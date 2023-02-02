European Off-highway Equipment Industry Report 2022: Expansion of Rental Companies and P2P Shared Platforms will Further Increase the Demand for Fleet Management and Remote Monitoring Services
The European off-highway equipment market was valued at $56.8 billion in 2021 with the construction and mining equipment market taking a larger share of 53.4%. Caterpillar, John Deere, CNH, and AGCO currently lead the off-highway market with combined revenue contributing to a share of 46.6%.
Sustainability targets and the requirement to reduce operational costs, maintenance costs, and equipment downtime have increased the need for synergies across the off-highway value chain in Europe. The requirement for electric charging and hydrogen fuel infrastructure increases and the need to digitize processes becomes more urgent, thus pushing toward collaborations between OEMs, suppliers, utility companies, and software solution providers.
Collaboration between industry stakeholders will produce datasets to further enhance convenience and processes. Company-wide sustainability targets will increase investment in electric powertrains and renewable energy sources, which will drive the adoption of hybrid and electric machinery across all three off-highway applications.
Additionally, the expansion of rental companies and peer-to-peer (P2P) shared platforms will further increase the demand for fleet management and remote monitoring services.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Off-highway Equipment Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Research Summary
Findings
Off-highway Equipment Market Overview
European Off-highway Ecosystem - Key Competitors
Scope of Analysis
Market Segmentation
3. Drivers and Restraints - European Off-highway Equipment Market
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
4. Market Overview
Economic Environment - Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth
Economic Environment - Construction Spending
Economic Environment - Total Mine Production
Economic Environment - Agricultural Acreage
GHG Protocol (GHGP) Overview
The European Green Deal
Off-highway - Municipal and National Initiatives
Restraints to Global GDP Growth, 2022-2023
2022-2023 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
The Euro Area - GDP Growth Outlook by Scenario
The Euro Area - GDP Growth Outlook by Scenario
Construction and Mining Equipment - Market Overview
Agricultural Equipment - Market Overview
Competitive Environment
OEM Market Share
Revenue Share Analysis
5. Connectivity and Automation
Connected Off-highway Equipment
Trends Affecting the Connected Off-highway Market in EU5 countries
The Right-to-repair Status in Europe
Connected OHV Equipment Features in Demand
Installed Base Forecast by Segment
Revenue Forecast
Autonomous Off-highway Ecosystem
EU Member States' Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives
UK Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives
OEM Launch Roadmap - Europe
Autonomous Equipment in Operation
6. Hybridization and Electrification
Off-highway Powertrain Segments - Market Overview
Hybrid and Battery-electric Product Launches (per Year) Overview
Hybrid Equipment Launches - 2009 to 2018
Hybrid Equipment Launches - 2018 to 2023
Electric Equipment Launches - 2016 to 2019
Electric Equipment Launches - 2019 to 2021
Electric Equipment Launches - 2019 to 2022
Electric Equipment Launches - 2022 and 2023
Hybrid and Electric Equipment Unit Sales and Equipment in Operation
7. Off-Highway Rental Equipment Market Overview
Rental Equipment Trends
Growth Metrics - Europe
Europe - Rental Market Revenue Forecast
8. Market Forecast
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast Europe
Construction and Mining Equipment - Unit Sales
Agricultural Equipment - Unit Sales
Construction and Mining Equipment - Equipment In Operation
Agricultural Equipment - Equipment In Operation
Construction and Mining - Regional Unit Sales
Construction and Mining - Regional Equipment In Operation
Agricultural Equipment - Regional Unit Sales
Agricultural - Regional Equipment In Operation
Forecast Methodology
Forecast Discussion
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Sustainability Focus Leading to Alternate Powertrains
Growth Opportunity 2 - Opportunity Identification Across Connected Solutions
Growth Opportunity 3 - New Business Models For Equipment-as-a-Service
10. Next Steps
