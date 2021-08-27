U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.40
    +39.40 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,454.81
    +241.69 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,278.02
    +64.04 (+2.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.72
    +1.30 (+1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.60
    +26.40 (+1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.53 (+2.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3765
    +0.0063 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8270
    -0.2290 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,359.31
    +1,396.35 (+2.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.68
    +49.79 (+4.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

European UCaaS Market Report 2021: Market Participants Must Create a Robust Growth Pipeline Incorporating Strategic Imperatives in the Post-Pandemic World

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European UCaaS Market 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The year 2020 was marked by significant changes in the way European businesses operate and serve customers.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many people to leave their traditional workplaces and move to work-from-home setups to comply with social distancing mandates and limit the spread of the virus. In addition to continuing to adequately serve customers, European organizations are compelled to seek ways to keep employees engaged, motivated, and productive.

Digital technologies and cloud communications and collaboration services, in particular, have provided a solution to European businesses and public sector organizations looking to bridge physical distances across employees, customers, suppliers, and partners. Flexible consumption models, mobile-ready solutions, and collaboration-rich user experiences have proved their value at a time of unprecedented physical disconnectedness.

To grow revenue above historical levels, unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market participants must create a robust growth pipeline incorporating strategic imperatives in the post-pandemic world to empower a globally connected organization, a demographically diverse workforce, and digital-native customers.

Increasing competitive pressures in the European UCaaS market are driving continued mergers and acquisitions among European providers seeking to scale their operations and diversify or solidify their portfolios. However, market fragmentation is perpetuated by the continued entry of US-based providers seeking new growth opportunities as the US market matures.

Going forward, UCaaS provider success will be determined by both scale and ability to offer a differentiated value proposition. Service providers' core capabilities will need to be augmented by effective technology partnerships and reseller channels.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

  • Strategic Imperative

  • Growth Environment

2. Radar Report

  • European UCaaS Market

  • Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

  • 8x8

  • AT&T

  • BT

  • Cisco

  • Destiny

  • Elisa

  • Enreach

  • Fuze

  • Gamma

  • KPN

  • Microsoft

  • Mitel

  • NFON

  • Orange

  • RingCentral

  • Swisscom

  • TDC

  • Telefonica

  • Telenor

  • Telia

  • Verizon

  • Vodafone

  • Zoom

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging Empower Key Stakeholders

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l2q9as

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-ucaas-market-report-2021-market-participants-must-create-a-robust-growth-pipeline-incorporating-strategic-imperatives-in-the-post-pandemic-world-301364355.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Tough Data Rules Could Hit High-Flying Auto Stocks. XPeng Isn’t Worried.

    XPeng and the broader electric-vehicle industry are key to China's manufacturing and climate goals, says the auto maker's president.

  • China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9

  • Emergency medicine physician: Delta has 'changed the game' for COVID-19

    Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Hiral Tipirneni joins Yahoo Finance to discuss&nbsp;

  • Why Inovio Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) were jumping 5.9% higher as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Thursday after rising as much as 13.6% earlier in the session. The big gain came following Inovio's announcement that Brazilian regulators authorized the initiation of a phase 3 clinical study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800.

  • Why There’s Trouble Ahead for Oil Refiners

    Indeed, the outlook for U.S. refiners is looking pretty bleak. The second problem for U.S. refineries is that they have lost some of their geographic advantage. For years, oil produced in the U.S. has traded for less money than oil produced elsewhere.

  • Should unvaccinated employees pay more for health insurance? American workers give their verdict

    Delta Air Lines announced this week it would introduce a $200 health-insurance surcharge for workers not vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Cells in GM, Hyundai EV battery fires linked to several LG plants

    Shares of Korean battery maker LG Chem slid to a nine-month low on Friday as investors digested reports linking fires in General Motors Co and Hyundai Motor Co vehicles to LG batteries from at least two Asia plants. Documents filed by GM and Hyundai with the U.S. safety regulator show how the two automakers separately identified the same cause of battery fires in their newest electric vehicles, tracing them to similar manufacturing defects in battery cells made at at least two plants operated by a unit of LG Chem. "The reserves and ratio of cost to the recall will be decided depending on the result of the joint investigation looking into the root cause, currently being held by GM, LG Electronics and LG Energy Solution."

  • 4 things couples need to know about Social Security survivors benefits

    Couples need to figure out the amount of survivors benefits each would receive after the other dies and whose benefit should be claimed first.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • 'Buy it early!' Bank of America warns of supply issues this holiday season

    This holiday season coincides with the continued supply shock and demand spikes that have stemmed from Covid-19. The takeaway: don't wait to buy presents.

  • Top Gold Stocks for September 2021

    These are the gold stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • I’m 62, live in Missouri but work in Florida and have $1.8 million — ‘have I positioned myself well?’

    You ask if you’ve positioned yourself well for retirement. Ultimately, “your success will be a function of your savings, investments and your cash flow,” said Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and principal of Safran Wealth Advisors. If you’re not planning to sell your home and use the proceeds to fund your retirement, it shouldn’t be in the calculations, Safran said.

  • Ex-Fracker at Walmart Reveals One Risk to U.S. Oil Supply Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- For more than a year, Kristopher Guidry crisscrossed the Texas oil patch, fixing up electrical equipment on drilling rigs. Today, he's studying to become a home appraiser. Abhinav Mishra was an oil engineer in some of the same fields. In January, he started an internship in Silicon Valley. And Andrew Crum, who ran digital operations for fracking outfits, headed to Kansas City, Missouri, where he joined Walmart Inc.'s supply-chain management team.All three men say they’ve probably

  • Macy's Is Adopting This Proven Amazon Strategy

    Amazon does not mind offering this capability because more items on its site attract more customers. More recently, however, Macy's (NYSE: M) has adopted this strategy as well. Management shifted course and is now more intent on developing its digital sales channel, and that's where the Amazon strategy is working well for Macy's.

  • Cummins is Poised and Ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution

    Cummins Inc. officially launched its Manufacturing Industry 4.0 strategy with its first-annual Industry 4.0 Virtual Symposium. Over the course of four days, the company hosted 17 sessions introduci...

  • Home Depot and Lowe's Q2 Earnings: A Motley Fool Senior Analyst Takes a Deep Dive

    How do the second-quarter reports from these two home improvement retail giants affect their long-term investment potential?

  • Ethereum Bulls Challenge Bitcoin's Dominance In Futures Market On Institutional Push

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) bulls are now challenging Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) dominance in the crypto space. What Happened: According to a Bloomberg report, "Ethereum is challenging Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto world" as its one-month forward contract is trading at an 8.37% premium when compared to the spot price. Bitcoin's one-month forward futures contracts have a premium of just 6.58%. This indicates that Ether is enjoying increasing institutional adoption and a higher level of bullishness wh

  • Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 billion award in patent case with Bristol Myers

    A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a $1.2 billion ruling against Gilead Sciences Inc, finding a patent on a cancer therapy it was accused of infringing was invalid, in a blow to rival Bristol Myers Squibb Co. The two companies have been embroiled in a case involving accusations that Yescarta, the CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy from Gilead's Kite Pharma unit, infringed on a patent for a similar therapy from Bristol's Juno Therapeutics. Last year, a federal judge increased the damages from a jury trial and ordered Gilead to pay Bristol Myers $1.2 billion in the patent infringement case.

  • Simbe’s robots will be deployed across midwestern grocery chain, Schnucks

    St. Louis-based grocery chain Schnucks (one of those “With a name like Smucker's, it has to be good” situations, one imagines) announced this week that it will be deploying technology from Simbe Robotics across its 111 U.S. locations. The deal comes a year and a half into a global pandemic that has substantially increased interest in automation, particularly around essential businesses -- a qualifier that certainly applies to grocery stores. Simbe’s mobile robots provide inventory scanning, offering a constantly updating picture of what’s on the store shelves and what needs to be restocked.

  • Planning on a Long Retirement? Rethink Your Equity Exposure

    Between longer lifespans and a seemingly never-ending bull market, you might be tempted to invest heavier in equities during retirement than the “110 minus your age” rule dictates. But new research from Dimensional Fund Advisors shows why retirees should be … Continue reading → The post Planning on a Long Retirement? Rethink Your Equity Exposure appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.