European and North American Passenger Vehicle Retail Agency Sales Model Report 2022: Transformational Growth in PV Retail Enhances Opportunities with More Control over Customer Data and Sales Network
This research service analyzes the impact of the agency sales model implementation on the European & North American (the United States and Canada) new passenger vehicle (PV) market. It provides an overview of the influence on the stakeholders in the retail value chain.
This study discusses potential trends and implications and examines the North American and European regulatory landscape. The base year is 2021, and cost impact/spending analysis is done for key stakeholders in the agency sales model. In addition, the study examines customers' online journeys, the agency model's impact on each retail activity, and the stance of key OEMs regarding agency sales model implementation.
Growth opportunities for the agency sales model are investigated, and the publisher offers actionable insight to market participants to leverage these opportunities.
In brief, the key areas covered in the study are:
Change in the role of dealerships and OEMs in the retail value chain with the emergence of the agency sales model.
The cost impact on dealers and OEMs at various levels of agency sales model implementation.
Scope of the emergence of new business models alongside the growth of agency sales.
The current stance of key OEMs about the agency sales model adoption.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Agency Sales Model in PV Retail
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Agency Sales Model
Agency Sales Model - Market Overview
Agency Sales Model - Research Methodology
Key Questions this Study will Answer
Agency Sales Model - Stakeholder Segmentation
Agency Sales Model - Key Competitors
Agency Sales Model - Key Growth Metrics, Cost Type
Agency Sales Model - Key Growth Metrics, Cost Segment
Agency Sales Model - Growth Drivers
Agency Sales Model - Growth Restraints
Agency Sales Model - Competitive Environment
3. Agency Sales Model, Overview
Overview - Traditional Sales Model versus Agency Sales Model
Agency Sales Model - Customer Journey
Agency Sales Model - Sales Process and Stakeholder Activities
Agency Sales Model - Stakeholder Roles/Responsibilities/Transformation
Agency Sales Model - Key Retail Area to Witness Phased Transition
Agency Sales Model - OEM SWOT Analysis
Agency Sales Model - Dealer/Agent SWOT Analysis
Agency Sales Model - Characteristics & Way Forward
Agency Sales Model - Cost Type, Stakeholder Contribution
Agency Sales Model - Cost Segment, Stakeholder Contribution
Potential Trends Impacting Agency Sales Model
Agency Sales Model - Implications of Potential Trends
Laws and Regulations - Implication on Agency Sales Model
Agency Sales Model - Key Findings/Current and Future Outlook
4. Key Retail Activities - Traditional Sales Model versus Agency Sales Model
OEM Value Chain and Key Retail Activities
Transition in Key Retail Activities - Pricing and Margin
Transition in Key Retail Activities - Vehicle Ownership
Transition in Key Retail Activities - Inventory Management
Transition in Key Retail Activities - Lead Generation
Transition in Key Retail Activities - Consultation
Transition in Key Retail Activities - Payment/Billing
Transition in Key Retail Activities - Data Access/Ownership
5. Dealer - Spend and Cost Analysis
Dealer Cost Type Analysis - Traditional versus Agency Sales
Dealer Cost Segment Analysis - Traditional versus Agency Sales
6. OEM - Spend & Cost Analysis
OEM Cost Type Analysis - Traditional versus Agency Sales
OEM Cost Segment Analysis - Traditional versus Agency Sales
7. OEM - New Business Models
Inevitable Business Models with the Growth of Agency Sales
OEM Business Model - Data Monetization
OEM Business Model - Subscription/Leasing
OEM Business Model - Captive Financing
OEM Business Model - Independent Agents (Probable Future Model)
Dealer Business Model - Used Cars
Dealer Business Model - After-sales and Service
8. Competitive Environment
Agency Model Adoption by Key Participants
Agency Model Adoption - Status by Key Participants
Factors Limiting Agency Model Adoption in North America
Case Study 1 - Volkswagen AG
Case Study 2 - Stellantis N.V.
Case Study 3 - Mercedes Benz
Case Study 4 - Toyota Motor
Case Study 5 - Genesis Motor
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - OEM Omnichannel Focus to Provide Choice in the Sales Process for Customers
Growth Opportunity 2 - OEMs Enhance Sales Efficiency through Complete Access of Customer Data
Growth Opportunity 3 - Dealer's Bundled After-sales Services for Improved Profits
10. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
Genesis Motor
Mercedes Benz
Stellantis N.V.
Toyota Motor
Volkswagen AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7kib43
