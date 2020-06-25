European Stocks Turn Positive as Banks Climb on New ECB Facility

(Bloomberg) --

European stocks reversed earlier losses to trade higher after the European Central Bank said it’s setting up a new liquidity facility for central banks outside the euro area.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index added 0.2% as of 9:43 a.m. in London, with bank shares boosting gains. Cyclicals such as carmakers and insurers outperformed, though tech and travel shares lagged. The benchmark was down 1.3% earlier on worries about rising coronavirus cases in countries including the U.S. and Australia.

“If market flicks a switch from risk-off to risk-on on an ECB headline then what does that tell one? The bears have a very weak hand and staying power and the fear of missing out is ever present, real and growing as economies open,” said Manish Singh, chief investment officer at Crossbridge Capital. “Europe is in much better state on dealing with Covid, and summer spending by consumers is about to start.”

Stocks are on a bumpy path after surging to a three-month high in early June, as optimism about stimulus measures and economic recovery war with concern about rising coronavirus cases. The International Monetary Fund projected a deeper recession and slower recovery for the global economy than it anticipated two months ago.

The Stoxx 600 Banks subsector climbed as much as 1%, with Natixis SA and Commerzbank AG both up more than 3%.

The ECB said its new facility will “provide precautionary euro repo lines to central banks outside the euro area” in response to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, Germany’s constitutional court rejected a separate challenge against the ECB’s 2015 Expanded Asset Purchase Program as inadmissible.

Among other notable movers, Deutsche Lufthansa AG jumped 16% after the airline’s biggest stockholder said he’d vote in favor of a 9 billion-euro ($10 billion) government bailout, giving the plan support ahead of a key vote.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.