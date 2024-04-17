European natural gas price reaches highest level since January

A woman turns a heating thermostat. Marcus Brandt/dpa
A woman turns a heating thermostat. Marcus Brandt/dpa

The price of natural gas in Europe has reached its highest level in over three months due to the conflicts in the Middle East.

The benchmark TTF futures contract for delivery in a month's time rose to €33.95 ($36.12) per megawatt hour on the Amsterdam stock exchange on Wednesday. This is the highest price since the beginning of January.

Over the past week the price of natural gas has risen by more than 20%, making up for the price decline in the first few months of the year.

One reason for the rise is investors' fear of a new war in the Middle East and the potential impact on gas supplies from the region.

The commodity markets are waiting for Israel's reaction following Iran's attack on Saturday.

Previously, an unusually mild winter in Europe had caused the price of gas to fall. In February, the price hit €22.31, its lowest level since last summer. In addition, inventories are unusually high.

The storage level of all European gas storage facilities was 62%. According to the GIE association, however, the average level for the past five years at this time was only 43%.

