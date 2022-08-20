U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,228.48
    -55.26 (-1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,706.74
    -292.30 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,705.21
    -260.13 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.35
    -43.38 (-2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.91
    -0.59 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.30
    -10.90 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    18.97
    -0.50 (-2.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0039
    -0.0053 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0109 (-0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9300
    +1.0680 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,267.04
    -568.79 (-2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.88
    -36.72 (-6.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.37
    +8.52 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

European Mayors agree to support sustainable rebuilding of Ukrainian cities

·4 min read

KIYV, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayors from European cities travelled to Kyiv on Friday 19 August to sign a political agreement to support the sustainable rebuilding of Ukrainian cities. The agreement outlines plans to match rebuilding needs in Ukraine with capabilities of other European cities. The pact is backed by the city network, Eurocities, and signed by Ukraine's Congress of Local and Regional Authorities on behalf of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and all local and regional authorities in Ukraine.

A group photo of European mayors during their meeting with the Ukrainian leadership on 19 August 2022
A group photo of European mayors during their meeting with the Ukrainian leadership on 19 August 2022

In a joint statement, the mayors from Florence, Athens, Helsinki, Lyon, Marseille, Oslo, Riga, Tirana and Kyiv said:

"We, mayors and leaders of European and Ukrainian cities, condemn the Russian war in Ukraine and call for an immediate withdrawal of Russian forces and the restoration of peace. We are committed to combining our efforts to prepare and deliver the rapid and sustainable reconstruction of Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russian attacks since 24 February 2022."

The European mayors spearhead the initiative of city network, Eurocities, which represents over 200 cities across Europe, and will itself ensure wide support to contribute to the rebuilding plan.  The mayors personally introduced the plan to President Zelenskyy and to their Kyiv counterpart, Vitali Klitschko, during a meeting in the Ukrainian capital on Friday.

Dario Nardella, who led the mission as President of Eurocities, as well as Mayor of Florence, said: "We want to offer hope, support, and solidarity to the Ukrainian people for a peaceful and democratic future. We, mayors, are the political figures closest to people, and it's this closeness and solidarity that we brought with us from people all over Europe when we met with President Zelenskyy and our fellow Ukrainian mayors."

"When we speak about help and support - humanitarian, military, political - it is important not to forget about assistance in recovery of our cities and towns," President Zelenskyy said after meeting the local leaders. "It is important that recovery should start not after the war but now. It is necessary to provide humanitarian activities that will help to get back to normal life for people in Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

 

What will happen

A joint taskforce comprising political representatives from Eurocities and Ukraine's Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine will meet regularly to oversee the development and implementation of this collaboration initiative.

In addition, while Eurocities will engage its network of over 200 cities, Ukraine's Congress of Local and Regional Authorities will share details of the relevant critical reconstruction projects in Ukrainian cities that were destroyed in the Russian war. The Congress will also coordinate rebuilding efforts to avoid overlaps.

"Your visit is important for us. It is a sign of support for the Ukrainian people and residents of Kyiv, as well as evidence of our unity. Unity of Ukrainians and Europeans. Unity in the struggle for freedom and democratic values. Because it is that Ukraine is fighting for today in the brutal war which the Russian barbarians brought to our land," emphasised the mayor of Kyiv.

André Sobczak, Secretary General of Eurocities, who also took part in the mission, said: "Our member cities have a long history of cooperating across borders, including with Kharkiv, Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa, which are all members of Eurocities. There is a strong desire to pool our skills and resources as city builders and to share this expertise for the creation of sustainable and inclusive cities in Ukraine."

 

Principles of the agreement

To ensure practicalities in the use of resources and expertise across borders, the mayors, represented on both sides, agreed to a set of leading principles of this collaboration to thus be:

  • A shared vision of sustainable urban development, ensuring that reconstruction projects contribute to creating green, energy efficient, healthy, safe/secure, inclusive, prosperous, and liveable urban areas, providing equal opportunities for all citizens

  • Respect for the rule of law, ensuring accountability between partner cities and transparency in transactions, notably in relation to investments

  • Engagement of citizens and local stakeholders in the reconstruction process, and consideration of their aspirations for local development

Notes for editors:

  1. Click here for the signed Memorandum of Understanding.

  2. The delegation included: Dario Nardella, Mayor of Florence; Kostas Bakoyannis, Mayor of Athens; Juhana Vartiainen, Mayor of Helsinki; Grégory Doucet, Mayor of Lyon; Benoît Payan, Mayor of Marseille; Raymond Johansen, Governing Mayor of Oslo; Mārtiņš Staķis, Mayor of Riga; Erion Veliaj, Mayor of Tirana.

  3. Click here for all mayors' quotes.

  4. The mayors also visited Borodyanka town, Bucha city, and Irpin city.

  5. Eurocities is a network of over 200 European cities, which together represent some 130 million people across 38 countries: https://eurocities.eu/, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn.

 

Media contact:
Eurocities' Alex Godson: +32 495 298 594 // alex.godson@eurocities.eu

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881898/Eurocities_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881897/Eurocities_2.jpg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his meeting with Eurocities President, Dario Nardella
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his meeting with Eurocities President, Dario Nardella
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-mayors-agree-to-support-sustainable-rebuilding-of-ukrainian-cities-301609434.html

SOURCE Eurocities

Recommended Stories

  • Blasts behind Russian lines had major psychological effect on Putin – officials

    The explosions in Crimea last week put more than half of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet combat jets out of use.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Military Aid to Kyiv Approaching $11 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeMueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered ReleasedStocks Slide as Short-Sellers Cash In on Fedspeak: Markets WrapXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesThe latest tranche of military aid to Ukraine, announced Friday, sees total US commitments reach $10.9 billion. The new offer includes additional HIMARS rocket sys

  • Russian media: nearly 700 Russian contractors from the 64th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade want to desert from battlefield

    Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine STANISLAV POHORILOV - FRIDAY, 19 AUGUST 2022, 14:22 Nearly 700 contractors from the 64th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, which is responsible for war crimes in the Kyiv region, are trying to get fired and leave Ukraine but don't manage to.

  • What $80 Billion More for the IRS Means for Your Taxes

    The Inflation Reduction Act won’t bring 87,000 new IRS agents with guns to your front door, but it has important changes for taxpayers.

  • Fed Officials Offer Mixed Signals on Size of September Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- US central bankers offered divergent signals over the size of the next interest-rate hike, with St. Louis’s James Bullard urging another 75 basis-point move while Kansas City’s Esther George struck a more cautious tone.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokow

  • MSNBC's Ari Melber Has 2 Words That Could Haunt Trump And Other Right-Wingers

    The right has used this phrase for others, but doesn't think it should apply to them.

  • Recession Is Already Here for Many Small Businesses

    Despite the market bounce driven by the release of federal oil reserves, small businesses and households are straining under the pressure of still-high inflation, an unbalanced labor market, and dwindling savings.

  • Far-right wins in blue states threaten GOP hopes in November

    Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds like Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in both parties. With Democrats facing headwinds this year, Republicans had hoped that strategy could pay off yet again.

  • Reopen Nord Stream 2 to ease our energy crisis, senior German politician urges

    A senior figure within one of Germany's ruling parties has said the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with Russia should be reopened, in a sign of an emerging rift over energy supplies as winter approaches.

  • Georgia election probe runs into resistance from witnesses

    Prosecutors investigating whether Donald Trump committed crimes as he sought to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia are running into increasing resistance as they seek to call witnesses to testify before a special grand jury. The latest illustration of that came Wednesday, when lawyers for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp filed a motion to quash a subpoena for his testimony, accusing the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, of pursuing his testimony for “improper political purposes." Willis rejected that characterization, describing it as dishonest.

  • Voices: Mitch McConnell is facing even more bad news for Republicans

    There is evidence that McConnell is right about this year’s crop. Trump’s endorsements of Blake Masters in Arizona, JD Vance in Ohio, Herschel Walker in Georgia and Dr Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania may have clinched them their nominations, but they also saddled Republicans with candidates who might not be able to make it across the finish line

  • The Fox News host driving colleagues into a frenzy by failing to back Trump over Mar-a-Lago raid

    Jessica Tarlov, a political strategist, is testing Fox News’ commitment to defending Trump

  • Turkey's Erdogan does not rule out dialogue with Syria

    Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said he can never rule out dialogue and diplomacy with Syria, a neighbouring country in which it has carried out several incursions in recent years, according to a transcript of his comments to reporters. Asked about potential talks with Damascus, he was quoted as saying diplomacy between states can never be fully severed, taking what appeared to be a softer tone than his previous comments. There is a "need to take further steps with Syria," Erdogan also said.

  • The U.S. economy is not in recession — it’s growing. But for how long?

    The U.S. economy is down, but it's far from out. The most recent evidence suggests the U.S. is not on the verge of a second recession in three years.

  • Stop misreading the Fed: It’s not getting cold feet about wrestling inflation to the ground

    There was no secret dovish message in the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July 26-27 meeting. But some found one anyway.

  • Biden heads back to Delaware beach house, where he’s building $500K taxpayer-funded security fence

    President Biden is building a taxpayer-funded security fence around his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, with a price tag that has ballooned to nearly $500,000.

  • Odesa Is Defiant. It's Also Putin's Ultimate Target.

    ODESA, Ukraine — The Odesa Fine Arts Museum, a colonnaded early-19th-century palace, stands almost empty. Early in Russia’s war on Ukraine, its staff removed more than 12,000 works for safe keeping. One large portrait remained, depicting Catherine the Great, the Russian empress and founder of Odesa, as a just and victorious goddess. Seen from below in Dmitry Levitzky’s painting, the empress is a towering figure in a pale gown with a golden train. The ships behind her symbolize Russia’s victory o

  • Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material

    Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he didn’t take any classified information with him when he left office. The disclosure — which would typically be unremarkable for a former vice president — is notable given that FBI agents seized classified and top secret information from his former boss's Florida estate on Aug. 8 while investigating potential violations of three different federal laws. Former President Donald Trump has claimed that the documents seized by agents were “all declassified."

  • As Russian shells rain down, Ukraine's Zelensky meets with leaders of U.N. and Turkey

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Turkey's leader and the chief of the U.N. in western Ukraine, far from the war's front lines.

  • Rumors of conflict between General Staff and Zelenskyy administration “Russian propaganda" - Defense Ministry

    Russian propagandists are spreading false narratives about an alleged "conflict" between the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Office of the President, and the Ministry of Defense, Deputy Minister of Defense, Hanna Maliar, said on her Facebook page on Aug. 17.