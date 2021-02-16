European Rear Autonomous Emergency Braking (R-AEB) Market 2020-2030 by Overall R-AEB Penetration, OEM Group, and Vehicle Segment
"European Rear Autonomous Emergency Braking (R-AEB) Market, Forecast to 2030" is to research, analyse, forecast, and provide an overview of the R-AEB trends in Europe and discuss the impact of these trends on the growth and deployment strategies of different OEMs and suppliers in the market. The study analyses various aspects of the market, such as regulations for R-AEB, types of R-AEB systems, market trends and forecasts, and industry growth opportunities.
R-AEB penetration in Europe as of 2019 stood at a meager 7% of the vehicles sold. The solution is expected to penetrate roughly 35.6% of the vehicles by 2030, with the market for it expanding at a CAGR of 23.3% primarily driven by regulatory mandates.
According to accident research conducted by the German Insurance Association up to 17% of collisions involving pedestrians and vehicles, leading to personal injury, occur at the rear side of the car. 70% of the accident victims were elderly or children below the age of 12 and an estimated 1,400 people are seriously injured in such incidences across Europe annually. Another such research conducted by Thatcham Research suggests that 1 in 6 pedestrian collisions are while reversing, typically injuring elderly and children, with the driver rarely braking.
These are some horrifying numbers especially considering the fact that vehicle speeds during reversing are less than 10 kilometres per hour (kph). Owing to the seriousness of the issue, the European New Car Assessment Program (EuroNCAP) has proposed that rear autonomous emergency braking (R-AEB) be introduced in vehicles starting 2020 as test criteria under the Vulnerable Road User (VRU) category.
This marks a shift in focus from the safety of VRUs in front of the vehicle to the safety of all VRUs around the vehicle. The proliferation of this particular function is a necessary building block for the industry to champion the safety of VRUs for the impetus to shift from driver assistance function to fully autonomous vehicles.
Level 4 autonomous parking function, which parks the vehicle by itself without human intervention, is expected to account for roughly 86% of the market by 2030. Systems offering these capabilities are expected to hit the market as soon as 2021 in the premium vehicle segment.
Key Features
The objective of the study is to:
Determine the market for R-AEB and the factors affecting it
Discuss the current market availability of R-AEB systems - by Overall R-AEB Penetration, OEM Group, and Vehicle Segment
Analyse the technology roadmap for rear AEB systems in Europe
Predict the future roadmap of OEMs with respect to R-AEB system deployment and the type of system used
Identify the capabilities of suppliers catering to the requirements of OEMs
Key Issues Addressed
What is the current and future scope of R-AEB applications across the passenger and light commercial vehicle segments in Europe?
What are the regulatory changes to EuroNCAP star rating pertaining to R-AEB?
What are the OEM strategies for R-AEB deployment in Europe?
What are the current and future capabilities of key suppliers offering R-AEB applications?
What are the avenues of growth for the R-AEB market in Europe until 2030?
Key Topics Covered:
