European Vehicle Leasing and Rental Telematics Market Report 2022: Partnerships and M&As / Build Competitive Strategies and Launch New Products / Cost-efficient Telematics Features and Solutions

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of Telematics in the European Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This study sheds light on the market size and provides parc data for the Leasing, Rental, and Corporate Outright Purchase fleets. It offers a view of the installed base of telematics in each segment of the leasing, rental, and company car parc, technology, and associated industry trends.

Key participants involved in the telematics arena in Europe offering services to leasing and rental companies are discussed in detail with some insights based on geography coverage. The study provides a 360-degree understanding of telematics in the European vehicle leasing and rental market and offers a detailed account of the key trends, market overview, and outlook.

Global economies are in the phase of easing restrictions and accepting the new normal. European leasing and rental companies are embracing the new challenges set forth. The connected car is a ground-breaking trend in the automotive industry, and many automobile manufacturers are offering telematics as standard services in vehicles rolled out from factories.

Leasing and rental companies are either adopting factory-fit telematics solutions or inching toward independent telematics companies, using solutions to the fullest to accomplish their fleet needs.

Features, such as emergency calls, roadside assistance, stolen vehicle tracking and recovery, service, maintenance, repair, vehicle diagnostics, and usage-based insurance, are widely accepted and used by large leasing and rental companies across Europe.

This study focuses on fleet telematics in the European passenger and light commercial vehicle leasing and rental market and discusses the future scenario. It aims to understand and correlate the ecosystem of telematics and its service offered to the leasing and rental market and the features benefiting the industry.

The companies identified in this study include stakeholders from key fleet leasing and rental companies, OEM and telematics companies that have complemented each other in the business and benefited mutually in the region.

Vehicle leasing and rental companies have tremendously benefitted by deploying telematics technology into their fleets, improving the overall control over their fleet assets in terms of cost and effort. With the implementation of telematics solutions, fleet companies can capture relevant data points, improve driver behavior, enhance safety and security, identify abusive drivers, improve vehicle lifespan and claims ratio, and protect residual vehicle value.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Telematics in the Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Scope Overview

  • Market Definitions

  • Fleet Telematics Solution Types

  • Market Segmentation

3. Growth Environment

  • Key Findings

  • Key Growth Metrics for Telematics in Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Telematics Installed Base Forecast of Light Vehicle Fleet

  • Telematics Installed Base: Regional Analysis

  • Telematics Installed Base: Regional Growth Analysis

  • Fleet Telematics Benchmarking

  • Key Trends in Leasing and Rental Telematics Industry

  • Ecosystem of Connected Services

  • Top Telematics Services Preference by Leasing and Rental Market

  • Benefits of Telematics in Leasing and Rental Fleets

  • Top Reasons for Fleet Companies to Invest in Telematics

4. Macroeconomic Analysis

  • PESTLE Analysis

  • Key Regulations in Europe

5. Telematics in Vehicle Leasing Market

  • Country Comparison: Telematics Penetration in Leasing Fleet

  • Vehicle Leasing Market: Telematics Penetration Analysis

  • Telematics Installed Base Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Leasing

  • Telematics Installed Base Volumes in Active Leased Fleet

  • Telematics Installed Base by Segments in Leased Fleet

6. Telematics in Vehicle Rental

  • Country Comparison: Telematics Penetration in Rental Fleet

  • Rental Market: Telematics Penetration Analysis

  • Telematics Installed Base Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Rental

  • Telematics Installed Base Volumes in Rental Fleet

  • Telematics Installed Base by Segments in Rental Fleet

7. Telematics in Corporate-owned Fleet (Company Cars)

  • Country Comparison: Telematics Penetration in Corporate-owned Fleet

  • Corporate-owned Fleet, Telematics Penetration Analysis

  • Telematics Installed Base Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, COP

  • Telematics Installed Base Volumes in Corporate Outright Purchase

  • Telematics Installed Base by Segments in Corporate-owned Fleet

8. Market Participants

  • Competitive Environment

  • Key Market Stakeholders

  • Telematics Ecosystem Partners

  • Fleet Telematics: Various Segment Stakeholders

  • Top Companies: Leasing and Telematics Offerings

  • Top Companies: Rental and Telematics Offerings

  • Key Telematics Companies Operating in Europe

  • Fleet Telematics: Packages and Pricing

9. Geographical Analysis

  • United Kingdom

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

10. Case Study

  • Case Study 1: ALD Automotive and Geotab

  • Case Study 2: LeasePlan and Webfleet

  • Case Study 3: Hertz Italy and Targa Telematics

  • Case Study 4: Europcar and Geotab

11. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

12. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Build Competitive Strategies and Launch New Products

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships and M&As

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Cost-efficient Telematics Features and Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ezpoa

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-vehicle-leasing-and-rental-telematics-market-report-2022-partnerships-and-mas--build-competitive-strategies-and-launch-new-products--cost-efficient-telematics-features-and-solutions-301675579.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

SOURCE Research and Markets

