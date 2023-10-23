European regulator approves Yoox Net-A-Porter acquisition

ZURICH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Online luxury retailer Farfetch has been given the green light by European authorities for its purchase of a stake in rival Yoox Net-A-Porter from Richemont, the Cartier owner said on Monday.

The European Commission unconditionally cleared the acquisition of a 47.5% stake in exchange for Farfetch Class A ordinary shares to Richemont, it said in a statement.

The commission was the last regulatory authority required to provide clearance for the deal which was unveiled in August 2022. (Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Friederike Heine)