophie Alyz for Kering (© Sophie Alyz)
Photography by Sophie Alyz for Kering (© Sophie Alyz)

As every year since Kering reopened this historic site in 2016, the Pinault Collection will be supporting the event, presenting a new exhibition by Belgian artist Edith Dekyndt. For the first time, the exhibition will be part of Women In Motion, Kering's program that highlights women's contribution to culture and the arts.

In the East Cross area of Laennec, Kering and Balenciaga will present archive pieces created by Cristóbal Balenciaga, giving the public a rare chance to delve into the House's history and discover a new facet of this "textile heritage."

40 rue de Sèvres, the former Laennec Hospital

40, rue de Sèvres, is one of Paris' heritage gems. Home to the Laennec Hospital until 2000, it then underwent a vast rehabilitation project, as the architectural masterpiece had been subjected to numerous changes to its original appearance in order to cope with the demands of hospital life.

© Sophie Alyz
© Sophie Alyz

The challenge was an immensely complex one: to restore the site without betraying its spirit, while at the same time respecting its listed areas, such as the chapel built during the reign of Louis XIII.

Since 2016, the site has been home to the headquarters of Kering and Balenciaga. The Group has actively contributed to the site's rebirth and change of use, demonstrating the utmost respect for its architectural quality and historical dimension.

To mark the 39th European Heritage Days, whose theme is Sustainable Heritage, Kering wanted people to discover the history of this exceptional location and to make every generation aware of the importance of preserving and enhancing heritage.

Aria of Inertia: A new exhibition by Belgian artist Edith Dekyndt with the Pinault Collection

As part of the Women In Motion program for the first time, the Pinault Collection and Kering are particularly proud to present this year's exhibition dedicated to the work of Edith Dekyndt. Entitled "Aria of Inertia", it features a selection of works from the Pinault Collection and new pieces created for the very unique space of the former Laennec Hospital's chapel.

Re-articulating what has been separated - appearance and reality, subjectivity and nature, the inert and the living - Edith Dekyndt's work encourages us to rethink our expectations and our habits, and to open our eyes. The artist constantly reassesses the rightful place of humanity and its relationship with the environment.

One of the works presented in the chapel is paired with a choreography that visitors will only be able to view during the Heritage Days.

© Barth Decobecq
© Barth Decobecq

By exhibiting a monograph by a contemporary artist at Laennec, Kering is significantly increasing its commitment to women in culture and the arts. Having started out in 2015 in the world of cinema, the Women In Motion program has since been extended to include photography, notably through a partnership with the Rencontres d'Arles, along with music, choreography, art and design.

An exhibition by Balenciaga: « Des robes, au-delà du temps »

In 2001, Balenciaga set up an archive and heritage department dedicated to preservation, promotion, and creation, establishing a policy of conservation and acquisition of Cristóbal Balenciaga's works. Today, more than 900 pieces by the Spanish master enrich the collections of this heritage department.

As part of the 2022 European Heritage Days, Balenciaga wishes to highlight a selection of these unique creations. These disassembled, oxidized, open, discolored, or unfinished works provide an opportunity to study their skeletons and understand their assembly, shape, and movement. Because of their fragility, they must be handled with precision and care, while a number of conservation techniques are also deployed, such as the use of pH-neutral materials, which can slow the ageing process and give new life to a material that is fading away. These interactions are precious, enabling this 'archaeology of memory' to become not only a testimony of the past, but also a source of inspiration for future creation.

The tour of Laennec offers a unique opportunity to view a selection of these pieces. As part of a living dialogue between the past and the present, some of the dresses inspired the House's 51st couture collection, which was presented in July 2022. A video of the presentation will be shown alongside the heritage works, providing a contemporary echo and illustrating the harmony between the radical style of Cristóbal Balenciaga and the innovative creative vision of Demna.

Throughout the whole weekend, restorers at Laennec will be working on pieces from the archives and heritage department, demonstrating the conservation techniques being used for works that have become fragile over time.

Practical information

Open September 17 and 18 from 10am to 7pm (last entry at 6pm), and in the evening on Saturday 17 until 10pm (last entry at 9pm).

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination".

(PRNewsfoto/Kering Asia Pacific Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/Kering Asia Pacific Limited)

SOURCE Kering

Recommended Stories

  • I was in the lying in state queue, and bar one sweary scuffle, it’s the camaraderie I’ll remember

    We’d been waiting in line for around seven hours before there was even a hint of movement in the queue. Around four o’clock a cry went up from a steward “we’re moving!” We all looked at each other, unsure if it was really happening, having been sitting so long we’d grown used to this stretch of pavement where we’d been waiting since 9am.

  • 50 years ago, an artist convincingly exhibited a fake Iron Age civilization – with invented maps, music and artifacts

    'Trallib (Oil Container),' by Norman Daly, 1970. Daily made this object with an orange juicer. Photo by Marilyn Rivchin, CC BY-SAInvented civilizations are usually thought of as the stuff of sci-fi novels and video games, not museums. Yet in 1972, the Andrew Dickson White Museum of Art at Cornell University exhibited “The Civilization of Llhuros,” an imaginary Iron Age civilization. Created by Cornell Professor of Art Norman Daly, who died in 2008, the show resembled a real archaeological exhibi

  • Broadway’s Cort Theatre is officially renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre

    In a dedication ceremony Monday, the Cort Theatre on West 48th Street in Manhattan’s Theater District was officially renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre.

  • Marvel's Armor Wars: What To Know About The Upcoming Disney+ Series

    There are a few things you'll want to know about War Machine's upcoming Disney+ show.

  • Top Ukrainian Ballet Dancer Oleksandr Shapoval Killed On Battlefield

    Ballet soloist Oleksandr Shapoval reportedly died in combat fighting against Russia's invasion.

  • "SHIP" is the First-Ever "NFT Art Film" that Combines NFT Art and Entertainment

    SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 September 2022 - Art Tokyo Global ("ATG"), a Singapore company, announced the completion of SHIP – the world's first immersive NFT art film. Making use of user inter...

  • Netflix downsizes its animation department, impacting 30 employees

    Deadline first reported the news, and Netflix confirmed to TechCrunch that the company is downsizing the department. Earlier this year, Netflix brought on Karen Toliver as vice president of Animation Film Content and Traci Balthazor as vice president of Animation Film Production. The company told us that, similar to other major animation film studios, the idea is to downsize so the animation film production arm is better organized under a central leader — Balthazor.

  • Flickr adds a virtual photography category as more games embrace photo modes

    Flickr is adding a new virtual photography category to help users find and categorize images they capture in their favorite video games.

  • The portraits that turned Queen Elizabeth II into a cultural icon

    Portraits of monarchs matter. They bind together countries, define how eras are remembered. And the likenesses of Queen Elizabeth II are no different – except in their profusion. During her reign as Britain’s longest-serving sovereign, the late Queen was the subject of almost a thousand official portraits. With characteristic grace, she was, by all accounts – including that of Platinum Jubilee photographer Ranald Mackechnie – an amiable, chatty and surprisingly fidgety sitter.

  • Asia Pushback Grows as Fed Fears Ripple Across the Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Policy makers in Asia pushed back against a surging dollar, seeking to stem losses as their currencies teetered on the brink of key levels that may trigger more selling. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUS Stocks Post Modest Gains as Dip Buyers Emerge: M

  • Berkshire Grey and FedEx Expand Their Robotic Automation Solutions Relationship

    FedEx Embraces AI-Robotic Automation to Streamline Operations and Drive Long-Term Efficiencies, Signs Warrant Agreement with Berkshire Grey

  • Bitcoin Falling Amid Hotter Than Expected US August Inflation Data

    August consumer prices climbed 0.1% compared to July despite falling gas and energy prices, but what does this mean for bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and the wider crypto markets? FalconX co-founder & CEO Raghu Yarlagadda shares his insights and discusses institutional investor sentiment.

  • Adobe Earnings Preview: Will ADBE Get its Mojo Back with the Quarterly Release?

    Trading 47% off its highs, it will be important to see if the company's demand in cloud computing was able to be sustained.

  • Is Performance Food Group (PFGC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • More Small-Time Investors Are Becoming Landlords — Here's What They Need To Know

    Because of record-high inflation and volatile markets, more high-earning professionals are buying rental properties in cheaper real estate markets, primarily in the American South. More services provide detailed information in any location on the real estate market’s sales prices, crime rates, schools and other key data. Despite advanced technology, landlords need to expect the unexpected, work with the right people and consider starting small before investing in an entire home. Expect The Unexp

  • New Inflation Figures Spell Trouble for Equity ETFs

    The S&P and Nasdaq dropped 4.4% and 5.1%, respectively, during the trading day.

  • UFO Lifts Off on Apple Day

    Volume of the space-based fund surged following Apple’s pro-satellite announcement.

  • Oil rises 1% on supply concerns, expectations for fuel switching

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil edged up 1% on Wednesday as an international energy watchdog expects an increase in gas-to-oil switching due to high prices this winter, even though the outlook for demand remains gloomy. Brent crude futures settled up 93 cents, or 1%, at $94.10 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ended $1.17, or 1.3%, higher at $88.48. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects the deepening economic slowdown and a faltering Chinese economy to cause global oil demand to grind to a halt in the fourth quarter of the year.

  • Crypto Quant Shop With Ties to FTX Powers Bankman-Fried's Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- To the uninitiated, Alameda Research sounds more like a Silicon Valley robotics lab than a crypto trading powerhouse.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Lurch Lower in ‘Tug of War’ Over Fed Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapEven as its billionaire co-founder Sam Ba

  • US Rail Strike Could Cost $2 Billion a Day

    US railroads are poised to stop shipments of farm products and other key goods starting Thursday as the industry braces for a possible labor strike that could cost the world's biggest economy more than&nbsp;$2 billion&nbsp;a day. Bloomberg's Mike McKee reports.