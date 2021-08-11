European Medium & Heavy Truck Market Report 2021-2026 with OEM Strategies & Plans for Daimler, Volvo, Traton - MAN & Scania, DAF, Iveco

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Medium & Heavy Truck Market - 2021-2026 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, OEM Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities and Market Outlook - Daimler, Volvo, Traton - MAN & Scania, DAF, Iveco" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Medium & Heavy Truck Market Cruising Steadily on the Autobahn to Recovery

The registration of heavy trucks in the EU plummeted in 2020 with a 27% year-on-year decline owing to pandemic & the imposition of spate of lockdowns across most EU nations.

The heavy-truck registrations in the EU are projected to be back to the pre-pandemic levels during the second half of 2021 with even a high single digit growth in heavy truck registrations, over the 2019 levels, projected for 2021, based on the prevailing order book positions across OEMs.

Europe has been the core pivot and traditional flag-bearer for technological evolution of the global trucking industry given the critical role it plays in the European economy with over 75% of the freight within the continent moving by road and this trend is likely to be sustained over long term. The continent is also a trucking powerhouse and is home to three of the world's trucking behemoths, namely, Daimler, Volvo and the VW group which have traditionally dominated the global truck market with their size and scale of operations along with technological prowess.

The first half of the year 2021 has witnessed a steady improvement in freight prices as well as volumes across the EU, driving an uptick in freight market, which drove a surge in order intake across industry OEMs while operators moved swiftly to renew as well as expand their existing fleets. The industry also continues to make steady progress towards development of sustainable technologies geared towards de-carbonization of transportation.

The efforts have primarily been led by battery-electric & fuel cell technologies with the tipping point for electric trucks likely to come in form of the commencement of serial assembly of electric trucks across trucking giants, Daimler & Volvo, apart from most other OEMs; over near term. Further, mass market production & introduction of hydrogen powered trucks across Europe by 2030, too, is taking shape under the H2Accelerate initiative by the industry geared towards sustainability.

The rapid move towards de-carbonization of transportation & transition towards sustainability; along with Connectivity & Autonomous technologies; is collectively likely to drive significant replacement demand over medium term across most traditional markets.

Also, it has already led to a spike in M&A activity, JVs & partnerships amongst leading industry players with the same likely to see a further uptick going forward. Further, the sustained rise in global crude oil prices is likely to give a further stimulus to transition towards alternate drivetrains across operators.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Market Size, Segmentation & Competitive Landscape

Section 1: European Medium & Heavy Truck Market (EU+EFTA)

Market Overview

Market Size

Market Segmentation

Key Drivers

Section 2: Competitive Landscape - European Market for Medium & Heavy Trucks - Market Share for OEMs

Part 2: Analysis on Key Industry OEMs

Section 3: Top 6 Industry OEMs - Profiles & Product Portfolio Snapshot

Daimler AG

Volvo AB

MAN SE

Scania AB

Iveco S.p.A.

DAF N.V.

Section 4: Financial Performance Analysis - Top 6 Industry OEMs

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Truck Deliveries Trend

Section 5: OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Top 6 Industry OEMs - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, Iveco & DAF

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 6: SWOT Analysis - On Top 6 Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Part 3: Market & Technology Trends, Emerging Demand Scenario and Strategic Market Outlook through 2026

Section 7: Key Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 9: European Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamic

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook through 2026

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Demand Outlook & Growth Projections for Medium & Heavy Truck Segments through 2026

