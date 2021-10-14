U.S. markets open in 7 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.50
    +21.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,413.00
    +156.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,854.50
    +90.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,250.80
    +12.30 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.14
    +0.70 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.00
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.13
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.64
    -1.21 (-6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5190
    +0.2720 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,983.92
    +2,495.44 (+4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,376.03
    +41.63 (+3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

European point of sale provider SumUp acquires customer loyalty startup Fivestars for $317M

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

SumUp, a European-based competitor to Square, PayPal/iZettle and others that provide mobile-powered card readers and other sales technology to merchants and small businesses, has made an acquisition in the U.S. to dig deeper into that market, and to expand the kinds of services that it provides to customers globally.

The company has acquired Fivestars, which provides loyalty, marketing, payments and other services to small merchants, used by some 70 million consumers and 12,000 businesses in the U.S.. London-based SumUp said it will be paying $317 million in a combination of cash and stock for the San Francisco startup.

That is a bump up on the startup's valuation as a private company. According to PitchBook, FiveStars -- which was originally incubated in Y Combinator and later backed by VCs that included Salt Partners, Lightspeed, DCM Ventures, Menlo Ventures and HarbourVest Partners -- was last valued at $285 million post-money when it raised a Series D of $52.5 million a year ago, in October 2020.

It's not clear why Fivestars sold up, nor whether it was proactively approached or looking for a buyer, but you can't help but wonder what kind of an impact the last year and a half, where a lot of people turned away from shopping in person due to the pandemic, had on the company's business -- which is largely predicated on in-person transactions.

On a more positive note, SumUp buying Fivestars now represents how it will be doubling down on the opportunity ahead now that people and merchants are coming back into the physical shopping fold.

SumUp got its start in 2012 as one of the many Square clones emerging out of Europe at a time when the U.S. company had yet to expand outside of its home market. Since then it has diversified into online payments, invoicing and other services needed by merchants and other small businesses. And it has grown. Today the company has more than 3 million merchant users in 34 markets, scale that helped it raise nearly $900 million in debt earlier this year to fuel further expansion.

That funding has been used both to continue building out SumUp's platform and footprint in existing markets, as well as to move into new territories.

Although SumUp has in theory been active in the U.S. for a couple of years, its presence there is modest, admitted Andrew Helms, SumUp's managing director in the country. So this acquisition -- SumUp's first in the country -- will be used to get a deeper foothold in that market.

Fivestars is a popular product, and SumUp hopes to leverage that existing business, which Fivestars says drives more than $3 billion in sales and 100 million transactions per year, to grow its own relationships with merchants, specifically signing them up to SumUp's own card readers and other sales technology. Helms confirmed that the plan will be to keep Fivestars' branding for now and to work on integrating its product more closely into SumUp's platform.

Victor Ho, Fivestars' co-founder and CEO, will also be staying on, along with the rest of the company's SF-based team.

"We founded Fivestars to give small businesses the opportunity to thrive in the digital economy and over the years, we've achieved just that," Ho said in a statement. "Understanding that SumUp shares this mission, it was an easy decision to partner, and together, we look forward to supporting a retail market that champions small business success."

Acquiring Fivestars also makes a lot of sense in the context of how SumUp has grown. Part of its strategy has always been to pursue inorganic expansion, and over the years that has including merging with Payleven, another Square clone originally incubated by Berlin's Rocket Internet; and buying and integrating Shoplo to give its merchants the ability to sell across multiple marketplaces online.

Notably, SumUp didn't have a loyalty product before this, so there will likely be opportunities to bring Fivestars' technology for the first time into other markets outside of the U.S., such as in Europe and Latin America, where SumUp is already active.

Recommended Stories

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 40% Upside in These 2 Stocks

    Stuck for fresh investing inspiration? You’re not alone. Plenty of uncertainty lingers on Wall Street as we head into 2022. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Writing from JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic acknowledges the headwinds but thinks there are p

  • Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these ARK stocks, go directly to the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Cathie Wood, a well-known disruptive innovation investor, established ARK Investment Management in 2014 intending to create high-growth stock portfolios […]

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • China property shares slide as Evergrande crisis reverberates

    Shares of Chinese real estate firms fell further on Thursday as investors fretted about a debt crisis rippling through developers including China Evergrande Group, a day after the sector was hit with fresh rating downgrades. Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities and 1,300 real estate projects in over 280 cities, missed a third round of interest payments on its international bonds this week, spooking investors. The world's most indebted developer, which has been trying to sell assets to raise funds, appeared to have made small progress towards that goal when Qumei Home Furnishings Group announced in a filing on Thursday that it will buy out Evergrande group's 40% stake in their furnishings joint venture for 72 million yuan ($11.18 million).

  • Want to Beat Wall Street? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    My choice for a young winner that can help you beat Wall Street is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Instead of sorting borrowers into broad, generalized categories that miss individual risk factors, it uses 1,600 data points to assess a borrower's true credit risk. Using its services, banks are able to approve more loans, bringing in more funds with less risk.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 million by 2030

    Investors can earn significant returns by purchasing shares of high-quality companies and holding on for the long haul.

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • JPMorgan beats earnings estimates in the 3rd quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the third quarter earnings results from JPMorgan.

  • Why InMode Stock Popped Today

    What happened  Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) leaped 8.6% on Tuesday after the medical technology specialist boosted its full-year financial forecast.  So what InMode anticipates third-quarter revenue of $93.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The market's

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Attempt Finally Does This; AMD Leads 5 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

    Dow Jones futures rose modestly Wednesday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market rally attempt had a decent session on the major indexes, closing near highs as the 10-year Treasury yield retreated. AMD stock, CrowdStrike, Bill.com and Sea Limited moved above buy points.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    Market signals are starting to switch, after a long year of steady upward trends in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will start tapering bond purchases, likely next month, and that the low-to-zero interest rate policy may end early next year. Q2 GDP growth came in a brisk 6.7%, but forecasts going into 1H22 are predicting a slowdown to the 3% to 4% range. And to top it off, inflation is up, with the consumer price index gaining 4.3% yoy in August of t