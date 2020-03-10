European startups applaud Commission plan to rethink stock options

Startups have welcomed proposals from the European Commission aimed at cutting red tape and shrinking cross-border barriers for small businesses as part of a new EU industrial strategy plan with a twin focus on digital and green transitions unveiled today.

Among the package of measures being proposed by the European Union's executive body are for Member States to sing up to a "Startup Nations Standard" -- which would aim to promote best practices to support startups and scale-ups, such as one-stop shops, favourable employee stock-options arrangements and visa processing to reduce cross-border friction for entrepreneurs starting and growing businesses in the bloc.

In recent years European startups have organized to campaign for reforms to rules around stock options --with 30 CEOs from homegrown startups including TransferWise, GetYourGuide, Revolut, Delivery Hero, TypeForm and Super cell (to name a few) signing an open letter to policymakers two years ago calling for legislators to fix what they dubbed "the patchy, inconsistent and often punitive rules that govern employee ownership".

The effort appears to have made a dent in the EU policymaking universe. Both regulatory and practical barriers are now in the Commission's sights, with it proposing a joint task force to work on sanding down business bumps.

It also today reiterated a perennial warning against Member States 'goldplating' pan-EU rules by adding their own conditions on top.

"The Single Market is our proudest achievement -- yet 70% of businesses report that they do not find it is sufficiently integrated," said EVP Margrethe Vestager, laying out an industrial strategy package with a big focus on smaller companies, including those with big ambitions to scale. "Across Europe barriers are still preventing startups from growing into European businesses and our report is identifying those barriers and we also then address them in the Single Market enforcement action plan."

In a letter responding to the Commission's plan for an EU Startup Nations Standard, 14 European startup founders (listed below) and a number of European startup associations welcomed the proposal -- urging EU Member States to get behind it.

"By making it easier to start a business, expand across borders and attract top talent, this new Standard will help to level the playing field with powerful global tech hubs in the US and China," the tech CEOs and startup advocacy organizations wrote. "We applaud the EU’s ambition of seeking a pan-European solution to address the needs of startups. We are also encouraged that the Commission has specifically called out the treatment of stock options as one of the key issues.

"As highlighted by more than 500 leading European entrepreneurs who joined the Not Optional campaign, the inability of startups to use stock options effectively to attract and retain talent is a major bottleneck to the growth of startups in Europe."

"The Commission’s proposals will be a major step towards unleashing the full entrepreneurial firepower of Europe – but only if they are adopted and implemented by all Member States," they added. "That’s why we are today calling on all Member States to sign up to the EU Startup Nations Standard, including a commitment to increase the attractiveness of employee ownership schemes."

Here's the list of startup CEOs signing the letter:

Christian Reber, CEO & Founder, Pitch

Felix Van de Maele, CEO & Founder, Collibra

Jean-Charles Samuelian, CEO & Founder, Alan

Johannes Reck, CEO & Co-Founder of GetYourGuide

Johannes Schildt, CEO & Founder, KRY / LIVI

John Collison, Co-Founder and President, Stripe

Juan de Antonio, CEO & Co-Founder of Cabify

Markus Villig, CEO & Founder, Bolt

Miki Kuusi, CEO & Co-Founder, Wolt

Nicolas Brusson, CEO & Co-Founder, BlaBlaCar

Peter Mühlmann, CEO & Founder, Trustpilot

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO & Founder, Klarna

Taavet Hinrikus, Founder & Chairman, TransferWise

Tamaz Georgadze, CEO & Founder, Raisin

Also welcoming the stock option proposals, Martin Mignot, a partner at Index Ventures -- another backer of the Not Optional campaign -- said: "The biggest challenge facing startups today is recruiting and retaining top talent. That's why we are pleased that the EU Startup Nations Standard addresses stock options, making it easier for startups to allow employees to share in their success."

"We are pleased to see the European Commission recognise the contribution that startups make to Europe and its citizens, and pursue a pan-European policy initiative to support this growing sector," he added in a statement. "For too long, the focus in Europe has been on taming US tech giants. Today's announcement confirms Europe's ambition to create its own champions."

EU startup advocacy member association, Allied for Startups, is another signatory to the letter. And in an additional response it broadly welcomed the Commission's SME strategy -- while pressing for a strong focus on startups as independent actors in the implementation of the strategy, rather than as a sub category of SMEs.

