U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,479.75
    +13.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,247.00
    +87.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,328.00
    +53.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.50
    +6.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.61
    +1.19 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.40
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.80
    +1.01 (+6.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3708
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1660
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,471.80
    +481.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,186.33
    -12.97 (-1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.70
    -2.28 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

European UCaaS Market Report 2021: Innovation that Fuels New Deal Flow and Growth Pipelines

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European UCaaS Market 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The year 2020 was marked by significant changes in the way European businesses operate and serve customers.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many people to leave their traditional workplaces and move to work-from-home setups to comply with social distancing mandates and limit the spread of the virus. In addition to continuing to adequately serve customers, European organizations are compelled to seek ways to keep employees engaged, motivated, and productive.

Digital technologies and cloud communications and collaboration services, in particular, have provided a solution to European businesses and public sector organizations looking to bridge physical distances across employees, customers, suppliers, and partners. Flexible consumption models, mobile-ready solutions, and collaboration-rich user experiences have proved their value at a time of unprecedented physical disconnectedness.

To grow revenue above historical levels, unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market participants must create a robust growth pipeline incorporating strategic imperatives in the post-pandemic world to empower a globally connected organization, a demographically diverse workforce, and digital-native customers.

Increasing competitive pressures in the European UCaaS market are driving continued mergers and acquisitions among European providers seeking to scale their operations and diversify or solidify their portfolios. However, market fragmentation is perpetuated by the continued entry of US-based providers seeking new growth opportunities as the US market matures.

Going forward, UCaaS provider success will be determined by both scale and ability to offer a differentiated value proposition. Service providers' core capabilities will need to be augmented by effective technology partnerships and reseller channels.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

  • Strategic Imperative

  • Growth Environment

2. Radar Report

  • European UCaaS Market

  • Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

  • 8x8

  • AT&T

  • BT

  • Cisco

  • Destiny

  • Elisa

  • Enreach

  • Fuze

  • Gamma

  • KPN

  • Microsoft

  • Mitel

  • NFON

  • Orange

  • RingCentral

  • Swisscom

  • TDC

  • Telefonica

  • Telenor

  • Telia

  • Verizon

  • Vodafone

  • Zoom

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging Empower Key Stakeholders

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/444fr4


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Inovio Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) were jumping 5.9% higher as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Thursday after rising as much as 13.6% earlier in the session. The big gain came following Inovio's announcement that Brazilian regulators authorized the initiation of a phase 3 clinical study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800.

  • China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9

  • China’s boycott of Australia has redirected global flows of coal

    Since Beijing instituted an unofficial boycott of Australian coal last October in a major escalation of the two countries’ trade conflict, global flows of coal have undergone a major reshuffling. While Chinese imports of Australian coal have effectively dropped off to zero, imports from other countries have shot up to fill the gap. After all, coal makes up nearly 60% of China’s energy consumption, so its steady supply is critical for the country’s energy security.

  • Why There’s Trouble Ahead for Oil Refiners

    Indeed, the outlook for U.S. refiners is looking pretty bleak. The second problem for U.S. refineries is that they have lost some of their geographic advantage. For years, oil produced in the U.S. has traded for less money than oil produced elsewhere.

  • China to Sell 150,000 Tons of Metals From Reserves on Sept. 1

    (Bloomberg) -- China said it would release its third batch of metals from state reserves on Sept. 1 as part of its ongoing campaign to control prices and prevent commodities inflation from hurting growth.The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said Friday it will sell 70,000 tons of aluminum, 50,000 tons of zinc, and 30,000 tons of copper, quantities in line with the two earlier auctions that took place in July.China skipped selling metals in August because of a spike in coronavi

  • I’m 62, live in Missouri but work in Florida and have $1.8 million — ‘have I positioned myself well?’

    You ask if you’ve positioned yourself well for retirement. Ultimately, “your success will be a function of your savings, investments and your cash flow,” said Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and principal of Safran Wealth Advisors. If you’re not planning to sell your home and use the proceeds to fund your retirement, it shouldn’t be in the calculations, Safran said.

  • Cummins is Poised and Ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution

    Cummins Inc. officially launched its Manufacturing Industry 4.0 strategy with its first-annual Industry 4.0 Virtual Symposium. Over the course of four days, the company hosted 17 sessions introduci...

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Oil rises as storm approaches Gulf of Mexico production hub

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday, on track to post big gains for the week, on worries about supply disruptions as energy companies began shutting production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a possible hurricane forecast to hit on the weekend. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 80 cents, or 1.2%, to $68.22 a barrel. "Energy traders are pushing crude prices higher in anticipation of disruptions in output in the Gulf of Mexico and on growing expectations OPEC+ might resist raising output given the recent Delta variant impact over crude demand," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA told Reuters.

  • HP's earnings beat estimates, will implement vaccine mandate for return to office

    HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores chats with Yahoo Finance about the path forward for the computer and printer maker as the pandemic rolls right along.

  • Competition among the 4 Major Chinese Crypto Mining Machine Manufacturers

    Since the birth of cryptocurrency, in part from its "anarchical endorsement" feature, it has been subject to attacks, but despite difficulties, cryptocurrency has grown rapidly for 10 years. The current price of Bitcoin has exceeded $50,000, rising 150% in the past 3 months. If an industry lacks government support but still develops rapidly, it shows that the industry has deep-rooted and unshakable robustness. Cryptocurrency functions as a kind of "general equivalent," a global asset that is not

  • Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 billion award in patent case with Bristol Myers

    A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a $1.2 billion ruling against Gilead Sciences Inc, finding a patent on a cancer therapy it was accused of infringing was invalid, in a blow to rival Bristol Myers Squibb Co. The two companies have been embroiled in a case involving accusations that Yescarta, the CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy from Gilead's Kite Pharma unit, infringed on a patent for a similar therapy from Bristol's Juno Therapeutics. Last year, a federal judge increased the damages from a jury trial and ordered Gilead to pay Bristol Myers $1.2 billion in the patent infringement case.

  • Should unvaccinated employees pay more for health insurance? American workers give their verdict

    Delta Air Lines announced this week it would introduce a $200 health-insurance surcharge for workers not vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Ex-Fracker at Walmart Reveals One Risk to U.S. Oil Supply Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- For more than a year, Kristopher Guidry crisscrossed the Texas oil patch, fixing up electrical equipment on drilling rigs. Today, he's studying to become a home appraiser. Abhinav Mishra was an oil engineer in some of the same fields. In January, he started an internship in Silicon Valley. And Andrew Crum, who ran digital operations for fracking outfits, headed to Kansas City, Missouri, where he joined Walmart Inc.'s supply-chain management team.All three men say they’ve probably

  • The cost of being unvaccinated in the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman breaks down the costs of hospitalizations among the unvaccinated, as Delta Air Lines requires unvaccinated employees to pay an extra $200 per month for company-provided health insurance.

  • Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and other pro-Trump lawyers sanctioned in Michigan

    Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results that certified Joe Biden as the winner.

  • China’s Summer of Stock Market Turbulence: A Timeline

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s overhaul of tutoring companies ignited a volatile few weeks for stock markets both onshore and in Hong Kong this summer, leaving investors on edge.Traders are looking out for what regulators may target next as Beijing tightens its grip on a range of sectors from private education to digital gaming, e-cigarettes, property and insurance.Here’s a look at the key events since July 23:August 27 - IPO & EntertainmentThe Hang Seng Tech index, which tracks the biggest technology s

  • Home Depot and Lowe's Q2 Earnings: A Motley Fool Senior Analyst Takes a Deep Dive

    How do the second-quarter reports from these two home improvement retail giants affect their long-term investment potential?

  • Top Industrial Stocks for September 2021

    These are the industrial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • U.S. judge declines to stop J&J from splitting talc liabilities from main business

    A U.S. judge declined to stop Johnson & Johnson from taking steps to offload widespread Baby Powder liabilities from the rest of its business, preserving the option for the healthcare company to move thousands of claims from people who used its talc products to a unit that would file for bankruptcy. Lawyers for cancer victims wanted her to issue a restraining order against J&J as part of her role overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings of one of the company's former talc suppliers. J&J is exploring a plan https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/exclusive-jj-exploring-putting-talc-liabilities-into-bankruptcy-sources-2021-07-18 to move its liabilities from widespread Baby Powder and other talc-related litigation into a newly created business that would later seek bankruptcy protection, Reuters previously reported.