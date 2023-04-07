European Passenger Vehicle Driveline Market 2022: Electrification Drives Innovation in the Commoditized Driveline Market and Better Profit Margins for Suppliers

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Passenger Vehicle Driveline Market, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An integral part of the automotive ecosystem, the driveline industry has registered many changes over time. One of the primary factors driving these changes is the advent of electrification.

The industry classifies drivelines into three: front-wheel drive (FWD), rear-wheel drive (RWD), and all-wheel drive (AWD). The author based this segmentation on wheels powered by either an internal combustion engine (ICE) or an electrical drive.

Notably, FWD is the go-to solution for many OEMs because of its simplicity, lower cost, and ease of packaging. RWD is mainly for vehicles built for higher load-carrying capacity. AWD solutions are primarily for vehicle enthusiasts who require higher performance and off-roading capabilities.

In this report, the publisher covers the following topics:

Unit shipment and revenue forecast for FWD, RWD, and AWD systems

European driveline market trends between 2021 and 2028

Growth drivers and restraints

Profiles of leading suppliers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Passenger Vehicle Driveline Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - FWD

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - RWD

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - AWD

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Forecast Analysis

6. Technology Overview

Driveline Systems

AWD Systems

Driveline Electrification Path

Driveline Life Cycle Analysis

7. Supplier Profiles

Borgwarner

GKN

ZF Friedrichshafen

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - eAWD Systems

Growth Opportunity 2 - Electric Corner Modules

Growth Opportunity 3 - On-Demand AWD

9. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

