The European Tour Sets New Sponsorship Standard with KORE Software Partnership

Ahead of the 2022 Season the European Tour signs with KORE Software to take a more sophisticated approach to sponsorship management.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Tour, responsible for the three leading men's golf tours in Europe, has selected KORE Software to optimize its approach to partnership and activation management. By integrating KORE Software's intelligence platform, the European Tour will now leverage one of the most advanced technology platforms for partnership activations across its numerous global tournaments. With this move, the European Tour is bringing innovation to the forefront of their business dealings, with a data-driven approach to sales initiatives and real-time reporting on asset delivery and ROI performance.

Speaking about the partnership Michael Cole, Chief Technology Officer at the European Tour, said, "We are placing data and insight intelligence at the very heart of our operations and this includes our approach to brand partnerships and how they are activated. As an increasingly global Tour with a growing collection of partners, we will benefit significantly from Kore's centralised platform and its data rich insights to continue providing a best-in-class sports marketing service to our partners."

In preparation for the European Tour 2022 Season, the European Tour will integrate KORE's centralized platform, to streamline their sponsorships at scale, and easily share pipeline and asset information across their internal teams and stakeholders. These efficiencies allow the Tour the ability to provide a white-glove experience and proactive performance metrics to their sponsors and partners. The BMW PGA Championship was the first event opportunity to pilot this new technology, and the Tour will now leverage KORE to measure event performance, improve media valuations, and capitalize on real-time investment insights and improved activation coordination.

"This is an exciting time for the European Tour, said Mark Cornish, Commercial Director of EMEA for KORE Software, "the most rewarding part of what we do is watching our clients capitalize off of what KORE can provide, and seeing the positive impact it makes on their business."

