European Stocks Advance as Yields Ease, Travel Shares Rebound

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose on Tuesday, advancing as bond yields dropped and recovering from their lackluster start to the week as investors assess geopolitical risks from the Israel-Hamas war.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 1.1% by 8:18 a.m. in London, with risk assets also getting a boost from signs top Federal Reserve officials are coming together around the idea that tighter financial conditions caused by the surge in Treasury yields may reduce the need for further interest rate hikes.

Travel stocks, banks and autos led the advance, with heavyweight names like LVMH, ASML Holding NV and Nestle SA providing the biggest individual boosts to the index. EasyJet Plc shares gained following comments in French newspaper Les Echos from its chief executive officer that it benefited from a resurgence in travel demand.

October is shaping up to be a downbeat month for European equities as the Middle East conflict heightens geopolitical risks, with the benchmark gauge down 0.5% on the month as investors also mull the impact of high rates and a sluggish Chinese economy.

Frédérique Carrier, head of investment strategy for RBC Wealth Management in the British Isles and Asia, said that, while European equity valuations are looking especially attractive following six months of underperformance, concerns remain over a weaker backdrop.

“Despite this very attractive valuation, we continue to recommend an underweight for European equities because we think that this weakening of the macro environment is not yet reflected in earnings, which are at risk of headwinds and downgrades,” RBC Wealth Management’s Carrier said by phone. “And that would really limit the region’s ability to outperform.”

