"European Pork: the Smart Choice" Campaign launch: Kickoff Event in Ho Chi Minh City

PR Newswire
·2 min read

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European pork, the Smart Choice" campaign kick-off event was successfully hosted in Ho Chi Minh City on March 30th. The event aimed to promote high-quality European pork to Vietnamese professionals and marked the official launch of a three-year promotional campaign by Interporc and Filporc, the Spanish and Portuguese inter-professional pork Associations, and financed with the aid of the European Union. This campaign includes a wide range of online and offline promotional activities and has opened a new phase in the export of European pork to Vietnam.

Event picture showing round table discussion

F&B professionals, such as importers, distributors, and HORECA professionals, were invited to participate in the event. The Embassy of Spain and the Portuguese Chamber of Commerce attached great importance to the campaign, with representatives attending the event and delivering welcome speeches. During the event, the campaign organizers, Interporc and Filporc, delivered a speech emphasizing the crucial role of the Vietnamese market in promoting European pork from Spain and Portugal. They highlighted how it distinguishes itself from other pork origins, offering unparalleled business opportunities. Currently, Vietnam ranks as the first meat market by volume in the ASEAN region, and as the third country in Asia, with a projection of a 24% increase over the next 5 years. As such, Vietnam holds great significance for European pork producers, and will be a market intensively cultivated in the upcoming years.

The campaign "European Pork, the Smart Choice" was presented, covering the campaign's objectives, key messages, main content, and potential areas for collaboration. The attendees were also informed about the successful practices of Spain and Portugal in pig farming and pork production. Further discussions were carried out among the attendees, with a focus on the unique features of European pork and various engaging topics.

Pig farming is a significant agricultural sector in EU, with pork products being the second-largest export category. With a legacy of thousands of years of experience in pig breeding and centuries of technological advancements, the European Union has developed an approach grounded in strict standards for safety, quality, traceability, animal welfare, and sustainability.

By tracing the entire production process and adhering to industry standards, the European Union has established itself as the epitome of high-quality pork production around the world.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/european-pork-the-smart-choice-campaign-launch-kickoff-event-in-ho-chi-minh-city-301788033.html

SOURCE Interporc and Filporc

