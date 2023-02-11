U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,090.46
    +8.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,869.27
    +169.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,718.12
    -71.46 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,918.81
    +3.47 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.76
    +1.70 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.80
    -7.40 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.14 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0681
    -0.0062 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    +0.0610 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2058
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3470
    -0.0910 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,699.61
    -187.72 (-0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.90
    -7.73 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

European Media and Digital Entertainment Regulation Report 2022: European Sovereignty Over Data, Fairer Competition, Making Platforms Accountable, New Rules on Advertising

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Regulation of Media and Digital Entertainment" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The media and digital entertainment market is still largely impacted by the weight of non-European players, including the Internet giants.

In this context, the European Union has initiated processes to support the digital entertainment sector through various regulations, while making user protection its priority.

This study aims to cover the different regulatory issues that are at stake in Europe through the recent initiatives taken by the EU, from the point of view of:

  • support for the creation and circulation of European works with the Audiovisual Media Services Directive

  • making platforms more responsible with the Digital Services Act and the Copyright Directive

  • the desired more balanced competition with the forthcoming adoption of the Digital Markets Act and the national taxation systems for digital giants.

  • the major issue of advertising for the media and digital entertainment sector, which is addressed by various regulations, particularly with regard to targeted advertising

  • the regulation of personal data, which aims to ensure data sovereignty

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1. An unbalanced digital market
1.1. Domination of the Internet giants
1.2 Repositioning the European industry and protecting users

2. Supporting the creation and circulation of European works
2.1. Harmonising the framework for the audiovisual sector
2.2 Media chronology

3. Making platforms accountable
3.1. Digital Services Act and obligation to manage content
3.2. Copyright Directive and protection of rights holders

4. Fairer competition
4.1. Digital Markets Act and regulation of the digital market
4.2 Attempted tax harmonisation and the GAFA tax

5. New rules on advertising
5.1. A stronger regulatory framework
5.2 Case studies: Amazon, Facebook and Google

6. European Sovereignty over Data

7. Conclusion

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon

  • Facebook

  • Google

  • YouTube

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q6gzum

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-media-and-digital-entertainment-regulation-report-2022-european-sovereignty-over-data-fairer-competition-making-platforms-accountable-new-rules-on-advertising-301744209.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Has Nvidia's New Year Rally Run Its Course?

    In this daily bar chart of NVDA, below, I see a fading rally. The 12-day price momentum study in the bottom panel shows weakening momentum readings from January to February for a bearish divergence when compared to the price action. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of NVDA, below, I can see an upper shadow on the last candle.

  • This Texas gas station is hiring — and many of the openings earn up to $225K a year (with great benefits, plenty of paid vacation). 3 ways to make your own juicy compensation package

    What's in your tank?

  • Tech Layoffs Hit H1B Visa Workers Hard

    When she lost her job at Google last month, Jingjing Tan started worrying about her dog, an energetic, 75-pound German shepherd. As a foreign worker living in the U.S. on a temporary work visa, if she couldn’t find a job within 60 days, she feared she might have to return to her home country, China. In big Chinese cities, where tech jobs are, keeping large dogs as pets often isn’t allowed.

  • The ‘Great Resignation’ is now the ‘Great Regret’: 80% of job hoppers wish they hadn’t quit their old roles, with Gen Z the most regretful

    Is the grass always greener? For those who packed in their roles during the 'Great Resignation', apparently not.

  • Robert Iger Shakes Up Disney’s Entertainment Operations, Rethinks Hulu Ownership

    Under CEO Bob Iger’s new structure, content chiefs at the TV, film and ESPN units are taking on business responsibilities. Mr. Iger also signaled the company could explore a sale of streaming platform Hulu.

  • Gigapresses - the giant die casts reshaping car manufacturing

    By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of massive casting machines, also known as gigapresses, to make large single pieces of vehicle underbodies, streamline production and reduce the work of even robots. This has helped it become the most profitable battery electric vehicle (BEV) maker.

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloo

  • The latest jobs report was red-hot, but ominous LinkedIn data tells a different story about the economy

    “Companies have started to tighten their belts and take a more judicious approach to recruiting,” Rand Ghayad, head of economics at LinkedIn, says.

  • Boeing sues Raytheon, alleging subsidiaries supplied 'defective' parts that cost it tens of millions of dollars

    The aerospace giant says that suppliers provided faulty parts for fighter jets, causing it to incur tens of millions of dollars in mitigation costs at its St. Louis County factory.

  • Adidas’s New CEO Has a $1.3 Billion Pile of Unsold Yeezy Gear

    (Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG shares slumped after the German shoemaker warned that it’s sitting on a €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) pile of unsold merchandise after terminating its lucrative branding deal with rapper Ye. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake

  • ChatGPT, other AI models to disrupt Indian IT firms - JPM

    As generative AI is implemented more broadly, consulting firms like Accenture and Deloitte and will gain market share over Indian IT firms like Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd in the near term, analysts at the brokerage said in a note to clients. Generative AI can be a "deflation driver" in the near term on legacy services as they compete on pricing, necessitate staff retraining and drive loss of competitiveness, they added. JPM said that among Indian IT companies, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services might retrain staff faster than smaller peers due to their better graduate hiring and training infrastructure.

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger says selling Hulu is a possibility

    The Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Iger signaled the possibility of selling Hulu, the streaming service it co-owns with Comcast Corp., during an interview with CNBC. Iger told the network that “everything was on the table” with regard to Hulu’s future. Disney (NYSE: DIS) owns 66% of Santa Monica, California-based Hulu, while Comcast (Nasdaq:CMCSA) owns the remaining stake.

  • India has found a major deposit of lithium, suddenly making it a major player in batteries and EVs

    The Indian government announced on Thursday, Feb. 10 that 5.9 million tons of lithium, a crucial mineral for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and solar panels, had been discovered in the provinces of Jammu and Kashmir.

  • What Is Crypto Staking and Why Is the SEC Cracking Down?

    (Bloomberg) -- In the latest of a string of actions brought by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the crypto exchange Kraken agreed to pay $30 million to settle allegations that it broke the agency’s rules by offering a service that allowed investors to earn rewards by “staking” their coins. The SEC is pushing to bring crypto operators within the US under the same regulatory framework that governs the sale of all sorts of securities — to treat the tokens much like stocks and bonds. What’

  • Akamai Technologies Shows Nothing But Weakness Ahead of Earnings

    Content delivery network, cybersecurity, and cloud service company Akamai Technologies has turned lower ahead of their earnings report scheduled for this coming Tuesday. Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • 3 Agriculture Dividend Stocks With Long-Term Growth Potential

    The agricultural sector is a compelling place to invest right now for several reasons. Another reason that agriculture stocks are intriguing right now is the fact that some of the world's largest food exporters -- Ukraine and Russia -- are engaged in a bruising conflict, placing a strain on the global food supply chain. As a result, companies that produce agricultural products could enjoy stronger pricing power than they would otherwise.

  • Explainer-What is 'staking,' the cryptocurrency practice in regulators' crosshairs?

    Staking is a process in which cryptocurrency holders volunteer to take part in validating transactions on the blockchain – in other words, checking that the ledger all adds up. In return, validators, who cannot use their cryptocurrencies involved in the validating process for a period of time, receive a share of the transaction fees or newly created cryptocurrencies. From a customer’s perspective, it’s a way to receive returns on cryptocurrencies, by agreeing for them to be “put to work,” or “locked up,” for a certain period of time.

  • I’m 61 and want to know if I can retire at 62. Is it worth hiring an adviser to help answer this or can I do it myself?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Some Bad News: Early Retirement Can Create a Financial Crisis

    Not many people would pass up the opportunity to retire early. In fact, there's an entire movement built around the idea of early retirement – Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE). Need help planning for retirement? Consider working with a fiduciary … Continue reading → The post Early Retirement Can Create a Financial Crisis appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Even Nvidia Bulls See Little Upside for Stock After AI Mania

    (Bloomberg) -- The market frenzy around artificial intelligence has lifted Nvidia Corp.’s stock so much that even many bullish analysts don’t see it going much further. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Shoots Down Object Over Alaska Waters, Citing Aviation RiskCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudThe Rise of the Millionaire R