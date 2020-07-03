European Stocks Rise in Longest Winning Streak Since Mid-April

(Bloomberg) -- European equities rose a fifth day, the longest winning streak since mid-April, as investors weighed improving economic data and Germany’s backing of European Central Bank policy against an acceleration in infections in the U.S.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.2%, led by technology and autos stocks. Insurance and oil & gas were among the sectors in the red. Lower volumes are expected today as U.S. markets are closed ahead of Independence Day.

Stronger-than-anticipated U.S. job data this week, as well as improving manufacturing gauges in the U.S. and China has helped to mitigate investors’ concerns over the record numbers of new coronavirus cases in several American states.

“Whereas the market dynamics was negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic re-acceleration in the U.S., the strong performance of the jobs market came as a soothing balm,” Oddo BHF strategist Sylvain Goyon said by phone. “In Europe, the simultaneous Bundestag backing of the ECB policy and the beginning of the German EU presidency, is boding well for fruitful discussions about the EU recovery plan. This is good for European stocks and the value compartment.”

Among notable movers, Delivery Hero SE made a fresh record high after order numbers in the second quarter rose 94% against the same period last year, while UBI Banca rose after the press reported suitor Intesa Sanpaolo SpA may be considering improving its takeover offer.

