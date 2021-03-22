European Telehealth Market Report 2021: Expansion in Consumer Health and Improved Access to Care Spur New Growth Opportunities
This report reviews the key factors driving telehealth adoption in Europe. It also assesses the readiness and attractiveness of countries as opportunity areas for telehealth vendors. Europe offers diverse growth opportunities; however, deployment is not easy. This report also examines the regulatory and reimbursement guidelines for telehealth in key European countries.
As the rapid spread and impact of COVID-19 continue to cripple healthcare sector providers across Europe, telehealth is emerging as a boon in ensuring efficient access to essential healthcare services. Primary care appointments took a major downturn as people avoided them largely until necessary or were unable to have routine face-to-face visits due to the lockdowns and social distancing measures at the beginning of the pandemic.
This became difficult for patients with chronic conditions or those requiring acute and urgent care. Healthcare providers soon turned toward digital health vendors to ensure continuity of care via digital solutions - telehealth - a mix of virtual visits, remote monitoring tools, mHealth, and emergency response systems.
Governments across Europe have been quick to react and deploy new reimbursement policies that take into account the new care delivery models. While some countries in Europe have rapidly deployed solutions, others have lagged behind due to the lack of preparedness of their healthcare IT systems.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Telehealth Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Executive Summary, Telehealth Market
Key 2020 Trends, Telehealth Market
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth Market
Telehealth Market Scope of Analysis
Key Questions this Study will Answer
Key Growth Metrics for the Telehealth Market
Healthcare Ecosystem in Europe
Solutions Landscape, Telehealth Market
Telehealth Market Definition and Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation, Telehealth Market
Virtual Visit Elements, Telehealth Market
Virtual Visit Reimbursements by Region, Telehealth Market
Evolution of Remote Patient Monitoring, Telehealth Market
Typical Setup of Remote Patient Monitoring, Telehealth Market
Information Flow in a Typical RPM Setup, Telehealth Market
RPM Interface with IT Solutions, Telehealth Market
mHealth, Telehealth Market
Advantages of Telehealth
B2B vs B2C Virtual Visit Vendor Business Models, Telehealth Market
Commonly Used Application Areas, Telehealth Market
Foundation to Build a Successful Telehealth Ecosystem
Common Services (HIMSS Survey Findings), Telehealth Market
Vendor Ecosystem, Telehealth Market
Key Competitors for the Telehealth Market
Investment Landscape, Telehealth Market
Growth Drivers for the Telehealth Market
Growth Restraints for the Telehealth Market
Forecast Assumptions, Telehealth Market
Key Growth Metrics for the Telehealth Market
Revenue Forecast, Telehealth Market
Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Telehealth Market
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Telehealth Market
Regional Analysis, Telehealth Market
Country Comparison, Telehealth Market
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth in the United Kingdom
Key Growth Metrics for the UK Telehealth Market
Revenue Forecast by Product Type, UK Telehealth Market
Country Overview: United Kingdom
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth in Germany
Key Growth Metrics for Telehealth in Germany
Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Telehealth in Germany
Country Overview: Germany
Virtual Visit Reimbursements, Telehealth in Germany
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth in France
Key Growth Metrics for Telehealth in France
Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Telehealth in France
Country Overview: France
Virtual Visit Reimbursements, Telehealth in France
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth in Spain
Key Growth Metrics for Telehealth in Spain
Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Telehealth in Spain
Country Overview: Spain
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth in Italy
Key Growth Metrics for Telehealth in Italy
Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Telehealth in Italy
Country Overview: Italy
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth in the Nordics
Key Growth Metrics for Telehealth in the Nordics
Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Telehealth in the Nordics
Country Overview: Nordics
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth in Benelux
Key Growth Metrics for Telehealth in Benelux
Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Telehealth in Benelux
Country Overview: Benelux
Growth Opportunity Universe, Telehealth Market
Growth Opportunity 1: Telehealth Solutions for Behavioral Health
Growth Opportunity 2: Estonia and the Nordics Launching Highly Sophisticated Telehealth Services
Growth Opportunity 3: RPM for Real-World Evidence Collection
Growth Opportunity 4: Doctor-to-Doctor Communication
Growth Opportunity 5: Consumer Wearables to Cater to the Entire Care Continuum Needs
Strategic Imperatives Post-COVID-19, Telehealth Market
Next Steps
