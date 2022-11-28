European Passenger Vehicles Airbag Market Report 2022: Vendors will Focus on Catering to Autonomous Vehicles and Autonomous Shuttles with Unorthodox Seating Positions
Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Passenger Vehicles Airbag Market, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vendors will focus on catering to autonomous vehicles and autonomous shuttles with unorthodox seating positions, which will require solutions different from the ones now available in the market.
Airbags are part of the passive safety equipment offered on an automobile. The price of the airbag varies with usage, size, and model. Airbags are located in various places inside and outside of a passenger vehicle.
Front airbags are the most common. Side airbags, curtain airbags, knee airbags, and center airbags are the other types. An airbag system typically comprises sensors that detect a crash/collision/impact, inflators that use a chemical reaction to inflate the airbag, and the airbag itself made of fabric.
With customers demanding greater safety, the number of airbags in a vehicle will be a competitive differentiator that spurs automobile sales in Europe. Revenue covers airbags, inflators, and sensors that make up the entire airbag system.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Passenger Vehicle Airbag Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Key Competitors
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product
Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Front Airbags
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Side Airbags
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Curtain Airbags
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Knee Airbags
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Center Airbags
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Forecast Analysis
Innovation Lanscape
8. Innovations in Airbags
9. Supplier Profiles
AutoLiv
ZF Friedrichshafen
Joyson Safety Systems
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Safety Systems for Future Mobility
Growth Opportunity 2: External Airbags
Growth Opportunity 3: Internal Airbags
11. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9s04ds
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900