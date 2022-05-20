U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

The European market holds the second-largest market share in the feed preservatives market and it is growing with a considerable CAGR between 2022 and 2027

·4 min read
According to MarketsandMarkets, the feed preservatives market was valued at USD 4. 5 billion in 2021 and it is projected to reach USD 6. 7 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 6. 7%, in terms of value. Feed additives are non-nutritive products added to the basic feed mix.

New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Feed Preservatives Market by Type, Livestock, Feed Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2027"
The increasing meat consumption is growing steadily in the global market. The key players are strengthening their livestock sectors by integrating their feed business operations to the end of the supply chain. Some of the other factors which contribute to the growth of the market are the growing application of livestock in the food industry, the increasing need for natural preservatives, etc.

By type, the anticaking agents’ segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on type, the anticaking agents is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.Anticaking agents are used in feed to prevent the agglomeration of nutrients as it tends to absorb moisture.

The addition of anticaking agents ensures that the product remains dry. Anticaking agents are used for optimum packing for easy transportation.

By Livestock, Poultry segment is estimated to account for the highest market share during the forecast period.
In terms of livestock, the poultry segment dominates the global feed preservatives market and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR.The total poultry production has been increasing globally due to increased consumption.

Poultry has become one of the important segments for meat producers due to the demand.
• By feed type, the compound feed segment is forecasted to account for the largest market share.

In terms of feed type, the compound feed segment holds a significant market share in 2022.The compound feed is a mixture of edible substances such as vegetables, and organic substances used as feed for livestock.

Increasing business portfolios and expanding opportunities in the market are some of the factors driving the growth of the sector.

European region is the second-largest market for the feed preservatives market during the forecast period
The European market holds the second-largest market share in the feed preservatives market and it is growing with a considerable CAGR between 2022 and 2027.The country is one of the highest consumers of meat and producer of livestock.

The need for feed preservatives in the region increased after a ban on the usage of antibiotics by the regulatory authority.The leading manufacturers of feed preservatives are rapidly investing in R&D in the region to update technology for improved yield.

Additionally, increased demand for meat, safety issues, prevention of disease outbreaks in livestock, etc., are some of the reasons to drive the feed preservatives market in the region.

Break-up of Primaries
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 35% and Tier 3 – 20%
• By Designation: Manager- 50%, CXOs– 20%, and Executives – 30%
• By Region: Asia Pacific – 50%, Europe - 25%, North America- 20%, and RoW- 5%

Leading players profiled in this report include the following:
• BASF SE (Germany)
• Cargill (US)
• Nutreco NV (Netherlands)
• Alltech Inc. (US)
• Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden)
• Novus International Inc. (US)
• DSM (Netherlands)
• Kemin Industries (US)
• Impextraco NV (Belgium)
• Eastman Chemical Company (US),

Research Coverage
This report segments the feed preservatives market on the basis of type, livestock, feed type, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the feed preservatives market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Reasons to buy this report
• To get a comprehensive overview of the feed preservatives market
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them
• To gain insights into the major countries/regions, in which the feed preservatives market is flourishing
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04263041/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


