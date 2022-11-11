European Vehicle Leasing and Rental Telematics Market Report 2022: Partnerships and M&As / Build Competitive Strategies and Launch New Products / Cost-efficient Telematics Features and Solutions
DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of Telematics in the European Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study sheds light on the market size and provides parc data for the Leasing, Rental, and Corporate Outright Purchase fleets. It offers a view of the installed base of telematics in each segment of the leasing, rental, and company car parc, technology, and associated industry trends.
Key participants involved in the telematics arena in Europe offering services to leasing and rental companies are discussed in detail with some insights based on geography coverage. The study provides a 360-degree understanding of telematics in the European vehicle leasing and rental market and offers a detailed account of the key trends, market overview, and outlook.
Global economies are in the phase of easing restrictions and accepting the new normal. European leasing and rental companies are embracing the new challenges set forth. The connected car is a ground-breaking trend in the automotive industry, and many automobile manufacturers are offering telematics as standard services in vehicles rolled out from factories.
Leasing and rental companies are either adopting factory-fit telematics solutions or inching toward independent telematics companies, using solutions to the fullest to accomplish their fleet needs.
Features, such as emergency calls, roadside assistance, stolen vehicle tracking and recovery, service, maintenance, repair, vehicle diagnostics, and usage-based insurance, are widely accepted and used by large leasing and rental companies across Europe.
This study focuses on fleet telematics in the European passenger and light commercial vehicle leasing and rental market and discusses the future scenario. It aims to understand and correlate the ecosystem of telematics and its service offered to the leasing and rental market and the features benefiting the industry.
The companies identified in this study include stakeholders from key fleet leasing and rental companies, OEM and telematics companies that have complemented each other in the business and benefited mutually in the region.
Vehicle leasing and rental companies have tremendously benefitted by deploying telematics technology into their fleets, improving the overall control over their fleet assets in terms of cost and effort. With the implementation of telematics solutions, fleet companies can capture relevant data points, improve driver behavior, enhance safety and security, identify abusive drivers, improve vehicle lifespan and claims ratio, and protect residual vehicle value.
This study sheds light on the market size and provides parc data for the Leasing, Rental, and Corporate Outright Purchase fleets. It offers a view of the installed base of telematics in each segment of the leasing, rental, and company car parc, technology, and associated industry trends.
Key participants involved in the telematics arena in Europe offering services to leasing and rental companies are discussed in detail with some insights based on geography coverage. The study provides a 360-degree understanding of telematics in the European vehicle leasing and rental market and offers a detailed account of the key trends, market overview, and outlook.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Telematics in the Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Scope Overview
Market Definitions
Fleet Telematics Solution Types
Market Segmentation
3. Growth Environment
Key Findings
Key Growth Metrics for Telematics in Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Telematics Installed Base Forecast of Light Vehicle Fleet
Telematics Installed Base: Regional Analysis
Telematics Installed Base: Regional Growth Analysis
Fleet Telematics Benchmarking
Key Trends in Leasing and Rental Telematics Industry
Ecosystem of Connected Services
Top Telematics Services Preference by Leasing and Rental Market
Benefits of Telematics in Leasing and Rental Fleets
Top Reasons for Fleet Companies to Invest in Telematics
4. Macroeconomic Analysis
PESTLE Analysis
Key Regulations in Europe
5. Telematics in Vehicle Leasing Market
Country Comparison: Telematics Penetration in Leasing Fleet
Vehicle Leasing Market: Telematics Penetration Analysis
Telematics Installed Base Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Leasing
Telematics Installed Base Volumes in Active Leased Fleet
Telematics Installed Base by Segments in Leased Fleet
6. Telematics in Vehicle Rental
Country Comparison: Telematics Penetration in Rental Fleet
Rental Market: Telematics Penetration Analysis
Telematics Installed Base Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Rental
Telematics Installed Base Volumes in Rental Fleet
Telematics Installed Base by Segments in Rental Fleet
7. Telematics in Corporate-owned Fleet (Company Cars)
Country Comparison: Telematics Penetration in Corporate-owned Fleet
Corporate-owned Fleet, Telematics Penetration Analysis
Telematics Installed Base Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, COP
Telematics Installed Base Volumes in Corporate Outright Purchase
Telematics Installed Base by Segments in Corporate-owned Fleet
8. Market Participants
Competitive Environment
Key Market Stakeholders
Telematics Ecosystem Partners
Fleet Telematics: Various Segment Stakeholders
Top Companies: Leasing and Telematics Offerings
Top Companies: Rental and Telematics Offerings
Key Telematics Companies Operating in Europe
Fleet Telematics: Packages and Pricing
9. Geographical Analysis
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
10. Case Study
Case Study 1: ALD Automotive and Geotab
Case Study 2: LeasePlan and Webfleet
Case Study 3: Hertz Italy and Targa Telematics
Case Study 4: Europcar and Geotab
11. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
12. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Build Competitive Strategies and Launch New Products
Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships and M&As
Growth Opportunity 3: Cost-efficient Telematics Features and Solutions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ezpoa
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-vehicle-leasing-and-rental-telematics-market-report-2022-partnerships-and-mas--build-competitive-strategies-and-launch-new-products--cost-efficient-telematics-features-and-solutions-301675579.html
SOURCE Research and Markets