European Post Marketing Pharmacovigilance Training Course (November 2-4, 2022)
Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Post Marketing Pharmacovigilance - Including the EMA/PRAC Deliberations and Brexit Implications Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course provides a comprehensive overview of key post-market pharmacovigilance activities required as the foundation for further understanding of new EU legislation that was introduced in 2012 and has undergone over 20 updates in the last 10 years.
The course intends to show how the safety of products is managed at the Regulatory Authority level, the interactions with Regulatory Bodies and Pharma, and the internal Pharma processes in managing the safety of the Company products from receiving safety cases/information, all the way through to signal analysis and safety communication. All of this is viewed from a practical point of view for compliance and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) deliberations and Brexit implications will be discussed.
Who Should Attend:
This 3-day course is intended for those individuals from Europe and the USA, who need to understand EU Pharmacovigilance, it will be beneficial for those working in allied technical areas (Regulatory, Clinical, QA, and Auditing) who require an overview of key pharmacovigilance activities and also need to understand the many complexities of EU pharmacovigilance. All of these activities are discussed in relation to Quality Management Systems (QMS), audits and inspections.
Key Topics Covered:
An Introduction to the New PV Structure
The new Modules
The interaction of the Modules
The EU Modules & ICH
Quality Management Systems (QMS) (Module 1)
Quality Control, Quality Assurance, and Quality Management
Quality Management of PV systems
The QP PV and Quality Management
Quality & Training
QA & Quality Management & internal audits
The Pharmacovigilance Systems Master File (PSMF - Module II)
The content of the PV Master file
Licence submissions and the PV Master file
The QP PV and the PV Master file
Control/Management of the PV Master file
The PSMF/Annexes and Regulatory Inspections
Pharmacovigilance Inspections (Module III)
The purpose of the Inspection
Types of Inspection
Inspection findings
Re-Inspections
Pharmacovigilance Audits (Module IV)
The purpose of Company audits
Audit scheduling and risk assessments
Audit outputs and findings
Audit findings and their corrections - Root Cause Analysis, Corrective Action Plans, Completion and re-audits/scheduling
Risk Management Plans (RMPs - Module V)
ICH E2E - Pharmacovigilance Planning
The RMP purpose in Europe
The RMP format - Generic products v Innovator
Updating the RMP
RMPs & REMs
Adverse Reaction Reporting - Part 1 (Module VI)
Definitions
Special Situations
IMEs and DMEs
Triage - Seriousness
Expectedness and Causality
Expedited reporting (including Country specific v EMA)
Adverse reaction Reporting - Part 2 (Module VI)
Electronic ADR reporting local & International
Follow up of cases
ICH E2D - Post Marketing Safety
Literature ADR reporting
Case Closure
PBRERs (Module VII)
ICH E2F & ICH E2C (R2) - DSURs & PSURs/PBRERs
Objectives of the PSURs
Risk Benefit Analyses in PSURs
The format of the PSUR
Mapping Signals and Risks to the PSUR
Signals and their Management (Module IX)
What is a signal?
Signal Scheduling
Signal validation
Signal analysis and prioritisation
Signal Assessment
EVDAS and signalling
Actions to be taken
Post-Authorisation Safety Studies (PASS) (Module VIII & Addendum)
The need for PASS
The design of the PASS
Results from the PASS & RMPs
Post Authorisation Efficacy Studies
Additional Monitoring (Module X)
The purpose of additional monitoring for products
What needs to be done?
Mandatory & Optional aspects of additional monitoring
The role of the MAH in additional monitoring
Risk Minimisation (RM) Measures and Tools
RIsk Minimisation measures
Educational Tools
Controlled Access programmes
Other RM techniques
Urgent Safety Restrictions & Safety Communications (Modules VI, IX and XV)
Safety Communications to the Regulatory Authorities
Process for Urgent Safety Restrictions
What Safety Communication and where
Approval and Monitoring of Safety Communications
The EU QP PV & Local (National) QP PVs - Modules I & II - Knowledge & Oversight
The roles and responsibilities of the EU QP PV
Knowledge of the EU QP PV
The EU QP PV and Regulatory Inspections
The EU QP PV & Local (QP PVs/Responsible Person)
Brexit - The UK QP PV
Speaker
Graeme Ladds
Director
PharSafer Associates Ltd.
Graeme Ladds, Director of PharSafer, has over 22 years' experience working in the pharmaceutical industry. Having started his career at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals in 1989 as Head of Drug Safety & Medical Information, Graeme went on to become Head of Global Pharmacovigilance at Shire Pharmaceuticals.
The last 11 years have been spent in his consultancy company, PharSafer Associates Ltd. During this time, Graeme has been involved in establishing pharmacovigilance in companies, performing audits across Europe and the USA, SOP writing, acting as QP for companies, and helping with regulatory inspections.
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gwwf5w
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900