U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,180.25
    +5.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,261.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,911.25
    +17.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.10
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.21
    +0.34 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.10
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.11 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0752
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0180 (-0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    24.72
    -0.97 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2576
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9790
    +0.1090 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,416.85
    +701.89 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.74
    +14.11 (+2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of 2022 Annual and Special Meeting

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
·2 min read

TORONTO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: ERE.UN) (“ERES”) announced today that, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held today, each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 13, 2022 (the “Circular”) were passed by a vote held by ballot.

A total of 197,941,194 units representing 85.47% of ERES’ issued and outstanding units (on a non-diluted basis but including units issuable in exchange of the issued and outstanding class B limited partnership units of ERES Limited Partnership) were voted in connection with the meeting. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Trustees:

Nominee

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Jan Arie Breure

197,440,335

99.79%

418,639

0.21%

Harold Burke

197,278,443

99.71%

580,531

0.29%

Phillip Burns

189,002,818

95.52%

8,856,156

4.48%

Gina Parvaneh Cody

197,274,634

99.71%

584,340

0.29%

Ira Gluskin

196,909,711

99.52%

949,263

0.48%

Michael Stein

181,261,551

91.61%

16,597,423

8.39%

All nominees proposed in the Circular were elected as trustees.

Re-appointment of Auditors

 

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Accountants

197,867,713

99.96%

73,481

0.04%

Approval of Restricted Unit Rights Plan

 

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

Approval of Restricted Unit Rights Plan

176,445,794

89.18%

21,413,180

10.82%

About ERES

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused, multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. ERES owns a portfolio of 158 multi-residential properties, comprised of 6,901 suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owns one office property in Germany and one office property in Belgium.

ERES’s registered and principal business office is located at 11 Church Street, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1W1.

For more information, please visit our website at www.eresreit.com.

For further information:

ERES
Mr. Phillip Burns
Chief Executive Officer
416.354.0167
p.burns@eresreit.com

ERES
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
416.306.3009
s.co@eresreit.com


Recommended Stories