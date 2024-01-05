European Stocks Face Worst Week Since October After US Jobs Data

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks were on track for their worst weekly performance since October as US data showed job growth picked up in December and wage gains exceeded expectations, diminishing prospects of rate-cut in March.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was down 0.8% by 1:55 p.m. in London, dragged lower by the retail and chemicals sectors. LVMH and Remy Cointreau fell after China announced an anti-dumping probe on European liquor products from Friday.

“Markets won’t like this but given the end-year rally, there was some euphoria around and now it’s time to take reality more into account,” said Jeanne Asseraf-Bitton, head of research and strategy at BFT IM in Paris. “This validates the idea that the Fed is in no rush to cut rates.”

The Stoxx 600 appears set to snap a multiweek run of gains, with volatility on the rise, and some traders rotating into cheaper and more defensive shares. The benchmark index has slid toward some key support levels, which analysts say must hold if it’s to stage a bounce.

Earlier, sentiment was also dampened by Euro-zone inflation picking up in December, highlighting the rocky path back to 2% foreseen by the European Central Bank as governments remove support for lofty energy costs.

Traders have pared bets on interest-rate cuts from the ECB, with markets pricing 149 basis points in borrowing cost reductions in the euro area in 2024. It’s the first time since mid-December that traders bet on fewer than six quarter-point cuts.

Among other single stocks, Endeavour Mining shares slumped after it announced the firing of CEO Sébastien de Montessus for serious misconduct with immediate effect.

Story continues

SECTORS IN FOCUS:

Shares of retailers could be active after one of the wettest Decembers on record could have had an impact as fewer shoppers visited stores in the run-up to Christmas.

For more on equity markets:

Bulls Bruised By New Year Rout Now Eye Technicals: Taking Stock

M&A Watch Europe: Byggfakta, EDP, Saras, Antofagasta

US Stock Futures Rise

Next Bumps Profit Outlook … Again: The London Rush

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. To subscribe to a daily list of European analyst rating changes, click here.

--With assistance from Michael Msika and Julien Ponthus.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.