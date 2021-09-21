U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,354.19
    -3.54 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,919.84
    -50.63 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,746.40
    +32.49 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,186.18
    +3.98 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.10
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.12 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1726
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0150 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1790
    -0.0410 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,437.89
    -2,330.58 (-5.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.33
    -47.52 (-4.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

The European Tour Sets New Sponsorship Standard with KORE Software Partnership

·2 min read

Ahead of the 2022 Season the European Tour signs with KORE Software to take a more sophisticated approach to sponsorship management.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Tour, responsible for the three leading men's golf tours in Europe, has selected KORE Software to optimize its approach to partnership and activation management. By integrating KORE Software's intelligence platform, the European Tour will now leverage one of the most advanced technology platforms for partnership activations across its numerous global tournaments. With this move, the European Tour is bringing innovation to the forefront of their business dealings, with a data-driven approach to sales initiatives and real-time reporting on asset delivery and ROI performance.

KORE Software Partners with European Tour.
KORE Software Partners with European Tour.

Speaking about the partnership Michael Cole, Chief Technology Officer at the European Tour, said, "We are placing data and insight intelligence at the very heart of our operations and this includes our approach to brand partnerships and how they are activated. As an increasingly global Tour with a growing collection of partners, we will benefit significantly from Kore's centralised platform and its data rich insights to continue providing a best-in-class sports marketing service to our partners."

In preparation for the European Tour 2022 Season, the European Tour will integrate KORE's centralized platform, to streamline their sponsorships at scale, and easily share pipeline and asset information across their internal teams and stakeholders. These efficiencies allow the Tour the ability to provide a white-glove experience and proactive performance metrics to their sponsors and partners. The BMW PGA Championship was the first event opportunity to pilot this new technology, and the Tour will now leverage KORE to measure event performance, improve media valuations, and capitalize on real-time investment insights and improved activation coordination.

"This is an exciting time for the European Tour, said Mark Cornish, Commercial Director of EMEA for KORE Software, "the most rewarding part of what we do is watching our clients capitalize off of what KORE can provide, and seeing the positive impact it makes on their business."

KORE Software is the global leader in engagement marketing solutions. KORE's intelligence platform is trusted by over 850+ of the largest organizations in the sports and entertainment industry to provide data-driven intelligence quickly and securely. Through one connected ecosystem of solutions, data, and insights KORE helps accelerate and enhance organization's ability to make the right decisions for their business. KORE's platform drives excellence across sponsorship activation, fan engagement, ticket sales, partnership analysis, data analytics, and innovative marketing journeys, so organizations can build stronger connections with their fans, maximize returns, and spend time where it matters. KORE Software is a global organization with offices in Vancouver, Denver, New York, London, and Melbourne. For more information, please visit www.KOREsoftware.com.

