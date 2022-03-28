U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,527.00
    -9.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,719.00
    -40.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,691.75
    -64.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,071.70
    -3.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.19
    -4.71 (-4.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.20
    -26.00 (-1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.39 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0975
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.96
    +0.29 (+1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3148
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.4550
    +2.3950 (+1.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,937.97
    +2,269.78 (+5.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.53
    +67.00 (+6.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,504.42
    +21.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

European startup launches "SPEAK For Ukraine" for the integration of refugees from Ukraine across Europe

·4 min read

This international platform connects refugees, volunteers and organizations to respond to the urgent need to integrate refugees, by making emotional support groups and the learning of local languages widely available

LISBON, Portugal, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPEAK For Ukraine was launched on March 12th, 16 days after the start of the war in Ukraine, to respond to the need to integrate the, now, over 2.8 million people who have been forced to leave the country.

This platform connects volunteers to organizations, as well as to people who, after arriving in their host country, need support to break the language barrier and create an informal network of support. In these first days, hundreds of sign ups were already registered from over 60 cities worldwide.

Launched in collaboration with the Representation for the European Commission in Portugal & Associação Be Human, and with the support of Fundação Ageas, this platform will allow:

  • Refugees from Ukraine to have free and easy access to language groups, where they can learn the host country's language, and to emotional support groups to help them and their families integrate into their communities.

  • Volunteers to support refugees from Ukraine by leading language groups, by sharing the local language, and supporting organizations with translation and/or interpretation, from Ukrainian or Russian to a multitude of languages.

  • Organizations and civil society to refer refugees, as well sign up to be connected with a network of volunteer translators/interpreters, and access emotional support groups.

"Through SPEAK For Ukraine we want to complement the work SPEAK already develops on behalf of the integration of refugees and migrants regarding the language barrier, in the different cities around the world where it has an active presence," says Hugo Menino Aguiar, Co-founder & CEO at SPEAK. "With this platform we have created solution for integration not simply at the individual level, but at the family level as well. This way we guarantee families can overcome the language barrier and build and informal support network in their host country by expanding our community to Ukraine's neighboring countries where SPEAK does not yet have an active presence. At the same time, we seek to guarantee that organizations all over Europe that work with refugees can find all the linguistic and integration support they need at SPEAK For Ukraine."

In addition to the language barrier, SPEAK For Ukraine also responds to the more immediate communication needs, by activating an international network of translators and interpreters, and psychological support needs of those who have escaped the war in Ukraine. Through a collaboration with Associação Be Human, refugees can access free and high-quality emotional support groups, to help them overcome any trauma.

"The current humanitarian crisis demands a concerted response from public, private and social entities. It is paramount to have a medium to long term plan that includes emergency aid and structured support to the progressive integration of refugees in the Portuguese community. This project represents all that! I'll add that the speed with which SPEAK's team developed this specific program - focused on the integration of these refugees and ease the work of other refugee organizations easier - is applaudable. It is with great pride that Fundação Ageas supports this project by SPEAK!" adds João Machado, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fundação Ageas.

On the importance of psychological support, Maria Palha, Founders of Be Human adds that "the invisible wounds of witnessing and experiencing a war transcend our generations. It has become paramount to create an emotional support program to prevent acute stress and psychological distress in short, medium or long term."

Sofia Moreira de Sousa, Head of the European Commission Representation in Portugal, underlines that "Learning the local language, developing personal relationships and creating a support net are essential for true integration. That is SPEAK's impact. The European Commission works relentlessly on several fronts, to stop this appalling war, to cope with its consequences and to protect and host those who seek refuge in the European Union. This collaboration with SPEAK For Ukraine adds a tangible volunteering opportunity, an opportunity to support people who are starting over and acts as an incentive to the wave of solidarity from the Portuguese people and other Europeans."

Additional information

You can follow along any news on this initiative at speakforukraine.org (PT | EN | UA | RU) or through the hashtag #SPEAKforUkraine.

About SPEAK

SPEAK is an impact startup founded in Portugal in 2014 as a solution to tackle the social exclusion of migrants and refugees. The organization has a community of 52,000 people across 23 cities. SPEAK was one of the winners of the European Google Impact Challenge and won third place at the 2019 Chivas Venture Tournament. For more information, visit www.speak.social.

SPEAK's social media: Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-startup-launches-speak-for-ukraine-for-the-integration-of-refugees-from-ukraine-across-europe-301510850.html

SOURCE SPEAK

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal Has a Unique Band-Aid to Help Ukrainians Under Russian Invasion

    The online financial payments service is one of the companies that took a stand in the Russian war in Ukraine.

  • Ukraine Retro Game Museum Destroyed By Russian Bombing

    A large, privately-owned, and operated museum dedicated to retro computers and video games was destroyed earlier this week in Ukraine as a result of the ongoing and horrific invasion of the country by Russia. While a museum being destroyed doesn’t compare at all to the thousands dead and injured, it’s still a sad loss as over 500 pieces of computer history spanning decades has been destroyed.

  • NYC Mayor Eric Adams Appoints Laurie Combo The City's Cultural Czar

    New York City has a new cultural czar as of last week when Mayor Eric Adams assigned Laurie Cumbo the title. But despite her mile long CV qualifying her for the role, many are opposing the appointment. As The New York Times reports, Cumbo has ruffled a few feathers in the past with her comments. In the wake of attacks on Jewish residents in 2013, the then councilwoman-elect cited “jewish success” in Brooklyn as one of the reasons for rising resentment among African Americans, fearing that that w

  • Mercy Health creates fundraising website to support Ukraine; Pledges $500K

    Bon Secours Mercy Health has created a fundraising website to accept donations for medical supplies, relief aid and refugee support for people in Ukraine.

  • 76 tons of medical supplies leaves Memphis for Ukraine to help combat Russian invasion

    There are more than 150,000 pounds of medical supplies leaving Memphis and headed for Ukraine, an effort aimed at saving lives and helping some who are badly injured.

  • Worried About Getting Audited? Here Are Red Flags for the IRS.

    While the IRS is auditing fewer taxpayers than it used to, some activities still get particularly close scrutiny.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Flat Open on Monday

    Investors and economists are looking forward to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' March jobs report on nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate Friday.

  • U.K.’s NatWest Shareholding Drops Below Half After Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkraineThe U.K. government’s latest sale of NatWest Group Plc shares holds some long-awaited symbolism. Its shareholding is now below 50%, more than a decade after it stepped in

  • Beginner’s Guide to the Bloomberg Terminal

    The Bloomberg Terminal is one of the most popular tools for real-time financial information. Find out what it is and what it can do for you.

  • War Sparks Wall Street’s Rush to Commodity-Rich Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- As the worst quarter for emerging-market dollar bonds in 24 years comes to an end, a deep divide is opening up between commodity haves and have-nots, with investors focusing their hopes on exporters in the Middle East and Latin America.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We K

  • Trend Up but AUD/USD Ripe for Closing Price Reversal Top

    Taking out Friday’s high at .7537 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. If this move creates enough upside momentum then look for a test of .7556.

  • Shanghai lockdown hurts oil, bonds and yen take a beating

    Oil prices slid on Monday as a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai fueled worries about weak demand, while the yen's stomach-churning descent continued as the Bank of Japan stood in the way of higher yields. World stocks were largely flat, holding their ground in the face of another brutal selloff in major bond markets. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields pushed decisively above the 2.5%-marker for the first time since 2019, two-year bond yields in the Netherlands and Belgium turned positive for the first time since 2014 and even Japanese yields defied central bank intervention to hit fresh six-year highs.

  • U.S. Big Cap Stocks Turn Into World’s Top Haven as Risk Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are scrambling for safety as risks mount, from the war in Ukraine to rising interest rates and a global recession. They have found it in the U.S. stock market -- particularly the biggest American companies.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industr

  • Uber secures London license for two and half years

    "Uber has been granted a London private hire vehicle operator's license for a period of two and a half years," a spokesperson for Transport for London (TfL) said in a statement to Reuters. In 2019, Uber lost its license to carry paying passengers in London for the second time, and a year later the ride-hailing firm was granted an 18-month London license after a legal battle to restore its operations.

  • Coinbase Said Near Deal to Buy Owner of Brazil’s Largest Crypto Exchange: Report

    A transaction could be announced by the end of April, according to local newspaper Estadão.

  • China Oil Giant Plans Record Capex on Energy Security Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinopec will spend record amounts this year to increase oil and gas drilling as China aims to bolster its energy security and insulate itself from volatile global commodity markets. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War

  • Yandex, Russia’s Internet Giant, Struggles to Dodge Geopolitics

    Dubbed “Russian Google,” the country’s largest search engine and ride-hailing service wants to shed media assets to avoid inevitable political questions following Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Apple Signs Big Checks to Avoid Talent Exodus to Facebook

    The iPhone maker is doing all it can to avoid an exodus of talent attracted by the metaverse, the crypto industry and competitors.

  • Russia will likely default with April 4 payment due of $2.2 billion, experts say

    Investors breathed a sigh of relief last week after the Russian government made a $117 million interest payment on its foreign debt. But a much bigger payment comes due April 4 — to the tune of $2.2 billion — and creditors are far less optimistic Russia will pony up this time.

  • Here Are 3 Ways to Get Better Yields Than Bonds, With Some Measure of Safety

    Treasury I-bonds, multi-year guaranteed annuities, and interval funds can deliver solid returns for income-hungry investors with little to no risk