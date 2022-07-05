U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,786.50
    -40.75 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,751.00
    -310.00 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,465.75
    -145.50 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,707.60
    -20.90 (-1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.84
    +0.41 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.10
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.75
    +0.09 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0291
    -0.0133 (-1.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    -0.0340 (-1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    28.80
    +0.09 (+0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1970
    -0.0135 (-1.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7960
    +0.1360 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,482.55
    -215.61 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    423.01
    +2.87 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,090.56
    -142.09 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

European parliament backs 'historic' reboot to EU's digital rulebook

Natasha Lomas
·6 min read

The European Parliament has given a final stamp of approval to two major pieces of regulation which will update the EU's rules for digital businesses.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) will introduce new 'ex ante' competition rules for gatekeeping tech giants to ensure markets are fair and open; and the Digital Services Act (DSA), which applies more broadly -- to services and platforms both large and small -- will set governance rules around the handling of illegal content and products, as well as dialling up broader accountability on larger platforms which have extra responsibilities under the framework.

The incoming regulations were proposed by the Commission at the end of 2020 so adoption has been swift -- reflecting broad consensus by lawmakers around the bloc on the need for tougher and tighter rules for online services.

The regulations are expected to start applying early next year after the formal adoption process is completed. Today's plenary vote of the parliament follows political agreement on the two files reached between the EU's co-legislators earlier this year -- back in March for the DMA; and April for the DSA.

You can read our earlier coverage of those political deals -- which is the core of what the parliament has confirmed its backing for today -- here:

Europe says yes to messaging interoperability as it agrees on major new regime for Big Tech

Europe seals a deal on tighter rules for digital services

The European Commission, which drafted the laws, welcomed the parliament's formal adoption of the files -- with internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, dubbing the "landslide" vote "historic".

The parliament voted 588 in favor of the DMA; while 539 MEPs backed the DSA.

Commission EVP Margrethe Vestager also put out a statement -- lauding what she described as a "global first":

"The European Parliament has adopted a global first: Strong, ambitious regulation of online platforms. The Digital Services Act enables the protection of users' rights online. The Digital Markets Act creates fair, open online markets. As an example, illegal hate speech can also be dealt with online. And products bought online must be safe. Big platforms will have to refrain from promoting their own interests, share their data with other businesses, enable more app stores. Because with size comes responsibility -- as a big platform, there are things you must do and things you cannot do.”

From here, there are just a few steps left in the EU's lawmaking procedure: Notably, formal approval of the texts by the Council -- after which they will be published in the EU's official journal, coming into force 20 days later (so the expected timeline is the fall; although, as noted above, application of the laws won't start until 2023 -- with some DSA provisions having a longer application period).

Enforcement

The Commission will be taking up a major enforcement role for both regulations.

Under the DMA fines for breaches can scale up to 10% of a tech giant's global annual turnover -- or even as much as 20% for repeat offenders. While penalties under the DSA can be up to 6% of global annual turnover. So the stakes are high for all concerned.

Many questions remain over enforcement resourcing, and how generally fit for purpose and 'fleet of foot' the EU's executive will prove to be for such a massive new regulatory duty.

Likely in response to some of this concern, Breton has offered a "sneak peak" of how the Commission is approaching its new oversight duties.

Writing in a blog post published on LinkedIn today, following the parliament vote, he said the Commission will set up dedicated teams within the EU's Directorate General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (aka, DG Connect) -- which will be "organised around thematic domains", including "the societal aspects, the technical aspects, and the economic aspects".

"Issues such as risk assessments and audits will be handled by the societal issues team," he writes in the post, offering a few examples of how these teams' duties will shake out. "The technical team will take responsibility for issues such as interoperability of messenger services or the use of non-fungible tokens for product tracing, or the development of standards supporting the new rules.

"Finally, the economic team will cover DMA-related unfair trading practices, such as data accessor so-called FRAND conditions; or ensuring respect to the DSA-related liability exemptions or 'know-your-business customer' rules for marketplaces."

He also notes that the teams will work closely together to avoid too siloed a response to platforms that he acknowledged "usually" create cross-cutting challenges -- also with a “program office” taking a coordinating role and dealing with "international issues and litigation".

So the Commission is clearly preparing for tech giants to push back against its centralized enforcement -- and perhaps also to enlist their own politicians to use high level channels to complain (and potentially retaliate; tariffs anyone?) on their behalf.

The EU has said it will boost staffing levels next year and in 2024, and seek to ramp up internal technical expertise, to meet the demands of the enforcement role -- in addition to redeploying some existing staff and resource to the new duties. But in the blog post Breton said he expects the dedicated DMA and DSA DG Connect team to have more than 100 full time staff following this recruitment drive.

Questions are likely to remain over whether that level of resource will be enough for the incoming major workload attached to regulating scores of large (and some truly massive) platforms.

The Commission is partially recouping the cost of staffing DSA enforcement by levying a fee on larger platforms and big search engines.

Breton's post notes this without specifying the fee platform giants will have to pay -- but reports have suggested platforms were successful at lobbying to shrink how much they'll have to shell out for being policed. So the resourcing concern seems likely to stick around.

Another new component of the EU's oversight of platforms which Breton does include in his sneak peak involves establishing what he refers to as "a high-profile European Centre for Algorithmic Transparency" -- which the EU wants to underpin the DSA's algorithmic transparency requirements for very large online platforms' (aka VLOPs).

"This new Centre will attract world-class scientific talent in data science and algorithms that will complement and assist the enforcement teams," he suggests.

Again, though, whether the Commission will be able to pay enough to attract the necessary talent for the scale and complexity of grappling with platforms' black boxes remains to be seen.

How Europe has expanded its bid to disrupt Big Tech

Recommended Stories

  • Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold War

    (Bloomberg) -- One morning in early June, a fire broke out at an obscure facility in Texas that takes natural gas from US shale basins, chills it into a liquid and ships it overseas. It was extinguished in 40 minutes or so. No one was injured.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of

  • Kremlin slashes spending by £24bn as West's sanctions batter Russia

    City banks defy Brussels to out-earn French rivals PM urged to back bid for factory at heart of Britain’s food supply FTSE 100 rises 1pc Matthew Lynn: Biden’s global tax plan is sinking rapidly — and good riddance Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Ray Dalio attacks U.S. populists and warns Russia may be ‘lesser loser’ in Ukraine war

    The founder of Bridgewater Associates took to Linkedin on the U.S. Independence Day holiday to deliver an update on forces he believes are shaping the world.

  • Stock market news lives updates: Stock futures fall as recession concerns linger

    US stock futures traded lower Tuesday morning, reversing course after last Friday's gains as concerns over the potential for a deeper economic downturn persisted.

  • Bank of England issues dire forecast for UK: expect more pain and misery

    Banks told to ramp up capital buffers to ensure they can weather the storm as economic outlook worsens.

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...

  • Borrowers are on edge—will Biden cancel student debt or not? Here’s what’s going on.

    President Biden is the only person who can unilaterally relieve 43 million borrowers of some of their collective $1.7 trillion debt. So what is he waiting for?

  • California Governor Newsom Runs Ads in Florida Attacking GOP

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom will air television ads in Florida calling on the state’s residents to join in the fight against Republican leaders who are imposing restrictions on freedoms, escalating his feud with conservative-led states.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to

  • There is no more retirement': Inflation pushes seniors back into the workforce

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump as He Turns 76?

    Donald Trump has held numerous titles in his first 75 years: father of five, grandfather of 10, husband (three times), billionaire, developer, reality television show host, president of the United...

  • Russian Lawmakers Back Windfall Tax on Gazprom Amid Gas Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian lawmakers approved a temporary windfall tax on energy giant Gazprom PJSC, a move that will channel billions of dollars into state coffers as natural-gas prices soar.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationUkraine Latest: Kyiv’

  • China and US Discuss Trump-Era Tariffs Biden’s Looking to Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- Senior US and Chinese officials discussed US economic sanctions and tariffs Tuesday amid reports the Biden administration is close to rolling back some of the trade levies imposed by former President Donald Trump.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs

  • Euro slumps to 20-year low against dollar in fresh blow for Brussels - live updates

    Britain braces for first national rail strike in 25 years Tesla loses electric car crown to Chinese rival backed by Warren Buffett FTSE 100 drops 1pc on recession worries Ben Wright: Germany’s economic foundations are collapsing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Russian invaders bring 17 wagons with ammunition to occupied Kherson Oblast

    Seventeen wagons with ammunition and reinforcements from Russia's Khabarovsk Krai have arrived at occupied Kalanchak station in Ukraine's Kherson Oblast, the Ukrainian military's South Operational Command reported on July 5.

  • Biden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden may announce as soon as this week a rollback of some US tariffs on Chinese consumer goods -- as well as a new probe into industrial subsidies that could lead to more duties in strategic areas like technology.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Imme

  • Romney: Trump’s return would likely make ‘malady of denial, deceit and distrust’ in US ‘incurable’

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Monday said that former President Trump’s return to office would feed into the “national malady of denial, deceit, and distrust” that the senator said President Biden has not been able to break through. In an opinion piece published in The Atlantic, Romney said that many Americans on both sides of the aisle…

  • Western envoys grab rare chance in China to berate Russia over Ukraine war

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Western envoys in China criticised Russia on Monday for its invasion of Ukraine, with the U.S. ambassador saying China should not spread Russian "propaganda", during an unusual public forum in a country that has declined to condemn Moscow's attack. Speaking at the World Peace Forum, organised by Tsinghua University, U.S. ambassador Nicholas Burns called the Russian war against Ukraine "the greatest threat to global world order". Burns said he hoped China's foreign ministry spokespeople would stop repeating "Russian propaganda" blaming NATO for the war.

  • Del. Neil Parrott, candidate for Congress, speaks about recent Supreme Court decisions

    Republican Del. Neil Parrott, candidate for Congress, speaks about recent Supreme Court decisions during an event at the Elks Lodge in Frederick, Md.

  • On the 4th of July, Remember John Lewis' Warning About Jan. 6th.

    Moments before standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial at the 1963 March on Washington, John Lewis frantically re-worked his remarks in response to organizers’ fears that his words were too incendiary. Among the many changes Lewis made, he replaced the line,

  • Biden trolled by oil industry group over ‘White House intern’s’ demand to slash prices at the gas pump

    It follows earlier stinging criticism from Jeff Bezos who called into question the administration’s grasp of supply and demand.