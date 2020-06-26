European Stocks Rise as Investors Brush Off Second-Wave Risks

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks climbed for a second day as investors shrugged off the soaring number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. amid the prospect of additional stimulus.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.6% as of 9:40 a.m. in London, with most industry groups posting gains. Technology, industrials and mining shares led risers, while sectors including banks, health care and insurance trailed.

U.S. equities staged a late-day rally on Thursday, giving a boost to Asian and European shares. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index is headed for its second moderate weekly loss in the past three, as continuous commitment from central banks and governments prevents a deeper retreat.

“It’s the same pattern as we saw in the recent past, after a few negative days, markets rebound despite the current newsflow,” said Guillermo Hernandez Sampere, head of trading at MPPM EK in Germany. “All eyes are on U.S. markets as usual, but fears about a second wave keep investors on the sideline.”

Among notable movers, luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc fell 8.9% after announcing a placing of new shares. Wirecard’s free fall continued with a 44% drop. But shares in Air France-KLM rose as much as 9.8% after Dutch arm KLM secured a bailout from the Netherlands.

Investor sentiment continues to balance economic stimulus measures against the rising levels of fresh coronavirus cases, as the U.S. recorded its biggest-ever jump in infections. Although the Stoxx 600 is on track to post a third monthly gain, the pace of the rise has been dented by its 1% drop this week.

“The pause in equity markets is likely more due to the temporary pause in expansion of Fed and European Central Bank balance sheets” than the rise in U.S. Covid-19 cases, said Edmund Shing, head of equity derivatives strategy at BNP Paribas SA. “The dangers remain the months of August and September, as from a seasonal perspective, these tend to be the worst months of the year for equities.”

Investors are also awaiting the second-quarter results season for further direction and clues on the financial impact of the virus.

“Equity markets remain supported both by the political and liquidity cycle, pushing also the economic and therefore earnings cycle ahead,” said Robert Greil, chief strategist at Merck Finck. “Stock markets, while remaining volatile, look well supported from here.”

