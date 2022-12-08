European Passenger Vehicles Airbag Market Analysis Report 2022: Airbags for Nontraditional Seating Arrangement Show Future Growth Potential

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Passenger Vehicles Airbag Market, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vendors will focus on catering to autonomous vehicles and autonomous shuttles with unorthodox seating positions, which will require solutions different from the ones now available in the market.

Airbags are part of the passive safety equipment offered on an automobile. The price of the airbag varies with usage, size, and model. Airbags are located in various places inside and outside of a passenger vehicle.

Front airbags are the most common. Side airbags, curtain airbags, knee airbags, and center airbags are the other types. An airbag system typically comprises sensors that detect a crash/collision/impact, inflators that use a chemical reaction to inflate the airbag, and the airbag itself made of fabric.

With customers demanding greater safety, the number of airbags in a vehicle will be a competitive differentiator that spurs automobile sales in Europe. Revenue covers airbags, inflators, and sensors that make up the entire airbag system.

