European shares steady, but geopolitical tensions weigh

Reuters
·1 min read

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - European shares were steady on Monday at the start of a week packed with earnings reports and the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy meeting, though tensions in the Middle East kept investors on edge.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.1% by 0703 GMT, after falling over 3% in the previous week.

Geopolitical concerns weighed on sentiment as Washington warned of a significant risk to U.S. interests in the Middle East, with a jump in government bond yields adding to the pressure.

Among major movers for the day, Philips climbed 1.0% as the Dutch health technology company raised its full-year outlook.

Indivior jumped 6% after the drugmaker said it will pay $385 million to settle a lawsuit.

Keeping a lid on gains, energy stocks shed 0.8%, tracking a pullback in crude prices.

In the week, investors will monitor earnings from major U.S. technology firms such as Microsoft and Alphabet , while an interest rate decision from the ECB on Thursday will also be in focus. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Varun H K)

