European Off-highway Equipment Industry Report 2022: Expansion of Rental Companies and P2P Shared Platforms will Further Increase the Demand for Fleet Management and Remote Monitoring Services

The European off-highway equipment market was valued at $56.8 billion in 2021 with the construction and mining equipment market taking a larger share of 53.4%. Caterpillar, John Deere, CNH, and AGCO currently lead the off-highway market with combined revenue contributing to a share of 46.6%.

Sustainability targets and the requirement to reduce operational costs, maintenance costs, and equipment downtime have increased the need for synergies across the off-highway value chain in Europe. The requirement for electric charging and hydrogen fuel infrastructure increases and the need to digitize processes becomes more urgent, thus pushing toward collaborations between OEMs, suppliers, utility companies, and software solution providers.



Collaboration between industry stakeholders will produce datasets to further enhance convenience and processes. Company-wide sustainability targets will increase investment in electric powertrains and renewable energy sources, which will drive the adoption of hybrid and electric machinery across all three off-highway applications.

Additionally, the expansion of rental companies and peer-to-peer (P2P) shared platforms will further increase the demand for fleet management and remote monitoring services.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Off-highway Equipment Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Summary

Findings

Off-highway Equipment Market Overview

European Off-highway Ecosystem - Key Competitors

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

3. Drivers and Restraints - European Off-highway Equipment Market

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

4. Market Overview

Economic Environment - Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth

Economic Environment - Construction Spending

Economic Environment - Total Mine Production

Economic Environment - Agricultural Acreage

GHG Protocol (GHGP) Overview

The European Green Deal

Off-highway - Municipal and National Initiatives

Restraints to Global GDP Growth, 2022-2023

2022-2023 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

The Euro Area - GDP Growth Outlook by Scenario

The Euro Area - GDP Growth Outlook by Scenario

Construction and Mining Equipment - Market Overview

Agricultural Equipment - Market Overview

Competitive Environment

OEM Market Share

Revenue Share Analysis

5. Connectivity and Automation

Connected Off-highway Equipment

Trends Affecting the Connected Off-highway Market in EU5 countries

The Right-to-repair Status in Europe

Connected OHV Equipment Features in Demand

Installed Base Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast

Autonomous Off-highway Ecosystem

EU Member States' Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives

UK Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives

OEM Launch Roadmap - Europe

Autonomous Equipment in Operation

6. Hybridization and Electrification

Off-highway Powertrain Segments - Market Overview

Hybrid and Battery-electric Product Launches (per Year) Overview

Hybrid Equipment Launches - 2009 to 2018

Hybrid Equipment Launches - 2018 to 2023

Electric Equipment Launches - 2016 to 2019

Electric Equipment Launches - 2019 to 2021

Electric Equipment Launches - 2019 to 2022

Electric Equipment Launches - 2022 and 2023

Hybrid and Electric Equipment Unit Sales and Equipment in Operation

7. Off-Highway Rental Equipment Market Overview

Rental Equipment Trends

Growth Metrics - Europe

Europe - Rental Market Revenue Forecast

8. Market Forecast

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast Europe

Construction and Mining Equipment - Unit Sales

Agricultural Equipment - Unit Sales

Construction and Mining Equipment - Equipment In Operation

Agricultural Equipment - Equipment In Operation

Construction and Mining - Regional Unit Sales

Construction and Mining - Regional Equipment In Operation

Agricultural Equipment - Regional Unit Sales

Agricultural - Regional Equipment In Operation

Forecast Methodology

Forecast Discussion

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Sustainability Focus Leading to Alternate Powertrains

Growth Opportunity 2 - Opportunity Identification Across Connected Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3 - New Business Models For Equipment-as-a-Service

10. Next Steps

