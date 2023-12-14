European Stock Futures Rally on Fed Pivot Before ECB Decision

(Bloomberg) -- European equity futures jumped after the Federal Reserve pivoted toward reversing its steep interest-rate hikes ahead of a decision by the region’s own central bank.

Contracts on the Euro Stoxx 50 gained 1.2% by 5:27 a.m. in London. The UK’s FTSE 100 futures climbed 0.9% while futures on Germany’s DAX Index were also higher.

The Fed held interest rates steady for a third meeting on Wednesday, and while Chair Jerome Powell said policymakers are prepared to resume rate increases should price pressures return, he and his colleagues issued forecasts showing that a series of cuts would be likely next year. As a result, Treasuries surged and stocks jumped, while traders boosted bets on a March reduction to a near certainty.

“The Fed is aiming to maintain a delicate balance, bringing inflation down to its 2% target while minimizing the damage to the labor market,” said Richard Flax, chief officer at Moneyfarm. As markets grow confident of a March cut, “jobs reports and inflation data over the coming months will prove to be a key barometer for future action.”

For the European Central Bank, economists polled by Bloomberg all see the deposit rate being left at 4% later today. Markets see a first cut as early as the spring, but that’s a lot sooner than policymakers would like. President Christine Lagarde will brief reporters in Frankfurt half an hour after the ECB’s announcement. The Bank of England also announces a rates decision on Thursday.

European stocks are rallying for a second month amid optimism about central bank easing. But the advance in shares has pushed the Stoxx 600’s relative-strength index to above 70 — a level typically seen as overbought. Gains in The Euro Stoxx 50 index have run so hot this week that technical indicators showed it’s at the most overbought level since 1999.

