European Vehicle Leasing and Rental Telematics Market Report 2022: Partnerships and M&As / Build Competitive Strategies and Launch New Products / Cost-efficient Telematics Features and Solutions

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 -- The "Analysis of Telematics in the European Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study sheds light on the market size and provides parc data for the Leasing, Rental, and Corporate Outright Purchase fleets. It offers a view of the installed base of telematics in each segment of the leasing, rental, and company car parc, technology, and associated industry trends.

Key participants involved in the telematics arena in Europe offering services to leasing and rental companies are discussed in detail with some insights based on geography coverage. The study provides a 360-degree understanding of telematics in the European vehicle leasing and rental market and offers a detailed account of the key trends, market overview, and outlook.

Global economies are in the phase of easing restrictions and accepting the new normal. European leasing and rental companies are embracing the new challenges set forth. The connected car is a ground-breaking trend in the automotive industry, and many automobile manufacturers are offering telematics as standard services in vehicles rolled out from factories.

Leasing and rental companies are either adopting factory-fit telematics solutions or inching toward independent telematics companies, using solutions to the fullest to accomplish their fleet needs.

Features, such as emergency calls, roadside assistance, stolen vehicle tracking and recovery, service, maintenance, repair, vehicle diagnostics, and usage-based insurance, are widely accepted and used by large leasing and rental companies across Europe.

This study focuses on fleet telematics in the European passenger and light commercial vehicle leasing and rental market and discusses the future scenario. It aims to understand and correlate the ecosystem of telematics and its service offered to the leasing and rental market and the features benefiting the industry.

The companies identified in this study include stakeholders from key fleet leasing and rental companies, OEM and telematics companies that have complemented each other in the business and benefited mutually in the region.

Vehicle leasing and rental companies have tremendously benefitted by deploying telematics technology into their fleets, improving the overall control over their fleet assets in terms of cost and effort. With the implementation of telematics solutions, fleet companies can capture relevant data points, improve driver behavior, enhance safety and security, identify abusive drivers, improve vehicle lifespan and claims ratio, and protect residual vehicle value.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Telematics in the Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Scope Overview

Market Definitions

Fleet Telematics Solution Types

Market Segmentation

3. Growth Environment

Key Findings

Key Growth Metrics for Telematics in Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Telematics Installed Base Forecast of Light Vehicle Fleet

Telematics Installed Base: Regional Analysis

Telematics Installed Base: Regional Growth Analysis

Fleet Telematics Benchmarking

Key Trends in Leasing and Rental Telematics Industry

Ecosystem of Connected Services

Top Telematics Services Preference by Leasing and Rental Market

Benefits of Telematics in Leasing and Rental Fleets

Top Reasons for Fleet Companies to Invest in Telematics

4. Macroeconomic Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Key Regulations in Europe

5. Telematics in Vehicle Leasing Market

Country Comparison: Telematics Penetration in Leasing Fleet

Vehicle Leasing Market: Telematics Penetration Analysis

Telematics Installed Base Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Leasing

Telematics Installed Base Volumes in Active Leased Fleet

Telematics Installed Base by Segments in Leased Fleet

6. Telematics in Vehicle Rental

Country Comparison: Telematics Penetration in Rental Fleet

Rental Market: Telematics Penetration Analysis

Telematics Installed Base Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Rental

Telematics Installed Base Volumes in Rental Fleet

Telematics Installed Base by Segments in Rental Fleet

7. Telematics in Corporate-owned Fleet (Company Cars)

Country Comparison: Telematics Penetration in Corporate-owned Fleet

Corporate-owned Fleet, Telematics Penetration Analysis

Telematics Installed Base Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, COP

Telematics Installed Base Volumes in Corporate Outright Purchase

Telematics Installed Base by Segments in Corporate-owned Fleet

8. Market Participants

Competitive Environment

Key Market Stakeholders

Telematics Ecosystem Partners

Fleet Telematics: Various Segment Stakeholders

Top Companies: Leasing and Telematics Offerings

Top Companies: Rental and Telematics Offerings

Key Telematics Companies Operating in Europe

Fleet Telematics: Packages and Pricing

9. Geographical Analysis

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

10. Case Study

Case Study 1: ALD Automotive and Geotab

Case Study 2: LeasePlan and Webfleet

Case Study 3: Hertz Italy and Targa Telematics

Case Study 4: Europcar and Geotab

11. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

12. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Build Competitive Strategies and Launch New Products

Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships and M&As

Growth Opportunity 3: Cost-efficient Telematics Features and Solutions

