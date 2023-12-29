Advertisement
European shares rise on last trading day of the year, set for yearly gains

Reuters
·1 min read
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - Media stocks led an advance in European shares early on Friday, setting the index up for strong yearly gains amid rising hopes of a softer monetary policy from major central banks next year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 added 0.2% by 0811 GMT and was on track for its seventh straight weekly gain as well as its best December performance since 2021.

Global markets have rallied since mid-December when the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted that it could consider interest rate cuts next year, however, the European Central Bank (ECB) has not given a similar outlook.

Nonetheless, the STOXX is headed for a near 13% advance this year, with technology and retail among the best-performing sectors.

On the day, media stocks rose 0.6%, while personal and household goods added 0.4% in their first gain in five sessions.

Spanish stocks advanced 0.3% after a preliminary reading showed the 12-month inflation rate fell to 3.1% in December, from 3.2% in the period through November.

Volumes are expected to be light on the last trading day of the year, with bourses across Europe to remain shut on Jan. 1 on account of the New Year holiday.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

