U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,314.75
    -65.25 (-1.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,562.00
    -432.00 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,996.50
    -184.00 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.80
    -38.20 (-1.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.47
    +4.88 (+5.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.00
    +14.40 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.37 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1191
    -0.0081 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.90
    +2.58 (+8.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5800
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,232.43
    -824.66 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.56
    +1.45 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,399.29
    -90.17 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

European US$98.43 Billion Medical Diagnostics Market 2026

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

European Medical Diagnostics Market

European Medical Diagnostics Market
European Medical Diagnostics Market

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Medical Diagnostics Market (Immunoassays, Clinical Chemistry, Haematology & Coagulation): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European medical diagnostics market is expected to reach US$98.43 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.67%, for the time period of 2022-2026.

Factors such as the rise in the number of new cancer cases, expansion of the medical device industry, growth in the geriatric population, accelerating demand for In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by lack of skilled professionals, high cost of infectious diseases diagnosis and stringent government regulations. A few notable trends mat include the emerging role of precision medicine, the emergence of various pandemic diseases and demand for point-of-care (POC) tests.

Based on technology, the market has been segmented into immunoassays, clinical chemistry, haematology and coagulation. With the development of signal generation methods, attention has shifted to the development of immunochemical methods and instruments to provide convenient, high-performance systems. As a result of this, the demand for immunoassays is rising, which is aiding the market growth of medical diagnostics in Europe.

Based on country, the market has been segmented into Germany, the U.K., France and Rest of Europe. Due to the continuous collaboration and partnerships between diagnostics companies, along with the expansion of the healthcare infrastructure, Germany continues to be the dominant country, which is capturing a significant share in the medical diagnostics market in Europe.

Scope of the report:

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the European Medical Diagnostics Market

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth

  • The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics, Sonic Healthcare, Eurofins Scientific, Synlab and Medicover) are also presented in detail


Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Categories of Lab Testing
1.3 Type of Diagnostic Products
1.4 Common Examples of Diagnostic Tests
1.5 Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases
1.6 Conceptualization of Diagnosis Process

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Increase in COVID-19 Tests
2.2 Growth in Companies COVID-19 Sales
2.3 Demand for COVID-19 Self-test Kits

3. Europe Market Analysis
3.1 Europe Medical Diagnostics Market by Value
3.2 Europe Medical Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Europe Medical Diagnostics Market by Technology
3.4 Europe Medical Diagnostics Market by Country

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Rise in Number of New Cancer Cases
4.1.2 Expansion of Medical Devices Industry
4.1.3 Growth in Geriatric Population
4.1.4 Accelerating Demand for In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD)
4.1.5 Rapid Urbanization
4.1.6 Growing Awareness About Various Infectious Diseases
4.2 Key Trends and Developments
4.2.1 Emerging Role of Precision Medicine
4.2.2 Emergence of Various Pandemic Diseases
4.2.3 Demand for Point-of-Care (POC) Tests
4.3 Challenges
4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals
4.3.2 High Cost of Infectious Diseases Diagnosis
4.3.3 Stringent Government Regulations

5. Competitive Landscape
5.1 Europe Market
5.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison
5.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison
5.1.3 Geographic Presence of Companies in Human Medical Diagnostics Testing

6. Company Profiles

  • Medicover

  • Synlab

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Sonic Healthcare

  • Quest Diagnostics

  • Labcorp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8094m1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • European stocks tumble as oil soars and rouble crashes

    European markets opened in the red on Monday after an escalation in economic sanctions against Russia.

  • Russia Banks Raise Key Rates by 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • Rouble steadies vs dollar in Moscow, hits record low outside Russia

    At 0800 GMT the rouble was trading at 95.48 to the U.S. dollar, down 15% from Friday's close, and at 107.3550 per euro, 15.4% lower, with central bank selling of foreign currency set to limit its losses in Moscow trade. It had earlier touched a record low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS. On Monday, the Russian central bank raised its key interest rate to 20% in an emergency move to support the rouble and address inflation risks.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • FTSE 100 Live: Sanctions trigger Russia financial markets turmoil, BP dumps Rosneft stake

    The impact of sanctions against Russia today sent the rouble to its lowest ever level and prompted the country's central bank to lift interest rates to 20%. Oil prices also rose to as high as $105 a barrel and the FTSE 100 index opened sharply lower ahead of big falls for Wall Street markets later today. BP shares have fallen 4% after the oil giant announced that it would offload the 19.75% stake it has held in Russia's Rosneft since 2013.

  • Russia Hikes Rates to Highest Since 2003, Adds Capital Controls

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysThe Bank of Russia raised its key interest rate to

  • U.S. stock futures plunge as investors weigh impact of latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. stock-index futures tumbled late Sunday after President Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level following stinging new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Belarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials from Kyiv plan to meet Russian counterparts, hours after President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear forces on higher alert. Belarus was preparing to send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday to help its ally Moscow, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellite

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • PayPal, Intel and Paramount Stock Hit Multiyear Lows. Insiders Scooped Up Shares.

    Shares of PayPal, Intel, and the former ViacomCBS are trading at levels not seen in years. Executives and directors at the companies bought up stock last week.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal 'Swift' Market Losses As Russia Banks Targeted Amid Ukraine Invasion

    Dow Jones futures signal a market rally reversal as the West ramps up sanctions vs. Russia banks amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion.

  • Energy Firms Snap Up Russian Gas as Europe Seeks Alternatives

    (Bloomberg) -- European leaders talking up plans to wean the continent off Russian natural gas are facing a harsh reality: energy companies are buying more as the war rages in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Ste

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Citi Trends Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • ‘We don’t know who to shoot, they all look like us’: Russian soldiers in Ukraine becoming disoriented, US official says

    Hungry and running low on supplies, some Russian soldiers are said to be confused about what they are doing in Ukraine

  • Sanctions spark Russia bank run fears as country braces for ‘free fall’ in rouble

    The Kremlin is scrambling to stave off a run on Russian banks after Western nations announced a barrage of punishing sanctions.

  • Europe Freezes Sberbank Units as Liquidity Squeezed by Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe froze Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s main businesses in the bloc after regulators determined they were likely to fail in the wake of sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian

  • Equity Markets, Ruble Fall as West Isolates Russia: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities fell Monday, sovereign bonds rallied and commodities surged amid heightened uncertainty after Western nations escalated sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed