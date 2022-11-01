U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

European Passenger Vehicles Airbag Market, 2022

·1 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Airbags are part of the passive safety equipment offered on an automobile.

The price of the airbag varies with usage, size, and model.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346918/?utm_source=PRN



Airbags are located in various places inside and outside of a passenger vehicle.

Front airbags are the most common.

Side airbags, curtain airbags, knee airbags, and center airbags are the other types.

An airbag system typically comprises sensors that detect a crash/collision/impact, inflators that use a chemical reaction to inflate the airbag, and the airbag itself made of fabric.

Vendors will focus on catering to autonomous vehicles and autonomous shuttles with unorthodox seating positions, which will require solutions different from the ones now available in the market.

With customers demanding greater safety, the number of airbags in a vehicle will be a competitive differentiator that spurs automobile sales in Europe.

This research is limited to Europe.

Revenue covers airbags, inflators, and sensors that make up the entire airbag system.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346918/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-passenger-vehicles-airbag-market-2022-301663617.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

