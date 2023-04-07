European Passenger Vehicle Driveline Market 2022: Electrification Drives Innovation in the Commoditized Driveline Market and Better Profit Margins for Suppliers
An integral part of the automotive ecosystem, the driveline industry has registered many changes over time. One of the primary factors driving these changes is the advent of electrification.
The industry classifies drivelines into three: front-wheel drive (FWD), rear-wheel drive (RWD), and all-wheel drive (AWD). The author based this segmentation on wheels powered by either an internal combustion engine (ICE) or an electrical drive.
Notably, FWD is the go-to solution for many OEMs because of its simplicity, lower cost, and ease of packaging. RWD is mainly for vehicles built for higher load-carrying capacity. AWD solutions are primarily for vehicle enthusiasts who require higher performance and off-roading capabilities.
In this report, the publisher covers the following topics:
Unit shipment and revenue forecast for FWD, RWD, and AWD systems
European driveline market trends between 2021 and 2028
Growth drivers and restraints
Profiles of leading suppliers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Passenger Vehicle Driveline Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Key Competitors
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - FWD
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - RWD
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - AWD
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Forecast Analysis
6. Technology Overview
Driveline Systems
AWD Systems
Driveline Electrification Path
Driveline Life Cycle Analysis
7. Supplier Profiles
Borgwarner
GKN
ZF Friedrichshafen
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - eAWD Systems
Growth Opportunity 2 - Electric Corner Modules
Growth Opportunity 3 - On-Demand AWD
9. Next Steps
Your Next Steps
List of Exhibits
Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
