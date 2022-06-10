European Medium & Heavy Truck Market Report 2022-2026: Market has Been Cruising Steadily Amid Strong Transport & Construction Activity with High Freight Volumes
DUBLIN, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Medium & Heavy Truck Market - 2022-2026 - Market Size, Competitive Landscape & Market Shares, Strategies & Plans for Industry OEMs, Key Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook & Demand Forecast through 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European Medium & Heavy Truck market has been cruising steadily amid strong transport & construction activity with high freight volumes as well as rates and robust fleet utilization levels across operators while the demand for trucks and order backlogs have been surging across industry OEMs.
However, the trucking industry has also been facing headwinds in form of supply chain disruptions, uncertainty & bottlenecks apart from production disruptions, rising input material costs, limited freight capacity and semi-conductor chip & component shortages over the ongoing war in Ukraine and COVID-19 related challenges, especially in China, which continue to lead to long lead & delivery times impacting new orders across OEMs.
The industry continues to make steady & real progress towards development of a range of sustainable technologies geared towards de-carbonization of transportation over long term, which remains the top priority, while continuing the development of innovative services & business models configured on connectivity & autonomy.
The efforts have primarily been led by electrification with the tipping point for electrification of trucks coming in 2022 with the commencement of mass production & commercial deliveries of electric trucks by the industry OEMs. Additionally, progress continues to be made on the mass market production, introduction & adoption of hydrogen powered trucks, featuring hydrogen fuel cell based propulsion systems, scheduled for the 2030s.
Further, the outlining of H2Accelerate program by the industry in EU to accelerate the uptake of green hydrogen along with initiatives like, First Movers Coalition; geared towards jumpstarting the scalability of sustainable technologies through the end of current decade; are collectively likely to accelerate Trucking's imminent energy transition towards sustainable propulsion systems & technologies going forward.
The rapid energy transition towards de-carbonization & sustainability, strong construction activity with substantial & continued infrastructure investments, especially, the launch of EU's major Infrastructure Investment under its Global Gateway Strategy in late 2021, strong demand for & prices of commodities apart from the ongoing e-commerce boom are likely to collectively provide significant growth opportunities to the trucking industry over near to medium term in form of fleet replacements, expansion & recapitalizations, especially, in a volatile global crude oil price environment.
That's despite projections for the slowdown of global economic recovery over near term owing to uncertainty over the likely direction of the pandemic and rising inflation levels necessitating monetary policy tightening by the Central Banks across most key markets. Overall, Trucking across Europe is projected to maintain its cruising speed as well as overall growth momentum in 2022.
Against this backdrop, the report provides comprehensive insights & strategic analysis into the European Medium & Heavy Truck Market with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.
Part 1 of the report analyzes market size, drivers & competitive landscape for the Europe's Medium & Heavy Truck Market.
Part 2 provides detailed analysis on key industry OEMs, including, profiles & snapshot of product portfolios, financial analysis, SWOT framework analysis and key insights into the strategies & plans of these OEMs.
Part 3 projects the market evolution likely over medium term with analysis of key market & technological trends, issues & challenges, market developments & potential growth opportunities which could be leveraged by the industry value chain. The report concludes by analyzing market evolution and projecting demand outlook for the European Medium & Heavy Truck Market for the near to medium term horizon.
Report Excerpts:
Analysis of Daimler's ambitious plan to achieve 60% market share in the Global Zero-Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) Market by 2030 and plans to produce only ZEVs by 2039
Insights into Daimler's medium term growth strategy aimed at boosting profitability to 10%+ level in the EU by 2025. Also, plans for rapid transition to sustainable technologies under Daimler's medium term technology strategy
Volvo's rapid electrification of its heavy truck portfolio, focus on growing services business and plans to turn Asia and North America into key pivots of its medium term growth strategy
Scania gearing up & investing massively with a detailed blueprint & ecosystem towards electrification while focusing on China as the key growth pivot
Adoption of collaboration route by industry behemoths, namely, Daimler, Volvo & Traton to accelerate the journey towards electrification
The launch of EU's major Infrastructure Investment, under its Global Gateway Strategy likely to provide a massive boost to construction & trucking industries over medium term
Supply Chain disruptions & strain, continued semi-conductor chip shortages, rising input & material costs, surging crude oil prices, uncertainty over pandemic, Russia-Ukraine War and surging inflationary pressures across key markets could become potential speed humps for the industry over near term
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 European Medium & Heavy Truck Market (EU+EFTA)
Market Overview
Market Size
Market Segmentation
Key Drivers
Section 2 Competitive Landscape - European Market for Medium & Heavy Trucks - Market Share for OEMs
Section 3 Top 6 Industry OEMs - Profiles & Product Portfolio Snapshot
Daimler AG
Volvo AB
MAN SE
Scania AB
Iveco S.p.A.
DAF N.V.
Section 4 Financial Performance Analysis - Top 6 Industry OEMs
Revenue Base & Growth Trend
Revenues Split by Key Segments
Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
Return on Sales Trend
Profitability Growth Trend
Cash Flow from Operations
R&D Expenditure Trend
CAPEX Trend
Order Intake & Truck Deliveries Trend
Section 5 OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Top 6 Industry OEMs - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, Iveco & DAF
Analysis Coverage
Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
Market Specific Strategies & Plans
R&D Strategies & Plans
Growth Strategies & Plans
Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
Financial Strategies & Plans
Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 6 SWOT Analysis - On Top 6 Industry OEMs
Strengths to be Leveraged
Weaknesses to be worked on
Opportunities to be capitalized upon
Threats to be negated & mitigated
Section 7 Key Trends
Market Trends
Technology Trends
Section 8 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 9 European Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
Driving Forces
Restraining Forces
Section 10 Strategic Market Outlook through 2026
Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario
Demand Outlook & Growth Projections for Medium & Heavy Truck Segments through 2026
Companies Mentioned
Daimler AG
Volvo AB
MAN SE
Scania AB
Iveco S.p.A.
DAF N.V.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yo7tk0
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-medium--heavy-truck-market-report-2022-2026-market-has-been-cruising-steadily-amid-strong-transport--construction-activity-with-high-freight-volumes-301565635.html
SOURCE Research and Markets