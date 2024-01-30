European outdoor furniture maker TULP to open in Bourne Christmas Tree Shops building

BOURNE — There’s a new tenant at the Christmas Tree Shops location at Sagamore Bridge.

TULP Outdoor, a family-owned company with a line of high-quality outdoor furniture and accessories, started moving in Tuesday for an expected March 1 opening.

An eight-month lease was signed Jan. 30, according to the building’s owner Greg Bilezikian.

Gabriel Kroeze, one of TULP’s owners, said the building and windmill caught his eye.

“We are from the Netherlands, so we are from the windmill country,” Kroeze said. “That got my attention.”

Kroeze reached out to Bilezikian to see if they could arrange a deal. The deal they settled on for the time being will run through spring and summer.

“They’re excited to show the brand,” Bilezikian said in an email.

The building of the former Christmas Tree Shops near the Sagamore Bridge, soon to be a TULP Outdoor store.

What is TULP Outdoor?

The European outdoor furniture manufacturer offers 250 contemporary outdoor furniture items. Dining and living sets, rugs, side tables and accessories like solar lamps and decorative cushions can be had. They even offer a Cape rocker made of aluminum, outdoor rope and fabric.

Wicker, teak, aluminum and Sunbrella fabric set the furniture apart, Kroeze said. The materials are particularly suited for the outdoors, according to the TULP website: The high-density synthetic wicker is UV- and chip-resistant. Teak is resistant to extreme weather. Powder-coated aluminum ensures protection from the elements. And Sunbrella fabric stands up to sun and rain, Kroeze said.

Customers will be able to choose what materials they want in some pieces of furniture: teak table legs or ones made of aluminum; outdoor rope or Sunbrella fabric.

Kroeze called the furniture very high-end quality at reasonable price points. It's a little investment, but without "out-of-control prices," he said.

The Sagamore location with be “an experience center,” with dining sets, sectionals, bar chairs and tables, day beds, decorative pieces and accessories set out for customers to sit on and experience, Kroeze said.

TULP has its headquarters and a warehouse in Carver. The company already does a good share of business with customers on the Cape and Islands, Kroeze said.

“We thought it would be good to be in this beautiful building,” Kroeze said. “We’re excited to get going at the bridge."

Denise Coffey writes about business, tourism and issues impacting Cape Cod’s residents and visitors. Contact her at dcoffey@capecodonline.com.

