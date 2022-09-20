U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,892.50
    -24.75 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,929.00
    -188.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,946.00
    -78.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,808.00
    -11.90 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.15
    +0.42 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.60
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    19.26
    -0.10 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9973
    -0.0055 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5610
    +0.0710 (+2.03%)
     

  • Vix

    26.59
    +0.29 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1410
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6990
    +0.4810 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,122.64
    +328.68 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.57
    +9.75 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.49
    -19.19 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

European neobank Monese nabs $35M from HSBC

Paul Sawers
·2 min read

Monese, the London-based fintech that provides digital banking and remittance services to consumers and businesses across Europe, has raised $35 million from global banking giant HSBC.

Founded in 2013, Monese is one of several so-called "challenger" banks to emerge from the U.K. capital, serving customers with a range of online-only services including standard cash accounts, savings, and international money transfers. Other notable players in the space include Revolut, which hit a hefty $33 billion valuation last year; Monzo, which is now valued at $4.5 billion; Starling Bank, which recently increased its valuation to $2.9 billion; and Wise, which went public last year and now has a market cap of nearly $6 billion.

Monese, for its part, now brings its total financing to $208 million, and follows its $90 million series C round last September. And although the company hasn't divulged any valuations for its latest round of funding, TechCrunch is reliably informed that its valuation has increased "multiple times" on its series C valuation (which was also undisclosed at the time). It's also the first tranche of funding in what will eventually be Monese's series D round, which will close at some point in the future.

Major coup

Securing one of the world's top ten biggest banks as an investor is a major coup for Monese, and represents something of a trend in recent years whereby dusty-old "traditional" banks have sought inroads to the burgeoning neobank sphere through buying stakes. By way of example, Spain's BBVA recently invested $300 million in Brazilian neobank Neon, while JP Morgan bought a 49% tranche of Greece's Viva Wallet. Elsewhere in the past couple of years, JP Morgan acquired a 40% stake in Brazil's C6 Bank, Goldman Sachs invested in Starling Bank, and Santander backed San Fransisco-based Upgrade.

Indeed, these investments are typically part of a broader strategic play by the banking industry juggernauts, and Monese's latest tie-up is no different -- HSBC is looking to leverage Monese's banking-as-a-service platform, which it unveiled last year to help other financial institutions easily develop online money management and related digital services. It's all about bringing the innovation of a fintech startup into a major global bank to help it better compete in an increasingly digital-first world.

"HSBC is continually pioneering new wealth and banking innovations for our digitally-savvy customers -- we want to help clients make smarter decisions so they can meet their financial goals with innovative digital tools," said Taylan Turan, group head of retail banking and strategy, wealth and personal banking at HSBC, in a statement. "This new partnership is a key step towards helping us deliver digital wealth and banking tools at pace and scale, combining Monese’s fintech credentials with our own global wealth and banking capabilities.”

Recommended Stories

  • NatWest to cumulatively pass on more interest rate rises to depositors, CEO says

    NatWest chief executive Alison Rose said the bank will pass on more of the interest rate rises to depositors to manage its balance sheet.

  • Healthcare financier Scratchpay secures $35M Series C

    Scratchpay, the Pasadena, Calif.-based petcare financier turned healthcare financier, closed a new round of funding amounting to $35 million. Scratchplay raised the $35 million in a Series C round led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from Alumni Ventures, Companion Fund, Struck Capital, SWS Venture Capital, TTV Capital, among others. The company last raised a Series B round of $65 million.

  • Tres raises $7.6M to help web3 teams manage their financials and crypto data

    Tres, a financial “data lake” for web3 companies, has raised $7.6 million in a seed round led by boldstart ventures, its founder and CEO Tal Zackon, exclusively shared with TechCrunch. Investors include F2, The Chainsmokers’ venture fund Mantis, New Form Capital, Kenetic Capital, Blockdaemon Ventures and Alchemy. The Tel Aviv-based firm aggregates crypto data across different wallets, accounts and platforms, so crypto entities’ financial teams can better understand what’s happening internally at their business without needing the crypto-native knowledge and experience to gather the information, Zackon said.

  • KKR Rides the Blockchain to Expand Access to Private Equity

    Tokenized funds can provide more transparency and lower costs. But some financial advisors are skeptical.

  • Calpers’ Investment Chief Highlights Lagging Returns, ‘Lost Decade’ for Private Equity

    The nation’s largest pension fund’s returns lagged behind other large pensions in almost every asset class over the past 10 years.

  • Lerer Hippeau closes $230M across two new funds; Ben Lerer is back

    Iconic New York venture capital firm Lerer Hippeau announced $230 million in additional funding across two new funds: LH Seed VIII, which focuses on pre-seed and seed-stage companies, and LH Select IV, which invests in companies from Series A to C. The new funds come about two years following unannounced sixth seed and third Select funds, the firm said. The firm intends to make about 40 to 45 investments in the seed fund and then stick follow-on rounds to a mix of companies in its portfolio.

  • Salesforce built a data lake to transform how customer data moves on the platform

    The ultimate goal of pulling customer data together into a customer data platform (CDP) is building more meaningful customer experiences in real time. Up until now, that's been more aspirational than real, but Salesforce is announcing Genie, a real time data integration platform, today at the Dreamforce customer conference that aims to make that dream a reality. At its core, Genie is a new data integration model that underlies the entire Salesforce platform with the aim of moving data wherever it’s needed most -- and doing it fast.

  • Business Is Going Gangbusters At 9 Companies Right Now

    S&P 500 investors are unclear about what the Fed will do this week. But some companies' businesses are going gangbusters.

  • U.S. stock futures drift lower as Fed decision looms over market

    U.S. stock futures edged lower as the Federal Reserve gets set to kick off its two-day interest-rate-setting meeting, with a profit warning from Ford Motor Co. the latest example of the supply chain woes still hitting companies.

  • AMD and Intel Say PC Demand Is ‘Getting Worse.’ That’s Bad News for Chip Stocks.

    Chip giants Intel and AMD say demand for PCs is getting worse than their already lowered expectations.

  • Honda to employees: Oops, we miscounted your bonus, please give some of it back

    Honda gave employees nine days to decide how to return part of their bonus.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    What’s going on in the markets lately? Since the start of this year, we’ve seen a prolonged bearish trend, and now a cycle of high volatility. Investors can be forgiven for feeling some confusion, or even some whiplash, in trying to follow the rapid ups and downs of recent weeks. One important fact does stand out, however. Over the past three months, since mid-June, we’ve see rallies and dips – but the markets have not seriously challenged that mid-June low point. Examining the situation from re

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    This passive-income powerhouse offers a nearly 15% yield and is slated to split its shares in less than a week.

  • Cathie Wood is Buying These 10 Stocks in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Cathie Wood is buying in September. If you want to see more stocks that Wood purchased this month, check out Cathie Wood is Buying These 5 Stocks in September. The mass selloff in the stock market after August’s brutal inflation data was an opportunity for ARK Investment […]

  • $1.5 Million Earns This Much Annually

    Whether you're saving to retire, or have just come into a nice windfall, knowing where to put your money to grow it is essential. There are multiple ways money can build interest, but how much interest does $1.5 million earn per … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can $1.5 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is AMD a Buy?

    The chipmaker is down substantially this year despite an upbeat outlook and a strong run of results.

  • Wells Fargo slashes Adobe stock price target over Figma deal

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss Wells Fargo's call on Adobe stock after the company announced it will take over Figma for $20 billion.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) closed at $65.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day.

  • Elon Musk Warns Again About Troubles Ahead

    Tesla's billionaire CEO fears the economy is headed for a worse scenario than current inflation.

  • This Dividend-Paying Cannabis Stock Just Got an Upgrade. Is It Time to Buy?

    Are you looking for a cannabis stock with positive cash flows? How about a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a dividend payout that has rocketed more than 1,000% higher over the past five years? More people spending more time in their offices is part of the reason Innovative Industrial's stock price has fallen hard this year, but it isn't the only one.